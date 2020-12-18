Manga Productions partners up with NEOM for Saudi animation series: Future’s Folktales

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media

OutReach – 18 December 2020 – Manga Productions, a

subsidiary company of Mohammed bin Salman “Misk” Foundation, announced

today a partnership agreement with NEOM whereby the location for the second

Season of the Saudi Animation Series “Future’s Folktales” — otherwise

known as Asatir: Mirai No Mukashibanashi – will take place throughout NEOM.

This is following the success of Season one, which experienced a viewership

exceeding the 70-million mark around the world.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga

Productions, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with NEOM for the

setting of the second season of Asateer — Future’s Folktales. This partnership

brings Saudi Arabia’s creative industry together with NEOM, an incubator of

creative capabilities and ground-breaking technologies that embodies the

Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The partnership supports our goal to inspire the future

generations to be part of the development of NEOM and build a bright future for

all humanity.”





Eng. Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM , said: “We are pleased that

NEOM will be the setting of season 2 Asateer — Future Folktales, as we are

committed to fostering and inspiring local and international talent, and we

encourage those in the creative industry around the world to participate in

Manga’s competition which will be held in 2021.”

The partnership comes after the launch of Future Folktales series

last January in partnership with Toei Animation in Japan, which introduced the Saudi

culture to audiences around the world and celebrated the Arabic language while

connecting children with Arab heritage and values and to future technologies

through creative content.

The series aired across 19 streaming regional and international platforms,

including TV channels in Japan, China, Taiwan, Ireland, UK and the United

States, where Japanese animation series are popular, contributing to the

dissemination of the Saudi culture across the world.

As part of the partnership, Manga announced preparations to launch

a competition in 2021 inviting creatives around the world to submit prop

designs to be featured in one of the episodes of “Future’s Folktales”. This

competition will empower local and international talents to unleash their

creative potential and showcase their work to Arab and international audiences.





Eng. Abdulaziz

Al-Naghmoush, Business Development Manager at Manga , commented: “Since its establishment,

Manga has been committed to investing and developing talents to enrich Saudi

Arabia’s creative industry. Our partnership with NEOM supports this commitment by

being the home and future of dreamers and doers, which places NEOM as one of

the best environments for the second season of Asateer — Future’s Folktales.”

For more info on

Manga Productions, visit www.manga.com.sa