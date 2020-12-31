CIFI signed US$362 million 3.5-year syndicated bank loans

To further lower financial costs and broaden financing channels for the Group’s sustainable development

– Media OutReach – 31 December 2020 – CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (“CIFI” or the

“Group”, HKEx stock code: 884), a leading real estate developer and

investor in first-, second- and robust third-tier cities in China, is pleased

to announce that CIFI signed syndicated loan facility agreements with several banks

and financial institutions in Hong Kong.

The signed loan facilities are syndicated bank loans with an

aggregate amount of US$362 million, comprising: (i) US$145 million 3.5-year

certain term loan; and (ii) HKD$1,688 million (equivalent to approximately US$217 million) 3.5-year certain term loan. Proceeds of the loans

will be used for re-financing of the Group’s existing debts and/or general

working capital. The syndicated loans were first led by China CITIC Bank International

and Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch. Participating banks also include

CMB Wing Lung Bank, Tai Fung Bank, The Bank of East Asia and Chong Hing Bank.

Mr. Lin Zhong, Chairman of CIFI, said “The loans are well

supported by a number of banks and financial institutions, which reflects their

recognition of credit quality of CIFI. The loans will allow CIFI to further

lower the overall financing costs, strengthen the debt structure and broaden

financing channels, which are highly conducive to the Group’s sustainable management and

business development in future.”

