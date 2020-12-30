EHT Unitholders Reject SC Capital as New Manager

EHT unitholders have rejected SC as

replacement Manager; Lengthy restructuring efforts not in best interests of

unitholders, causing depletion of REIT’s cash reserves; Sponsor constantly

demonstrates its efforts to save the REIT

Sponsor’s plans to rescue REIT

blocked since August which, if acted upon, would have set the REIT onto path of

recovery, instead of causing damage due to internal differences

While successful businesses fight

for unity during the pandemic, SC and the Trustee’s proposal would have

provoked conflict and driven the REIT into further hardship

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 30 December 2020 – Unitholders of Eagle

Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (EH-REIT) today rejected SC Capital

Partners (SC) as its replacement Manager at a 2:00 PM EGM (Extraordinary

General Meeting), held via a digital webcast.

Resolutions 1 to 4 were inter-conditional such

that they all had to be carried or fall together, although Resolutions 1, 3 and

4 were Ordinary Resolutions (requiring more than 50% of unitholders vote) and

Resolution 2 was an Extraordinary Resolution (requiring more than 75% of

unitholders vote). Votes were submitted electronically no later than 2:00 PM on

December 27th, 2020.

After the results of the voting were announced

today, it was found the SC was rejected as the replacement manager.

Urban Commons (UC), the Sponsor of EH-REIT, said

unitholders obviously want additional options, and it reiterated that it should

be allowed to table its plans devised since August 2020, which are in the best

interests of the unitholders. Since August, the Sponsor has attempted to table

multiple plans to demonstrate the best path to save the REIT but it has been

blocked from presenting the plans to unitholders.

“We believe that unitholders recognise

SC’s lack of experience in the US market, which is mature, unique and dynamic“,

said Howard Wu, Principal at UC. “The current pandemic has highlighted

structural complexities which, thanks to our experience in both the US market

and in the REIT property portfolio, puts us in a strong position to address. Ever

since our powers as REIT Manager had been restricted, we have witnessed the

REIT’s cash reserves being depleted through unnecessary restructuring efforts

on the recommendations of the REIT’s advisors and DBS Trustee. How is it

possible that our plans, which are designed with the best interest of unitholders,

remain unseen by unitholders? At the same time, alternative plans tabled by the

Trustee have been rejected by unitholders. Based on today’s vote, unitholders

clearly agree with our view that we are not heading in the right direction. Now

is the time to unite and act fast to save our REIT, and avoid liquidation at

all costs, which would be disastrous to all parties involved.”

UC also said that unitholders saw highly

uncertain elements at EH-REIT’s EGM that could allow the REIT vehicle to be driven

into more hardship. In particular, the fact that the REIT’s US$89.0 million

unsecured loan, taken from Lodging USA Lendco, LLC (Lendco), is currently past

due and in default, whereas EHT’s EGM stated it is not. Lendco has, on 14

August 2020, sent out the notice of default to EHT. This kind of action creates

uncertainty and may cause a major conflict with the lender. Furthermore, the

attempt to remove the Manager during a global pandemic is additional, internal,

conflict that will likely provoke further divisive actions between parties,

potentially resulting in the removal of the master lease. The Sponsor of EHT

remains adamant that now is the time to unite to save the REIT.

Wu added: “SC’s plan lacked a financial

commitment, of own capital, to the REIT. I can understand why

unitholders may be skeptical about a new Manager that has not contributed

capital, and therefore, does not have a real stake in the REIT. We believe this

is a major contributing factor in SC not receiving approval, as well as their plan

not outlining the injection or raising of capital to help the REIT through

these turbulent times. In addition, we saw some alarming elements to SC’s

proposal that could have caused unnecessary conflict between invested parties

at the detriment of unitholder value, and we are pleased that unitholders

recognised the same.”

About Urban Commons

Urban

Commons is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm with

a successful track record of developing, repositioning, and rebranding assets

throughout the United States. The company focuses on improving under-managed

and underutilized assets by developing innovative solutions that promote

optimal economic, social, and environmental returns.

Since its

founding in 2008, Urban Commons has owned, operated and developed a variety of

real estate properties including several dozen hotels, apartments, retail,

office, and senior care, throughout the United States including the development

of nearly one million square feet of commercial retail space.

For more

information on Urban Commons, please visit: https://urban-commons.com/