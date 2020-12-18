PFA seals carbonated drinks factory including two chicken meat shops

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on the direction of its Director General, sealed a carbonated drinks factory and two milk shop on the account of adulteration and counterfeit on Thursday.

According to the details, PFA food safety teams carried out an operation against adulteration mafia and sealed Pak House Six B Food Industry’s warehouse on the account of non-compliance SOPs of the authority. Raiding teams recovered 108,000 bottles and 150kg rotten meat.

Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that the factory was sealed over placing eatables on the ground. The action was taken over non-compliance previous instructions and excess of insects and rodents.

He further said that Nadeem Dumchi Processing Unit was sealed over finding dead birds in production area situated at Bakar Mandi Band Road. Meat was being processed with dead chicken. Food safety teams witnessed stinky atmosphere, unavailability of food license and medical certificates of food workers.

Furthermore, he said that Malik Amjad Chicken Sale Centre was sealed over selling sick chicken birds. PFA teams found that the birds were sick due to various diseases.

He added that trading in food which is harmful for human health is serious crime according to the rules and laws of the authority. PFA is carrying out operations regularly for the sake of the provision of healthy and safe food as per vision of CM Punjab.

