SMEs in Vietnam Defy Challenges to Win in 2020

Employees of SMEs also give their employers the thumbs up

OutReach – 23 December 2020 – SMEs in Vietnam were celebrated today in a

glittering ceremony highlighting their achievements in a challenging year.

Held in Ho Chi Minh City, the SME100 Fast Moving Companies Awards

ceremony debuted in its first year in Vietnam — having been established as the

premier regional awards for SMEs in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

This year, more than 612 companies were nominated, with 225 companies

selected in the shortlist and 39 companies selected as winners. The SME100

Awards utilises a basket of quantitative and qualitative criteria with a focus

on growth (turnover, profit and market share) and resilience (best practices,

sustainability and vision) to identify and recognise the top performing SMEs in

the region.

“When the SME100 was first organized 11 years ago, the market and the

economy were very different than today. As the pace of change accelerates, so

does the pace of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. Running a

business today is far more difficult than eleven years ago,” said William Ng,

group publisher and editor-in-chief of SME Magazine.

“As some of Vietnam’s most successful businesses; you will be carrying

the flag of Vietnam internationally. With the SME100, a truly regional award,

you will be carrying this flag with pride and with a sense of greater

responsibility, especially since you will be the first in Vietnam to win this

award,” Ng added.

SMEs Given Vote of Confidence by Their Employees

In conjunction with the SME100 Fast Moving Companies Awards, a new survey

conducted by SME Magazine also revealed that employees of small and medium

enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam believe in their employers, despite the

challenges of COVID-19, a cooling global economy, and increasing competition.

The SME100 Experience Survey, conducted in partnership with Willis

Towers Watson for the SME100 Awards was done to help SMEs better understand

their employees’ perspectives, enabling data-driven insights into the

importance of developing a great employee experience.

By studying responses from organisations in Vietnam, it was found that

overall, Vietnamese SMEs scored an average of 92 percent in employee

experience. This is 8 percent higher than other countries in the region.

Crucially, 4 out of 5 respondents are also willing to recommend their company

as a good place to work.

“A good employee experience is not, and should not be the sole preserve

of large multinationals. This survey shows that SMEs can build competence in

this area to better attract and retain talent. In our experience, the employee

experience contributes significantly to better company performance over time

and is the consistent differentiator that separates the best from the rest,”

said Ng.

The experience of the SME100 Winners:

“We are so proud to be recognized as one of the Outstanding

Vietnamese Small and Medium Enterprises by SME & Entrepreneurship Magazine.

This moment is really meaningful, not only for myself but also for the whole of

Black Cat’s members who are talented and have shared many joys and sorrows

together in the journey leading Black Cat’s ship going through 9 years in a

very competitive market. On this day, all of our efforts have been recognized

and honored at this Prestigious Regional Award.” – Mr. Ho Minh Kha –

Chairman of Black Cat Insulation Technical JSC

“Through decades in F&B, I have seen and experienced a lot. My

creations have been widely accepted and created a foundation for growth and

development in the Vietnamese F&B market. However, in this modern era with

more digitalization, things are changing faster than ever, and businesses need

to adapt and be agile. I created ELG to be the next steppingstone for the

industry, we want to be the market leaders in F&B innovation and set a

higher standard. This award reflects that ELG is heading in the right direction

and will inspire us to continue to always strive better.” – Mr. Lai Trinh

— CEO of ELG Entertainment Corporation

“It is an honor for HYYH Trading and EQUO International to be a

recipient of the SME100 Awards — Vietnam’s Fast Moving Companies 2020. We are

thankful and humbled to be recognized for our perseverance, adaptability and

innovative thinking. As a business that is purpose-led, while balancing the

essentials of profitability, we are determined to make a change and reduce

single-use plastic to be a thing of the past. Thank you to the current partners

and the amazing team at HYYH/EQUO who helped the company grow to where it is

today, and to the future ones I haven’t yet had the fortune to meet. We are

young, but we are tenacious. We will continue to pursue our dream of making our

company a household name – one that provides consumers with sustainable and

accessible solutions, and one that will ultimately help build a brighter future

for the Earth and future generations to come. The best from us is yet to

come.” Marina Tran-Vu, Founder & CEO of HYYH Trading – EQUO

International

“We are so proud to be selected as a winner of the regional prestigious

SME100 Awards – Vietnam’s Fast Moving Companies 2020. This is a milestone to

record the achievement of IIST team’s effort in recent years. This award gives

us more motivation to expand business to ASIA and to the world in the near

future.” – Mr. Han Vu Thang – President & Managing Director of IIST

Company Limited

“Long Hai Securitas is a company specialized in security services. It’s

a service that needs qualified people. Our core value is: Integrity, Vigilance

and Helpfulness. Every day, thousands of our security guards begin their work

with a core value with a purpose of “Making your world safer”. They,

our employees all over Vietnam, feel proud of it. With the SME100 Award, as a

testament to our core values, our purpose and encourages us to always do

better.” Phan Nam – General Director of Long Hai Securitas Company

“At New Viet Dairy, the nature of our business don’t put us in the

front of the scene. So, when SME100 organization proposed us to run for this

award, we thought our staff deserves to win a public recognition for once. We

are also proud for all suppliers from 25 countries that are trusting us to be

their distributor and our 6,000 loyal professional clients for their support.

We are confident 2021 will allow us to continue to grow and better

perform.” – Mr. Didier Lachize – Founder and Chairman of the Board, New

Viet Dairy JSC

“OnePro advertising agency is proud to be recognized as one of the

fastest-growing SMEs in Asia SME 100 award 2020. The award is proof that our

company has great competency in the Vietnam advertising Industry as we offers

creative, professional and prestigious marketing solutions. Our One Goal is to

always make a progress for your brand through real & effective business

results by delivering the right solution to the well-defined problem. Because

only the progress in the making can drive your satisfaction at the end. For all

the reasons, we believe that OnePro is the perfect partner for future

brands.” – Mr. Nguyen Tan Quang – Vice President of OnePro Advertising

Company

“To everyone who received nominations and awards, I say well done. RCR Vietnam is proud of being named one of

Vietnam’s Fast-Moving Companies and the Management team accepts this award on

behalf of our people who form the backbone of our Company. RCR Vietnam is a company built on integrity

with an absolute commitment to safety, performance excellence and developing

productive, sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships with our clients,

partners, and the wider community.

Through our people we have created real value for our customers through

process and systems, and deliver value which supports our strong

reputation. This award enables our

people to further create and maintain a significant competitive advantage in

our young market and will stimulate and encourage our people to continue the

progression and evolution of our Company and bring further value to our current

and future customers.” — RCR Vietnam

“At Square Roots we strive to retain the true nature of every piece of

furniture that we create, bringing the wonder of the natural world into your

home. We do not seek conformity in everything we do, but rather celebrate

individuality and character. Being recognized with an SME100 award is proof

that divergent thinking can lead to success. This award is testament to the

values of collaboration and respect that we nurtured within the organism that

is Square Roots.” — Square Roots

“Vight’s

vision to Improve Life through Light is inspired by our core values: passion

for design, care for supplying high quality to our clients, adaptability for

every brief, and a family-like dependability. While our Founders have a

combined experience of 50 years, it’s our talented team who are the driving

force for our success. They consistently push the boundaries with innovation

and are relentlessly creative. We are proud to be included as a SME100 company

as it’s a testament to our solutions-based approach on our projects. This award

is confirmation for our team’s hard work and for the Vietnamese community who

inspire us on a daily basis.’ — Vight

Winner of SME100 Awards:

1. 3D Smart

Solutions Company Limited

2. 5S Consulting

and Media

3. Abeo Vietnam

Co., Ltd.

4. ADP Group

5. Babylons JSC

6. Bap It Co.,JSC

7. Baris Arch

Architecture And Interiors

8. Black Cat

Insulation Technical JSC

9. Cargo Care

Logistics Corp.

10. DataHouse Asia

Consulting Joint Stock Company

11. DBA Interiors

12. ELG

Entertainment Corporation

13. Eteacher Tutor

Company Limited

14. Givi Vietnam

15. GUDJOB

Communication and Creative Company Limited

16. HappySkin

Vietnam Corporation

17. Havas Vietnam

18. HYYH Trading –

Equo International

19. Icon Technic

Company Limitted

20. IITS Indochina

Integrated Solution and Technology Company Limited

21. Ky Luc Co., Ltd

22. Long Hai

Securitas

23. Nam Thuan

Energy Joint Stock Company

24. New Viet Dairy

JSC

25. Onepro

Advertising Company

26. OnPoint

27. Point Avenue

28. RCR Vietnam

29. SAI Digital

30. Sonatus

31. Square Roots

32. Super Cargo

Service Company Limited

33. UNIMATES

Education Vietnam

34. Ursin Company

Limited

35. Vexos Vietnam

36. Viet An

Environment Technology JSC

37. Vight

38. Zoop Care

Company Limited

