QURAS blockchain specializing in privacy protection finally launched main network on December 19, 2020
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 21 December 2020 – QURAS, a public blockchain project that
can protect privacy, officially launched the main network on December 19, 2020.
3 years after the project started, the blockchain rooted in practical use
finally started running.
The QURAS project is
focused on protecting the privacy of users on the public blockchain. Public
blockchain refers to blockchain that is open on the Internet, and Bitcoin and
Ethereum are well known as typical ones.
Generally, it is said the
merit of blockchain is high transparency. This means anyone can check
transaction information in a public environment. This is one of the obstacles
to promoting the social implementation of blockchain.
Transactions exist in the
world are generally conducted with confidentiality. However, if the blockchain
is transparent, there is a risk that your transaction will be identified by a
third party. From a practical point of view, it is sufficient if those
transactions can be confirmed between the parties.
Therefore, QURAS blockchain
provides multiple privacy technologies. Service providers will be able to
choose those technologies and optimize the confidentiality of their services. The
QURAS blockchain will start from the point where the confidentiality of
transactions of digital assets called “tokens” can be secured at the beginning,
and the scope will be expanded in a later update day by day.
With the operation of the
QURAS main network, companies and developers who want to adopt blockchain are
expected to be able to expand the range of application of blockchain to fields
that could not be handled by public blockchain until today. Another feature of
the QURAS blockchain is that it may contribute to the finances of developers
through a mechanism in which fees are returned to service providers when
transactions become active.
Details of the QURAS blockchain can
be found on the official website below. The documents for blockchain developers
are also available on the site.
▼ QURAS official website
In
addition, the QURAS Coin (XQC) currently in circulation is scheduled to be
swapped from the ERC-20 Token standard to the native Token standard. The swap
will be announced in the near future.