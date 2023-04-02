Lahore completes digital census of 1.88 million homes; DC urges team to accelerate pace

LAHORE: The 7th Digital Housing and Population Census is underway in Lahore and the District Commissioner, Rafia Haidar, recently held an important meeting with the census teams to evaluate the progress and urge them to complete the process in time. With the deadline for completion set for April 4th, the DC urged the teams to work hard and complete the census process within the given time frame.

According to the latest data, the teams have successfully taken the data of 18 Lac 88 thousand 849 houses in Lahore. Moreover, as compared to the 2017 census, a total of 1 lac 31 thousand and 158 houses have been increased in Lahore, with the highest increase of houses being recorded in Tehsil Raiwind.

In an effort to achieve 100% target in the 7th digital housing and population census, the DC directed the teams to pay special attention to university hostels, Madrasas, and residential areas of laborers. She also instructed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to review the performance of census teams on a daily basis in their respective areas.

The DC emphasized the importance of community participation in the census process and urged the public to call 0800-57574 if the team doesn’t reach any home. The team can also be reached by texting the full address of the residence on 9727. The DC expressed satisfaction with the performance of the teams and praised their devotion to duty. She further reiterated that the 7th digital housing and population census is a crucial exercise and will serve as an important tool for future planning and development in the region.

