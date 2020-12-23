3E Accounting Revolutionizes Professional Services as Asia-Pacific First Robotics Accounting Firm

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 23 December 2020 – 3E Accounting is the

first Asia-Pacific SME accounting firm to adopt robotics technology and disrupt

the Accounting and Professional Services industry as the pioneer robotics accounting firm.

3E

Accounting Founder and Chief Technology Officer Lawrence Chai formed the firm’s

Digital Research and Development (R&D) team to spearhead development in new

technological growth areas like robotic business automation (RPA), Machine

Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Master Plan set out 3E Accounting’s

ambition to become the first global SME robotics accounting firm by mapping out

future industry trends and charting a roadmap for action.

With

Digital Transformation, 3E Accounting can digitally process company

incorporation, accounting, tax, human resource and corporate secretarial services for clients. A

company incorporation process that requires

two days has been shortened to within 1 hour with technology. 3E Accounting can

go 100% digital and paperless through the deployment of cloud and automation

solutions, resulting in a 50% increase in productivity.

Digital

transformation enabled the successful Virtual Opening of 3E

Accounting Limited

in Hong Kong in July 2020 despite COVID-19 through digital tools like multiple

video conferencing platforms, Cloud computing and Google Workspace. Investment

in technology has enabled 3E Accounting to transcend geographical barriers in

its overseas expansion through systematic business continuity planning.

“COVID-19 is a game-changer for businesses. The

ability to run full remote business operations has validated 3E Accounting’s

digital transformation efforts where there was previously little difference

between firms who went by the conventional or digital routes, and gives greater

impetus to become the world leading robotics accounting firm. The use of

intelligent automation technology will ensure 3E Accounting always remains far

ahead of competitors.”

Lawrence Chai

Founder & Chief Technology Officer

3E Accounting Group

3E

Accounting has invested over $2.0 million in research and development of

automation robotics. Even without venture capitalist funding, 3E Accounting has

made a giant leap in technology development. New technology initiatives

including two robots, Financial Report Robot and a Robotic Process Automation

(RPA) Robot save 90% of time spent on tasks, allowing 3E Accounting to support

a much bigger client base and providing 4x advantage over industry peers and

become a robotics accounting firm that is fast-growing and future-ready in the

competitive market.

By

adopting emerging robotic technology, 3E Accounting’s ambition is to build a

future accounting and professional services firm where intelligent robots are

deployed to perform tasks and collaborate with human co-workers.

As

3E Accounting celebrates its 10th anniversary, the firm is exploring

capitalization options and does not preclude Pre-Series A funding via private

equity markets to exponentially expand its client base and product offerings in

advanced robotics, new markets business advisory, Virtual Chief Financial

Officer (VCFO), and technology R&D.

About 3E Accounting Pte. Ltd.

3E Accounting Pte. Ltd. is a

Singapore-based firm that provides professional incorporation, accounting, tax, immigration and

compliance services for start-ups and small- to medium-sized firms. 3E

Accounting Pte Ltd is the global headquarters of 3E Accounting International,

an International

Accounting Network with a global presence in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Our mission is to offer the Three Es: efficiency, effectiveness and economy as

a complete suite of services that address all aspects of set-up, start-up and

ongoing administration for every business entity. Our team at 3E Accounting

consists of highly experienced professionals with extensive experience in

financial, tax, corporate, and regulatory regimes. 3E customer engagement teams

are selected based on their industry expertise, experience and business

knowledge, and consistently add value to our customers. For more information,

please visit 3E Accounting website: www.3ecpa.com.sg