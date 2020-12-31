Above Creative Events (ACE) Broke the Malaysia Book of Records While Helping Malaysia Corporations Grow Brand Engagements and Sales Via Virtual Events Without Having to Spend More Amid Pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR,

MALAYSIA – Media

OutReach – 31 December 2020 – Leading event

organiser across the region, Above Creative Events (M) Sdn. Bhd. (ACE)

celebrated two significant milestones in their illustrious business history

with the recognition by the Malaysia Book of Records for having organised the

‘Most Number of Virtual Annual General Meetings in a Month’, in June 2020 and

‘First To Organise Virtual IPO Listing’ in October 2020.

The recognition of the ‘First To Organise Virtual IPO

Listing’ was awarded to ACE on 10th October 2020. The MBR ceremony was held on

16th December 2020. Christopher Wong, MBR Chief Operating Officer has presented

the certificate to Nicklas Ng, Chief Growth Officer of ACE and made his speech:

“Hello, I’m Christopher Wong, the Chief Operating Officer

of Malaysia Book of Records. Today I’m here to announce that, Above Creative

Events, is certified by Malaysia Book of Records as the First event company to

organise a Virtual IPO Listing in Malaysia. So I would like to congratulate Above Creative Events for achieving these

records and I hope that this will be the first or the second or many to come,

so I hope that this record will also serve to inspire all the clients as well

as the business association of Above Creative Events. So with that,

congratulation again.”

In line with the CMCO requirements across Klang Valley,

on 15th October 2020, ACE welcomed the first-ever virtual IPO listing ceremony

in Malaysia, a new offering by the Exchange for Bursa Malaysia and Samaiden

Group Berhad (ACE Market).

“At ACE, everyone are giving more than 100% effort to

deliver every single events that we appointed by clients and also for this

pandemic, especially this year pandemic we pivot to become a virtual event

industry and we are so proud to have 2 Malaysia Book of Records title, both

also related to virtual. So really feel proud of the entire team.” Nicklas Ng,

Chief Growth Officer of ACE.

To date, ACE had successfully organized many virtual IPO

listing ceremonies. Amongst the notable corporations listed on ACE Market

Malaysia include Southern Cable Group Berhad, Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad,

MR D.I.Y Group (M) Berhad and Ecoframe Berhad, just to name a few.

“Having two MBR recognitions within two months are some

of the greatest accomplishments for us. Leading a business towards success can

be a tough challenge, especially in the middle of the pandemic. However, we

always believe that whenever there is a challenge, there is also an

opportunity. At ACE, we brace ourselves for whatever lies ahead of us, embrace

new challenges, learn new skills, and grow.” Nicklas Ng, Chief Growth

Officer of ACE.

“This year was especially challenging for events and

businesses. The Covid-19 pandemic has created a lot of fear and

negativity, and has led to severe global economic disruption. While swift

shutdown measures are undoubtedly beneficial from the standpoint of public

health, has nevertheless been disastrous for the business community, which many

have been forced to postpone corporate meetings, industry conferences, and

trade exhibitions to protect their employees and stakeholders. However, for an

event organiser like us, we took this as a challenge, pivoted our event

management services, and shifted quickly from physical to virtual events.”

Nicklas Ng, Chief Growth Officer of ACE.

While virtual events are undoubtedly the better option

for current times, organizing virtual events involves a lot of technological

tools, facilities and backend preparation work including the implementation of

digital privacy and security protocols to protect sensitive data from malicious

third parties — an area many conventional event management companies would have

no experience in.

“There’s a gap in the market that not many conventional

event management companies could fill, and this is where ACE stepped in. Within

a short period of time, ACE has become an industry specialist who has the

experience and expertise to help businesses achieve their targeted goals. With

the right approach, businesses can still develop massive results from virtual

events. We will guide you on how virtual events can maximize the outcomes for

your business objectives.” Micky Ng, Chief Imagination Officer of ACE.

As the top virtual AGM organisers in Malaysia, ACE had

organised successful virtual AGMs for some of the biggest corporations in

Malaysia. Amongst the notable corporations include Mah Sing Group Berhad, Sime

Darby Property Berhad, Genting Plantations Berhad, Berjaya Corporation Berhad,

Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing

Berhad, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad, just to name a few.

“Planning virtual events can be just a

nail-biting affair, considering the potential clashes. Our peak was having

nine virtual AGMs on the same day, and my team members would have to travel

amongst few venues on the same day. We managed to work out a schedule on

manpower allocation to ensure that the events go perfectly smooth.” Angie Yap,

Project Manager of ACE.

ACE is the Malaysia Book of Records holder for having

organised the ‘Most Number of Virtual Annual General Meetings in a Month’. “We

have organised a total of 67 virtual AGMs within the month of June 2020 alone,

excluding Extraordinary General Meetings, conferences, workshops, product

launches and award events. I believe with this outstanding record, it will

offer more encouragement and hope to the local industry. With the exposure and

success of our virtual event services, we hope to elevate the local event

industry and bring it to the international arena by promoting top-notch

services to other countries such that it can benefit more people, at the same

time, cultivate innovation and put Malaysia on the global map!” said Nicklas

Ng, Chief Growth Officer of ACE.

With no other options, many businesses started to shift

events online to keep operations running. Another popular virtual events for

the past 6 months are virtual exhibitions. Club the plan of physical

exhibitions into a virtual one could be just as successful or even better.

Participants flock around virtual exhibitions that are innovative, creative and

fun. Some of ACE’s notable clients for successful virtual exhibitions include

Bursa Malaysia, CGS-CIMB, Maybank, Macquarie Malaysia and Securities Industry

Development Corporation.

“Virtual exhibitions are an excellent alternative that

maximises outreach while minimizing costs, effort and health risks. It has all

the benefits of physical events such as business matching, chain of engaging

activities, Instagrammable backdrops for photo sessions, and most importantly,

generating the same level or even more engagement, brand visibility and

interest among the participants. The key to a successful virtual event is make

anticipations based on your targeted goals, engagement, ROI and executive mode.

Create a virtual event marketing strategy that runs parallel to your

objectives” Micky Ng, Chief Imagination Officer of ACE.

Researchers studying the impact of virtual business

events have found that 86% of virtual event participants report equal or higher

levels of engagement compared to in-person events. At the same time, organising

virtual events incurred less cost, but offer more convenience and flexibility

to participants, potentially boosting attendance numbers.

Within a short period of time, ACE has emerged as one of

the industry leaders in Malaysia. ACE had the opportunities to work with many

local and international corporations and has garnered nothing but high praise

and positive feedback from the corporate sector, making ACE one of the top

choices for corporations in organising virtual events.

“We appreciate the commitment and quality of service

that ACE Team has demonstrated to make the Shariah Investing Virtual Conference

2020 a success. We could not have done it without your support and

expertise.” – Noorsuriani Muhamed, VP of Islamic Product & Market

Development Securities Market, Bursa Malaysia

“ACE brings our imagination and visuals to life.

They work closely with us to create one of a kind decor design using our

company’s signature style. They are passionate, effective collaborators,

eloquent with other creatives from other fields. We sincerely appreciate ACE

Team’s endless commitment and highly recommend ACE.” – Kho Seet Fong, Head

of Corporate Access, CGS-CIMB Securities

“ACE provides exceptional services and delivers

quality work at any projected deadline. With the newly introduced, up and

running Hello Virtual Event Platform, the innovation has exceeded clients’

expectation and became the talk of town, and leads to our successes in hosting

Malaysia’s First-Ever Shariah Investing Virtual Conference and the Invest

Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 2020 Virtual Series 2: Powering Malaysia’s Growth

Engines. ACE Team has truly outdone themselves by truly reflecting physical

conferences with the presence of Main Lobby, Plenary Hall, Networking Lounge

and Info Desh virtually.” – Chong Chyi Ming, Head of Communications,

CGS-CIMB Securities

“Attending a

virtual conference by CGS-CIMB. Now places like main lobby, plenary hall and

networking lounge are all just one click away. No more walking from one place

to another for a coffee or session. — Dashveenjit Kaur, visitor

In a nutshell, virtual events have plenty of benefits:

convenience, flexibility, cost-effectiveness and innovation. The demand for

virtual events will remain popular strong even after the pandemic has come to

an end. There will be equally strong interests in hybrid events — in-person or

virtual events. Globally, the growth projection of the virtual event industry

is on an upward trajectory and there will be long term, sustainable demand now

and in the foreseeable future.

“Conducting events on digital grounds could be more

appealing and promising than it sounds. With the proper use of tools and

techniques, you can run great shows and events on virtual platforms and

ensuring a fruitful result” said Micky Ng, Chief Imagination Officer of ACE.

Businesses can find out more about virtual events at

https://www.creativemalaysia.com.

About Above Creative Events (M) Sdn Bhd

From the “small potatoes” to a group of passionate event personnel with

strong entertainment and production background, who input creative and

technical proficiency into bringing events to life. As an event planner,

enhancing the values and offering great client experiences are their ultimate

goals. Established in 2007, today, ACE has become the leading event management

company in the region.

Within a decade (13 years and still counting), ACE are the Magic Makers,

who transform imaginations to life, help their clients solidify and amplify

their brands, and tackle the markets at large. With ample professional

on-ground organizing experiences, coupled with strong technical management

backgrounds, ACE specializes in various event planning, award ceremony, social

event, and conferences executions.

ACE accepts challenges arising from an environment that is constantly

evolving and has succeeded in adapting to the new normals. With technology

innovation and integration, ACE pivoted from on-ground events to virtual event

management. Market research shows that virtual events are cost-effective,

customizable, scalable, interactive and borderless, offering a truly global

experience. Significantly, 93% of the event professionals decided to invest in

virtual events moving forward, specifically on annual events like annual

general meetings (AGM) and IPO listing ceremonies.

As an event services provider that has demonstrated utmost strength,

resilience and continuous excellence, ACE is honoured to be awarded The New

Norm of Organizing Future Business Event, Golden Bull Award 2020, as well as

two Malaysia Book of Records. The milestone over the business journey has

markedly set ACE unprecedented contributions and growth opportunities in the

event industry. On top of everything else, ACE thrives and delivers the best

services within the industry for all.