3E Accounting Revolutionizes Professional Services as Asia-Pacific First Robotics Accounting Firm
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 23 December 2020 – 3E Accounting is the
first Asia-Pacific SME accounting firm to adopt robotics technology and disrupt
the Accounting and Professional Services industry as the pioneer robotics accounting firm.
3E
Accounting Founder and Chief Technology Officer Lawrence Chai formed the firm’s
Digital Research and Development (R&D) team to spearhead development in new
technological growth areas like robotic business automation (RPA), Machine
Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Master Plan set out 3E Accounting’s
ambition to become the first global SME robotics accounting firm by mapping out
future industry trends and charting a roadmap for action.
With
Digital Transformation, 3E Accounting can digitally process company
incorporation, accounting, tax, human resource and corporate secretarial services for clients. A
company incorporation process that requires
two days has been shortened to within 1 hour with technology. 3E Accounting can
go 100% digital and paperless through the deployment of cloud and automation
solutions, resulting in a 50% increase in productivity.
Digital
transformation enabled the successful Virtual Opening of 3E
Accounting Limited
in Hong Kong in July 2020 despite COVID-19 through digital tools like multiple
video conferencing platforms, Cloud computing and Google Workspace. Investment
in technology has enabled 3E Accounting to transcend geographical barriers in
its overseas expansion through systematic business continuity planning.
“COVID-19 is a game-changer for businesses. The
ability to run full remote business operations has validated 3E Accounting’s
digital transformation efforts where there was previously little difference
between firms who went by the conventional or digital routes, and gives greater
impetus to become the world leading robotics accounting firm. The use of
intelligent automation technology will ensure 3E Accounting always remains far
ahead of competitors.”
Lawrence Chai
Founder & Chief Technology Officer
3E Accounting Group
3E
Accounting has invested over $2.0 million in research and development of
automation robotics. Even without venture capitalist funding, 3E Accounting has
made a giant leap in technology development. New technology initiatives
including two robots, Financial Report Robot and a Robotic Process Automation
(RPA) Robot save 90% of time spent on tasks, allowing 3E Accounting to support
a much bigger client base and providing 4x advantage over industry peers and
become a robotics accounting firm that is fast-growing and future-ready in the
competitive market.
By
adopting emerging robotic technology, 3E Accounting’s ambition is to build a
future accounting and professional services firm where intelligent robots are
deployed to perform tasks and collaborate with human co-workers.
As
3E Accounting celebrates its 10th anniversary, the firm is exploring
capitalization options and does not preclude Pre-Series A funding via private
equity markets to exponentially expand its client base and product offerings in
advanced robotics, new markets business advisory, Virtual Chief Financial
Officer (VCFO), and technology R&D.
About 3E Accounting Pte. Ltd.
3E Accounting Pte. Ltd. is a
Singapore-based firm that provides professional incorporation, accounting, tax, immigration and
compliance services for start-ups and small- to medium-sized firms. 3E
Accounting Pte Ltd is the global headquarters of 3E Accounting International,
an International
Accounting Network with a global presence in more than 80 countries worldwide.
Our mission is to offer the Three Es: efficiency, effectiveness and economy as
a complete suite of services that address all aspects of set-up, start-up and
ongoing administration for every business entity. Our team at 3E Accounting
consists of highly experienced professionals with extensive experience in
financial, tax, corporate, and regulatory regimes. 3E customer engagement teams
are selected based on their industry expertise, experience and business
knowledge, and consistently add value to our customers. For more information,
please visit 3E Accounting website: www.3ecpa.com.sg