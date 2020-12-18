AIA Singapore invests more than S$5 million to support employees, local workforce and the wider community amid COVID-19

Free COVID-19 coverage for customers, staff and their dependents as well as AIA Insurance Representatives, will be extended till mid-2021. The life insurer also raised more than S$550,000 to aid underprivileged youth and children’s cancer research, supporting those most impacted during this time

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 December 2020 – AIA

Singapore today announced that they have invested over S$5 million in several community

initiatives to comprehensively support Singaporeans throughout 2020. These

include holistic efforts to making quality healthcare accessible to all, providing

monetary assistance for their employees, boosting the mental resilience of

working Singaporeans amid a trying time for mental health, and creating employment

opportunities in the financial sector.

Committed to nurturing

future generations and doing their part for the community, the life insurer

also continues to do good by practicing corporate social responsibility even in

a fiscally challenging climate. This year, AIA Singapore raised over S$550,000 for

their two adopted charities, Children’s Wishing Well and the VIVA Foundation

for Children with Cancer. The funds raised come on top of AIA Singapore’s

multi-million dollar investment in keeping the community resilient as Singapore

transitions to its eventual Phase 3 reopening.

Ms Wong Sze Keed, Chief

Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has

highlighted the important role insurers play in society. It is a chance for

life insurers like us to show Singaporeans that we care about their holistic

wellness and safeguarding every aspect of their health and wellbeing when they

need it the most. We have taken it upon ourselves to find new and timely ways

to put our people–our employees, insurance representatives, customers and the

wider Singapore community — first by providing them with peace of mind whilst living

amid this uncertainty. We will continue to honour this commitment in 2021,

delivering on our promise of enabling healthier, longer, better lives.”

Protecting what matters

most to all: the health of the nation

In a time when

Singaporeans are more conscious of their health and the need to safeguard their

loved ones and future[1],

AIA Singapore is doubling down on their commitment to help ensure quality

healthcare is accessible to all. The insurer is extending comprehensive support

to ensure the community’s physical and mental wellness are well-supported

during this exceptional period.

Throughout 2020, AIA

Singapore has invested millions into providing necessary coverage, services,

and support to keep Singaporeans protected against infectious diseases and

health risks prevalent in the pandemic. These initiatives include:

Free COVID-19 special coverage for 2.6 million of our customers,

employees and their dependents, and AIA Insurance Representatives. Of which,

about 500 customers who suffered from COVID-19 received financial help for the

medical bills. This special coverage will also be extended till the end of June

2021.

for 2.6 million of our customers, employees and their dependents, and AIA Insurance Representatives. Of which, about 500 customers who suffered from COVID-19 received financial help for the medical bills. This special coverage will also be extended till the end of June 2021. Gift of Care campaign , to provide customers with free access

to tele-consultation services provided by WhiteCoat.

, to provide customers with free access to tele-consultation services provided by WhiteCoat. Providing 50,000 medical tele-consultations for AIA HealthShield Gold Max

policyholders.

for AIA HealthShield Gold Max policyholders. Invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in the

“Resilience Mindset” programme for corporate customers, a four-week course that aims

to improve the mental wellbeing of employees. Since November 2020, this

quarterly programme is accessible to 1.2 million members of the Singapore

workforce, helping them cope better with working from home through the practice

of positive habits daily.

for corporate customers, a four-week course that aims to improve the mental wellbeing of employees. Since November 2020, this quarterly programme is accessible to 1.2 million members of the Singapore workforce, helping them cope better with working from home through the practice of positive habits daily. Insuring over 200,000 individuals against dengue through free AIA Dengue Defence

Cover product coverage, paying out claims to 447 policyholders.

through free AIA Dengue Defence Cover product coverage, paying out claims to 447 policyholders. Providing over 20,000 individuals with protection

against infectious diseases through the AIA #ShareTheLove insurance plan.

through the AIA #ShareTheLove insurance plan. Participating in a drive to provide 5,000 care packages to healthcare workers–a thank you to our silent heroes, the brave frontliners.

Bringing hope to

Singapore’s workforce amid evolving ways of working

As with their

customers, AIA Singapore places a high priority on their employees and AIA

Insurance Representatives–the people who keep the company going with their

commitment and dedication. The insurer recognises their vital role in equipping

their people for the new future of work, and creating sustainable, long-term

career opportunities for the rest of the workforce.

In line with continued

efforts by the government of Singapore to create and protect jobs for locals

across sectors, AIA Singapore allocated significant funds to support their

employees while working from home and generate career opportunities for

aspiring professionals:

Investing S$2 million to create 500 new jobs through

the AIA Financial Career Scheme , which provides in-depth training and financial

support to fresh grads and mid-career switchers.

, which provides in-depth training and financial support to fresh grads and mid-career switchers. Investing S$1.5 million in the work-from-home

assistance scheme , wherein all of 1,488 AIA Singapore employees

received $1,000 to get enhance their remote work set-up.

, wherein all of 1,488 AIA Singapore employees received $1,000 to get enhance their remote work set-up. Investing in new stress and wellness management

training for more

than 350 of people managers in AIA Singapore. These help them identify common

mental health issues and learn how to appropriately support their staff in good

times and bad.

for more than 350 of people managers in AIA Singapore. These help them identify common mental health issues and learn how to appropriately support their staff in good times and bad. Giving all AIA Singapore employees an additional

day-off this year to encourage them to focus on their personal wellbeing.

Additional fundraising

for those less fortunate

COVID-19 has deeply

affected every member of society, even more so the underprivileged. AIA

Singapore constantly strives to pursue a culture of purpose by rallying their

employees, insurance representatives, partners and customers together to give

back to the less fortunate in the community. In 2020, the insurer raised over

S$550,000 for their two adopted charities through the #ShareTheLove

campaign and other activities, with the intention of making a lasting

difference to the lives of future generations.

Part of a regional AIA

#ShareTheLove movement taking place across Asia, the campaign, besides offering

complimentary AIA #ShareTheLove insurance plans, includes fundraisers for

beneficiaries Children’s Wishing Well and the VIVA Foundation for Children with

Cancer. AIA Singapore continues to support disadvantaged children and youths, raising

funds to progress education, groceries, wellness and enrichment programmes. This

year, they also expanded on their giving commitment, partnering with the VIVA

Foundation for Children with Cancer to support fundraising efforts for

paediatric cancer research.

This year’s CSR

initiatives include:

#ShareTheLove Campaign — AIA Charity Golf Virtual

Challenge

Now in its 5th year, AIA raised hundreds of thousands

in the virtual edition of its annual key fundraising event. Made possible by

the generous support of AIA’s business partners, staff, and financial

representatives, AIA raised an exceptional amount in this challenging year

alone. The annual event has garnered more than $1 million since 2016.

#ShareTheLove Campaign — Donation Matching

AIA

Insurance Representatives pledged their support by donating a portion of their

policy sales from September to October 2020 to continue doing their part for

the community.

Grocery donation drive during circuit breaker

AIA rallied

staff, insurance representatives, and customers to help ease the financial

burdens of their affected community at the height of the circuit breaker

period. The proceeds helped fund groceries for the Children’s Wishing Well

beneficiaries.

Sale of AIA Buddy Kids Christmas Merchandise (Sale

period: November-December 2020)

All proceeds

from the purchase of the AIA Buddy Kids packs will go to the VIVA Foundation

for Children with Cancer. Buddy is AIA’s trusty sidekick and learning mate that

is encouraging kids to recognise the value of being active, eating right, and

being financially healthy.

AIA Singapore’s ongoing

activities, such as their Singapore Premier League sponsorship, have also

supported other members of the community. This ongoing partnership is part of

our commitment to making great strides in bringing football closer to the

community with the focus of inspiring people to live active lifestyles.

Overall, 2020 has been

a year of giving for the insurer. COVID-19 has been a chance for AIA Singapore

to turn this health and economic crisis into an opportunity to go above and

beyond in delivering on their promise of enabling Singaporeans’ healthier,

longer, and better lives.

Appendix: Additional

support extended by AIA Singapore amid COVID-19

Offering

customers instalment plans to pay their premiums via our AIA COVID-19 Support

Programme .

. Expediting

any claims relating to COVID-19

through a dedicated customer care team.

through a dedicated customer care team. Setting up a

dedicated webpage on our AIA

corporate website to provide updates on initiatives regarding COVID-19.

on our AIA corporate website to provide updates on initiatives regarding COVID-19. Providing our distribution

channels with access to digital platforms like iSmart and iResource, which

enables them to tap into content on how to serve customers in COVID-19.

channels with access to which enables them to tap into content on how to serve customers in COVID-19. Creating a

Resilience Booster Challenge and Solidarity Rewards Challenge to provide extra incentives and to reward AIA’s agency

force who continue to service the financial needs of fellow Singaporeans;

additional relief supported has also been provided for selected AIA Insurance Representatives

facing financial challenges.

to provide extra incentives and to reward AIA’s agency force who continue to service the financial needs of fellow Singaporeans; additional relief supported has also been provided for selected AIA Insurance Representatives facing financial challenges. Rolling out paperless

claim submissions amid heightened safe distancing rules.

amid heightened safe distancing rules. Designed the

My AIA SG app to provide our customers

access to their policy details, AIA Vitality Membership as well as allowing

customers to make their premium payments via PayEZ.

to provide our customers access to their policy details, AIA Vitality Membership as well as allowing customers to make their premium payments via PayEZ. Co-designed a

digital mindset cultural programme Digital Ei8ht to continue upskilling our employees, in addition to a LinkedIn

Learning platform for employees.

to continue upskilling our employees, in addition to a LinkedIn Learning platform for employees. Initiated the #haveyoucheckedin movement — an effort to increase employee engagement

and participation amid heightened social distancing in AIA Singapore’s Workplace

by Facebook.

Extended community support through a hand sanitizer on-ground giveaway.



[1] AIA

Real Rewards Poll 2020: https://www.aia.com.sg/content/dam/sg/en/docs/press-releases/2020/press-release-aia-real-rewards-poll-2020.pdf



About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its

subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest

independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence

in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific — wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in

Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[1], Thailand, Singapore,

Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea,

Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei, Macau SAR[2], New Zealand, a 99 per

cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka, and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is now

AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a

market leader in the Asia-Pacific region (ex-Japan) based on life insurance

premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had

total assets of US$291 billion as of 30 June 2020.

AIA meets the long-term

savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and

services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings

plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services

to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and

employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA serves the holders of more than 36 million

individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group

insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code “1299” with

American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market

(ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).