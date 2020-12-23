Fujitsu Launches Secured and Full-Featured LIFEBOOK U9311 Business Notebook Redefine Lightweight Business Ultraportable

Fujitsu unveils the ultra-mobile business notebook LIFEBOOK U9311, the ultralight LIFEBOOK that weighs from approximately 756 g, it offers convenient mobility and superior security with the super-lightweight form factor.

LIFEBOOK U9311 – the featherweight, powerful and enhanced version of its ultra-mobile

premium commercial notebook designed for business professionals. The ultraportable, fully featured business notebook is

on the market today1 to support workstyle transformation initiatives.

The 13.3″ minimally stylish LIFEBOOK U9311 comprises the latest 11th

Generation Intel® CoreTM processor, enterprise-grade

biometric authentication and excellent connectivity.

FUJITSU LIFEBOOK U9311

Business Notebook

Super-Lightweight without Compromising Performance

Constant

change is the new norm in smart workplace. Empowering professionals and teams

to work agile is the way to ensure business continuity. The 13.3-inch (33.8cm) LIFEBOOK U9311 is 15.5mm slim and weighs as low

as approximately 756 g that can be easily held with one hand. It is packed with up to 11th Generation

Intel® CoreTM i7-1165G7 processor, specially designed for

thin-and-light laptops to accelerate demanding business tasks for quick and

responsive performance2.

Available in eye-catching red and matte black, the LIFEBOOK U9311

is designed with an ultra-thin bezel that spots a screen-to-body ratio

of 84.1%, it is flawlessly fitted in with an ultra-tiny

shutter protected camera.

Thin Bezel and Ultra-Tiny Camera Shutter

Secure

and Powerful for Workplace Everywhere

Apart from being

ultra-portable, LIFEBOOK U9311 is also highly

secure, featuring Fujitsu’s PalmSecure™ advanced biometric authentication

system that users can sign-in to Windows in a contactless way, the easy and password-free identity verification is hygienic

since no contact is required.

Despite its slimline profile, LIFEBOOK U9311 offers best-in-class

connectivity options range from full size LAN, HDMI, USB-A and ThunderboltTM

4 connector for charging and speedy file transfer. The notebook is equipped with a long battery runtime to ensure

all-day productivity, and embedded WLAN supporting Wi-Fi 6.

Pursuit

of Excellence in the Japan Way

Every Fujitsu notebook

delivers the highest reliability and pursuit of excellence in design and usage

experience. Staying true to its Japanese heritage, every piece of design

details is carefully articulated

to create the finest and quality product through precise engineering, cutting

edge innovations and quality assurance.

Pricing and Availability

The LIFEBOOK U9311 is available in selected

countries in Asia1, please contact Fujitsu for more details.

Learn

more: https://hubs.la/H0yZ6W00

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication

technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products,

solutions, and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers

in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape

the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported

consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US $35 billion) for the fiscal year

ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu

Business Technologies

Fujitsu Business

Technologies Asia Pacific is the Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters for

business technologies of Fujitsu Limited, Japan, responsible for wide range of

personal computers and solutions for corporate and end-user markets in the Asia

Market.

