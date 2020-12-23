Rumi commemorated 747th Death Anniversary at Seb-i Arus ceremonies in Konya

Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī commemorated 747th death anniversary on December 7 and December 17 at Seb-i Arus Ceremonies held in Konya, one of the major cities of Turkey.

JAKATA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 23 December 2020 – When

the news of the pandemic first broke early this year, many plans revolving

travelling, large weddings and unions for festive celebrations were put on hold

for the greater good. While many countries have yet to open their doors for

international travelling, Indonesia is one of the few who still allows their

locals to cross borders internationally (with the strict ruling to follow the

proper SOPs), allowing for Indonesians to carry on with their wanderlust dreams

yet witnessing meaningful occasions such as the Seb-i Arus ceremony in Turkey.

Seb-I

Arus ceremony (An annual ritual In Turkey)

Every year since 1937, Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī is

being commemorated on his death anniversary at Seb-i Arus (Night of Reunion

with the Divine) commemoration ceremonies in Konya, the birthplace of the

Mevlevi order in the 13th century and home to Rumi’s tomb. Konya is

a city known not only for Mevlâna, but also for its rich culture that blends

significant historical heritage.

2020 marked the 747th

death anniversary of the world-renowned Sufi mystic, poet, and scholar Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī known

to the world as Rumi. This year on December 7 and December 17, with the support

of the T.R. Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Turkish Tourism Promotion

and Development Agency, Sema ceremonies as part of Seb-i Arus ceremonies were

held at Rumi Cultural Center, in Konya. Due to the pandemic and limited

participation apart from the special guests and invitees of the ministry, the

ceremonies were livestreamed on GoTurkey’s Twitter and Facebook accounts and

real time stories will be shared from GoTurkey’s Instagram account (www.goturkey.com).

With the participation of Speaker of

the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Şentop and Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri

Ersoy to

the celebrations, Vice President of International Mevlâna (Rūmī) Foundation, Esin Çelebi Bayru (who is also Rumi’s 22nd

generation granddaughter and sociologist) and writer and Rumi expert, Ali

Bektaş got together with journalists from all around the world.

According to Indonesian travel-enthusiast

and social media personality, Wira Nurmansyah, the teachings of Mevlâna about

love is widely known in Indonesia and has a great effect over locals such as

himself.

“The witnessing of the ritual is deeply

touching to me. Not only that, the spiritual atmosphere of Konya has a positive

influence for a Muslim such as myself, apart from the many other Muslim

attractions located in Turkey,” said Wira, who added that this ceremony left

him a great impression on his first trip to Turkey on early December 2020.

Another of Indonesia’s social media

personality, Ashari Yudha had also attended the ceremony with Wira on this

trip, which they were personally invited as guests hosted by Turkish

Embassy Tourism Office and Tourism Tourism Promotion and Development

Agency for this special occasion.

Seb-i Arus ceremonies, an annual

ritual in Turkey

Seb-i Arus ceremonies, which are held

every year on December 17, means ‘wedding night’ in Turkish. The wedding night

is known in the Mevlevi order as the night Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī died. Since Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī considered

his death not as an end but as a reunion with his beloved God, his death

anniversary is called the ‘Wedding Night‘ also referred as ‘The Night of Reunion’. Rumi interprets

death as a return to one’s origin, a “return to Allah” due to the fact that its

source is a divine ore; according to him death is not the disappearance of the

body, but the flight towards Allah. Rumi expresses his philosophy about death

with these words: “Everyone refers to it as departing, I, however, refer to

it as a reunion.”

For further information about Seb-i

Arus please visit https://sebiarus.gov.tr/

For more

about Turkey please visit: www.goturkey.com

Official Social Media Accounts of

GoTurkey:

https://www.instagram.com/goturkey/

https://www.facebook.com/GoTurkey/

https://twitter.com/GoTurkey