Microsoft for Startups MEA celebrates graduation of second cohort of GrowthX Accelerator program

The closing ceremony saw participating startups pitch their unique digital solutions to the program’s corporate engagement partners.

LAHORE: Microsoft for Startups, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), graduated21 startups from the second GrowthX Accelerator program during a Demo Day on Tuesday, 28 June in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony was attended by startup founders, corporate partners, investors, government officials, and other stakeholders from the regional startup ecosystem.

During the 12-week program, start-ups worked closely with Microsoft’s corporate engagement partnersDHL, EY, Koç Holding and PwC to co-create technology solutions that address real challenges facing corporations in MENA. Participating founders pitched their solutions during the Demo Day to a panel of corporate partners, who shared their insights and feedback.

Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director Generalat ADIO, said “Startups are an essential driver of innovation and job creation, so it is crucial that we increase opportunities for them to access the tools and resources they need to drive impact. That’s why we launched the GrowthX Accelerator in partnership with Microsoft, so we could help businesses grow and scale, whilesupporting the private sector in accessing unique innovations. We congratulate the startups who graduated from the second GrowthX Accelerator and look forward to seeing them leverage the solutions created during the program to drive further impact in the UAE and the region.”

“It has truly been incredible to see the growth of these entrepreneurs over the course of the program. We’ve seen them leverage every opportunity to enhance their skillset, develop their solutions and embrace the learnings available to support them in growing and scaling their businesses,” said Sayed Hashish, General Manager, Microsoft UAE.

“The GrowthX Accelerator is unique in that it is specially curated to not only empower startups with the tools, training and networking opportunities they need to grow and scale, but it also supports corporates in their endeavours to engage innovative tech startups in providing unique solutions to the very real problems they are facing. We thank our corporate engagement partners for participating in this important program and truly congratulate the graduating startups,” said Hashish.

As part of Microsoft’s commitment to empower startups with the tech, mentorship and access that they need to become future unicorns of the Middle East, Turkey and Pakistan, the graduating startups will have continued access to support from the Microsoft for Startups team who will continue to encourage growth and provide the tools required to scale across the region. Some of the startups will also work with Microsoft corporate partners in the future to identify business and mentorship opportunities.

The 21startups from the GrowthX Accelerator that offered breakthrough solutions to meet corporate clients’ challenges and requirements include AiFlux, DevisionX, Event Gates (EGT Kontrol AS), Farmdar, Farmin, Greener Crop, IPERA.AI, Lune Technologies, monak e-services, NutzenTech, Nybl, Occicor, Olymon Solutions, Pivony, PowerDev, Sav, Searover, Swftbox, Trade Capital Partners (TCP), Valorafutbol, Workfam.

To learn more about the GrowthX Accelerator, click here.

