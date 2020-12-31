Above Creative Events (ACE) Broke the Malaysia Book of Records While Helping Malaysia Corporations Grow Brand Engagements and Sales Via Virtual Events Without Having to Spend More Amid Pandemic
KUALA LUMPUR,
MALAYSIA – Media
OutReach – 31 December 2020 – Leading event
organiser across the region, Above Creative Events (M) Sdn. Bhd. (ACE)
celebrated two significant milestones in their illustrious business history
with the recognition by the Malaysia Book of Records for having organised the
‘Most Number of Virtual Annual General Meetings in a Month’, in June 2020 and
‘First To Organise Virtual IPO Listing’ in October 2020.
The recognition of the ‘First To Organise Virtual IPO
Listing’ was awarded to ACE on 10th October 2020. The MBR ceremony was held on
16th December 2020. Christopher Wong, MBR Chief Operating Officer has presented
the certificate to Nicklas Ng, Chief Growth Officer of ACE and made his speech:
“Hello, I’m Christopher Wong, the Chief Operating Officer
of Malaysia Book of Records. Today I’m here to announce that, Above Creative
Events, is certified by Malaysia Book of Records as the First event company to
organise a Virtual IPO Listing in Malaysia. So I would like to congratulate Above Creative Events for achieving these
records and I hope that this will be the first or the second or many to come,
so I hope that this record will also serve to inspire all the clients as well
as the business association of Above Creative Events. So with that,
congratulation again.”
In line with the CMCO requirements across Klang Valley,
on 15th October 2020, ACE welcomed the first-ever virtual IPO listing ceremony
in Malaysia, a new offering by the Exchange for Bursa Malaysia and Samaiden
Group Berhad (ACE Market).
“At ACE, everyone are giving more than 100% effort to
deliver every single events that we appointed by clients and also for this
pandemic, especially this year pandemic we pivot to become a virtual event
industry and we are so proud to have 2 Malaysia Book of Records title, both
also related to virtual. So really feel proud of the entire team.” Nicklas Ng,
Chief Growth Officer of ACE.
To date, ACE had successfully organized many virtual IPO
listing ceremonies. Amongst the notable corporations listed on ACE Market
Malaysia include Southern Cable Group Berhad, Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad,
MR D.I.Y Group (M) Berhad and Ecoframe Berhad, just to name a few.
“Having two MBR recognitions within two months are some
of the greatest accomplishments for us. Leading a business towards success can
be a tough challenge, especially in the middle of the pandemic. However, we
always believe that whenever there is a challenge, there is also an
opportunity. At ACE, we brace ourselves for whatever lies ahead of us, embrace
new challenges, learn new skills, and grow.” Nicklas Ng, Chief Growth
Officer of ACE.
“This year was especially challenging for events and
businesses. The Covid-19 pandemic has created a lot of fear and
negativity, and has led to severe global economic disruption. While swift
shutdown measures are undoubtedly beneficial from the standpoint of public
health, has nevertheless been disastrous for the business community, which many
have been forced to postpone corporate meetings, industry conferences, and
trade exhibitions to protect their employees and stakeholders. However, for an
event organiser like us, we took this as a challenge, pivoted our event
management services, and shifted quickly from physical to virtual events.”
Nicklas Ng, Chief Growth Officer of ACE.
While virtual events are undoubtedly the better option
for current times, organizing virtual events involves a lot of technological
tools, facilities and backend preparation work including the implementation of
digital privacy and security protocols to protect sensitive data from malicious
third parties — an area many conventional event management companies would have
no experience in.
“There’s a gap in the market that not many conventional
event management companies could fill, and this is where ACE stepped in. Within
a short period of time, ACE has become an industry specialist who has the
experience and expertise to help businesses achieve their targeted goals. With
the right approach, businesses can still develop massive results from virtual
events. We will guide you on how virtual events can maximize the outcomes for
your business objectives.” Micky Ng, Chief Imagination Officer of ACE.
As the top virtual AGM organisers in Malaysia, ACE had
organised successful virtual AGMs for some of the biggest corporations in
Malaysia. Amongst the notable corporations include Mah Sing Group Berhad, Sime
Darby Property Berhad, Genting Plantations Berhad, Berjaya Corporation Berhad,
Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing
Berhad, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad, just to name a few.
“Planning virtual events can be just a
nail-biting affair, considering the potential clashes. Our peak was having
nine virtual AGMs on the same day, and my team members would have to travel
amongst few venues on the same day. We managed to work out a schedule on
manpower allocation to ensure that the events go perfectly smooth.” Angie Yap,
Project Manager of ACE.
ACE is the Malaysia Book of Records holder for having
organised the ‘Most Number of Virtual Annual General Meetings in a Month’. “We
have organised a total of 67 virtual AGMs within the month of June 2020 alone,
excluding Extraordinary General Meetings, conferences, workshops, product
launches and award events. I believe with this outstanding record, it will
offer more encouragement and hope to the local industry. With the exposure and
success of our virtual event services, we hope to elevate the local event
industry and bring it to the international arena by promoting top-notch
services to other countries such that it can benefit more people, at the same
time, cultivate innovation and put Malaysia on the global map!” said Nicklas
Ng, Chief Growth Officer of ACE.
With no other options, many businesses started to shift
events online to keep operations running. Another popular virtual events for
the past 6 months are virtual exhibitions. Club the plan of physical
exhibitions into a virtual one could be just as successful or even better.
Participants flock around virtual exhibitions that are innovative, creative and
fun. Some of ACE’s notable clients for successful virtual exhibitions include
Bursa Malaysia, CGS-CIMB, Maybank, Macquarie Malaysia and Securities Industry
Development Corporation.
“Virtual exhibitions are an excellent alternative that
maximises outreach while minimizing costs, effort and health risks. It has all
the benefits of physical events such as business matching, chain of engaging
activities, Instagrammable backdrops for photo sessions, and most importantly,
generating the same level or even more engagement, brand visibility and
interest among the participants. The key to a successful virtual event is make
anticipations based on your targeted goals, engagement, ROI and executive mode.
Create a virtual event marketing strategy that runs parallel to your
objectives” Micky Ng, Chief Imagination Officer of ACE.
Researchers studying the impact of virtual business
events have found that 86% of virtual event participants report equal or higher
levels of engagement compared to in-person events. At the same time, organising
virtual events incurred less cost, but offer more convenience and flexibility
to participants, potentially boosting attendance numbers.
Within a short period of time, ACE has emerged as one of
the industry leaders in Malaysia. ACE had the opportunities to work with many
local and international corporations and has garnered nothing but high praise
and positive feedback from the corporate sector, making ACE one of the top
choices for corporations in organising virtual events.
“We appreciate the commitment and quality of service
that ACE Team has demonstrated to make the Shariah Investing Virtual Conference
2020 a success. We could not have done it without your support and
expertise.” – Noorsuriani Muhamed, VP of Islamic Product & Market
Development Securities Market, Bursa Malaysia
“ACE brings our imagination and visuals to life.
They work closely with us to create one of a kind decor design using our
company’s signature style. They are passionate, effective collaborators,
eloquent with other creatives from other fields. We sincerely appreciate ACE
Team’s endless commitment and highly recommend ACE.” – Kho Seet Fong, Head
of Corporate Access, CGS-CIMB Securities
“ACE provides exceptional services and delivers
quality work at any projected deadline. With the newly introduced, up and
running Hello Virtual Event Platform, the innovation has exceeded clients’
expectation and became the talk of town, and leads to our successes in hosting
Malaysia’s First-Ever Shariah Investing Virtual Conference and the Invest
Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 2020 Virtual Series 2: Powering Malaysia’s Growth
Engines. ACE Team has truly outdone themselves by truly reflecting physical
conferences with the presence of Main Lobby, Plenary Hall, Networking Lounge
and Info Desh virtually.” – Chong Chyi Ming, Head of Communications,
CGS-CIMB Securities
“Attending a
virtual conference by CGS-CIMB. Now places like main lobby, plenary hall and
networking lounge are all just one click away. No more walking from one place
to another for a coffee or session. — Dashveenjit Kaur, visitor
In a nutshell, virtual events have plenty of benefits:
convenience, flexibility, cost-effectiveness and innovation. The demand for
virtual events will remain popular strong even after the pandemic has come to
an end. There will be equally strong interests in hybrid events — in-person or
virtual events. Globally, the growth projection of the virtual event industry
is on an upward trajectory and there will be long term, sustainable demand now
and in the foreseeable future.
“Conducting events on digital grounds could be more
appealing and promising than it sounds. With the proper use of tools and
techniques, you can run great shows and events on virtual platforms and
ensuring a fruitful result” said Micky Ng, Chief Imagination Officer of ACE.
Businesses can find out more about virtual events at
https://www.creativemalaysia.com.
About Above Creative Events (M) Sdn Bhd
From the “small potatoes” to a group of passionate event personnel with
strong entertainment and production background, who input creative and
technical proficiency into bringing events to life. As an event planner,
enhancing the values and offering great client experiences are their ultimate
goals. Established in 2007, today, ACE has become the leading event management
company in the region.
Within a decade (13 years and still counting), ACE are the Magic Makers,
who transform imaginations to life, help their clients solidify and amplify
their brands, and tackle the markets at large. With ample professional
on-ground organizing experiences, coupled with strong technical management
backgrounds, ACE specializes in various event planning, award ceremony, social
event, and conferences executions.
ACE accepts challenges arising from an environment that is constantly
evolving and has succeeded in adapting to the new normals. With technology
innovation and integration, ACE pivoted from on-ground events to virtual event
management. Market research shows that virtual events are cost-effective,
customizable, scalable, interactive and borderless, offering a truly global
experience. Significantly, 93% of the event professionals decided to invest in
virtual events moving forward, specifically on annual events like annual
general meetings (AGM) and IPO listing ceremonies.
As an event services provider that has demonstrated utmost strength,
resilience and continuous excellence, ACE is honoured to be awarded The New
Norm of Organizing Future Business Event, Golden Bull Award 2020, as well as
two Malaysia Book of Records. The milestone over the business journey has
markedly set ACE unprecedented contributions and growth opportunities in the
event industry. On top of everything else, ACE thrives and delivers the best
services within the industry for all.