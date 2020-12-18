To boost appeal of sports in Cambodia, Chen Zhi and Prince Group Back National Volleyball Team for 2023 SEA Games

PHNOM

PENH, CAMBODIA – Media

OutReach – 18 December 2020 – There are multiple ways companies can achieve their

environment, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities. Investing in sports

development is one approach as it contributes to youth development, education,

and health, sectors in Cambodia that Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi (陈志公爵) and Prince Group strongly believe in.

The benefits of sports

development in countries like Cambodia are well documented. Countries with a

healthy sporting culture generally see over time reduced healthcare costs and improved

social cohesion. A strong believer in the potential of Cambodia, Chen Zhi participates

in any opportunity that can help raise Cambodia’s international standing, such

as sports development.

The profile of any sport in a country, however,

depends greatly on the achievements of the national side. Prince Group, one of the largest corporate conglomerates in Cambodia,

has realized this and plays a vital part in the development of Cambodian sports

by supporting the men’s volleyball team.

Volleyball is a sport that Cambodians are beginning

to love. Last year, Cambodia narrowly beat arch-rival Vietnam 110–109 after a

two-hour match at the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. The team eventually

came fifth, a huge improvement compared to previous tournaments, but it was the

first time in a long while that Cambodian sportspersons had won a game at a

team sport on such a grand stage.

When the country hosts the 2023 SEA Games for the

first time, expectations will be high for sportspersons to win further

accolades. It will be a tournament that will also bring a significant boost to

tourism. Last year when the SEA Games was held in the Philippines, more than

750,000 visitors came to the Philippines in December, with a significant

proportion arriving to witness the 2019 SEA Games.

Chen Zhi

and Prince Group contribute to Cambodia’s Volleyball Team’s SEA Games effort

Ahead of the 2019 SEA Games,

Prince Group, led by its Cambodian Chairman Chen Zhi, contributed US$500,000 to

the local volleyball federation to support training and competition preparation

activities. In July 2019, Prince Group also facilitated a visit to Fujian in

China where 21 Cambodian players underwent an intensive two-month training

program. Prince Group contributed approximately US$100,000 and also sponsored

the team for visits to competitions in Thailand.

But improving sporting performance is a long-run

effort. To this end, Prince Group has helped hire an experienced volleyball

coach from China to train the Cambodian national team for five years.

“The Cambodian volleyball team has a lot of

potential and the country has a lot of talent with the necessary physical

qualities required to be competitive,” says the coach of the Cambodian

volleyball team. “It is important for these players to participate in

high-quality tournaments so they can challenge themselves and strive to do

better and make their country proud.”

Prince

Group joins global brands in supporting local sports development

By investing in Cambodia’s sporting development in

this manner, Chen Zhi and

Prince Group are leading a path traversed by a number of leading businesses

around the world. For countries like Cambodia, local sports need the support of

local businesses.

Apart from investing in sports,

Prince Group has also lived up to its ESG responsibilities in other fields. It

has made several large-scale donations to help in the fight against the

pandemic and assist flood victims in Cambodia. In early December, Chen Zhi and

Prince Group donated US$3,000,000 to Prime Minister Hun Sen to help Cambodia

purchase 1 million COVID-19 vaccines.

As

key advocates and proponents of Cambodia’s development, Chen Zhi and

Prince Group are grateful for the chance to play such an important role in the

journey of the Cambodian volleyball team to the 2023 SEA Games, and hope to

contribute towards more aspects of Cambodian society beyond just sports for

many years to come.

About Neak Oknha Chen Zhi

Neak Oknha Chen Zhi of Cambodia is the chairman of

Prince Group, short for Prince Holding Group (PHG). As chairman, Chen Zhi has

turned PHG into a leading conglomerate in Cambodia that adheres to

international standards, invests in the future of the Kingdom and is committed

to sustainable business practices.

In Cambodia Chen Zhi has expanded PHG’s business

operations to encompass various sectors, such as real estate development,

banking, finance and tourism. Aside from his business activities, Chen

Zhi actively engages in helping Cambodian communities with his

philanthropy work.

About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group (PHG), better known as Prince Group, is one of

the largest corporate conglomerates in Cambodia, with businesses spanning

across multiple industries, including real estate development, banking,

finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and

lifestyle sectors. PHG adheres to its mission of “Building a Better

Life”, and the Group’s philosophy espouses the values of “Commitment,

Responsibility, Respect, Generosity and Innovation”.