Banish Pandemic-induced Skincare Woes with POND’S Beauty Tech on Shopee

2021 skincare solutions just a click away with POND’S Skin Advisor Live chatbot

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 18 December 2020 – It’s no secret that, among many other

things, Covid-19 has been damaging for skin. Continued working from home,

constant exposure to the blue light from our computer screens and perpetual

mask-wearing have all taken their toll on our precious faces leaving them

drier, acne-prone and more susceptible to early wrinkles. With the POND’S

Institute predicting that the continued restrictions caused by the Covid-19

pandemic across the region will continue to play havoc with our skin, POND’S

has teamed up with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia

and Taiwan, to integrate its Skin Advisor Live (SAL) chatbot on the platform so

consumers can easily identify and find solutions to some of their most pressing

skincare concerns.

Research by the POND’S Institute shows that

common skincare issues in Thailand, such as dullness, dark spots, wrinkles,

acne and oily skin were exacerbated by the pandemic due to prolonged mask

wearing and continued all-day exposure to our screens. Leveraging data and

insights from a global network of skincare experts and researchers, the POND’S

Institute predicts that many of these skincare issues will persist into 2021,

as those behaviours will continue to be mainstays of our everyday lives.

However, the news doesn’t have to be all

doom and gloom, as AI skincare advisors such as POND’S SAL chatbot can help to

identify the skin issues particular to each person. The cutting-edge AI chatbot

will identify key skin concerns based on an individual’s selfie or uploaded

photo, and recommend skincare products to tackle skin concerns. For example, if a user has a high acne score, the Acne Clear facial

foam will be recommended as it fights 99 per cent of germs. Users with a high

wrinkle score will be recommended the Age Miracle Day Cream, which has Vitamin

B3 to offer strong protection against blue light.

Over 98 per cent of

consumers that have interacted with SAL, enjoyed and appreciated the advice

given. Now with the integration onto Shopee from 2nd December onwards as part

of the ‘Smarter Skincare Just For You’ Brand Day on 22nd December, it’s even easier to check

your skin condition via the SAL diagnostic tool and make quick click-throughs

to purchase the products that are recommended to heal and improve your skin

condition.

“Our goal is to provide consumers with the

most up-to-date and pioneering skincare solutions,” said Rohit Bhasin, Global

Brand Vice President, POND’S. “Our research from the POND’S Institute helps

inform our innovation so we are continually updating our diverse range of

products to cater to a variety of skincare needs whatever their environments.

POND’S SAL helps consumers on their skincare journey by identifying their own

skincare concerns and points them to products which may be able to help — all

from the comfort of their sofa. And with this first-of-its-kind integration

onto Shopee, this journey just got even easier and more enjoyable, helping

consumers from feeling overwhelmed by the choice of skincare products online.”

“We’re excited to be the first e-commerce

platform to partner with a globally-recognised beauty brand like POND’S, to

offer consumers across Southeast Asia easy access to personalised skincare

solutions. Our insights show that Shopee users spend time on our app

interacting with brands through features such as livestream and chat. SAL will

be a bonus feature for them to engage deeper with the brand and learn more

about their skin, while enjoying great product deals from POND’S,” said Ian Ho,

Regional Managing Director, Shopee.

The

POND’S ‘Smarter Skincare Just For You’ Brand Day on Shopee will run on 22nd

December, featuring educational content and exclusive

promotions. For more information on trying out POND’S SAL at Shopee,

please visit here.

About POND’S

The POND’s brand has transformed the face

of beauty for over a century. From inventing beauty essentials like the classic

Cold Cream Cleanser to pioneering Smartone Technology that works on every skin

shade and innovating Micellar Water with Vitamins, POND’S meets the skincare

needs of women across the world. Its transformative skincare solutions are

backed by the expertise of the POND’s Institute and have been trusted by women

throughout history to help them be their most beautiful selves.

About Shopee





Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and

Taiwan. It was launched in 7 markets in 2015 to connect consumers, sellers, and

businesses in the region.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is

enjoyed by millions of people daily. It offers a wide product assortment,

supported by integrated payments and logistics, as well as popular

entertainment features tailored for each market. Shopee is also a key

contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping

brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer

internet company. In addition to Shopee, Sea’s other core businesses include

its digital entertainment arm, Garena, and digital financial services arm,

SeaMoney. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small

businesses with technology.