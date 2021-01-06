CIFI issues US$419 million senior notes at a coupon rate of 4.375% with a 6.25-year maturity

Published: January 6, 2021

  • Hit the
    record for the longest maturity period and the lowest coupon rate of     the Group’s offshore
    bond issuance
  • Optimize the
    Group’s financing costs and extend debts duration

HONG KONG SAR
– Media OutReach – 6 January 2021 – CIFI
Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (“CIFI” or the “Group”, HKEx
stock code: 884), a leading real estate developer and investor in first-,
second- and robust third-tier cities in China, is pleased to announce that CIFI
successfully issues senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of US$419
million. The senior notes are at a coupon rate of 4.375% and yield of 4.4% with
a 6.25-year maturity period, which hit the record for the longest maturity period
and the lowest coupon rate of the Group’s offshore bond issuance.

 

The issue attracts
enthusiastic
response, with total orders at peak time exceeding US$4.8 billion, which was
over 11 times of the total issue size. 82% of total issuance is allocated to Asian
investors, while the remaining 18% is allocated to European investors. The
final allocation to institutional investors is 72%, which consists of
world-renowned and large-scale asset management companies and long-term
investors. The subscription results and market response reflect the high
recognition of CIFI by the investors in the capital market. The proceeds of the
note will be used for re-financing of the Group’s existing indebtedness.

 

Credit Suisse, Haitong International, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint global
coordinators, while Credit Suisse, Haitong International, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, The Bank of East Asia,
Limited, BOSC International,
China CITIC Bank International and Yue Xiu
Securities are
the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers of the issuance.

 

Mr. Lin Zhong, Chairman of CIFI, said “We are pleased to see the
strong demand for the notes issue. The issue hits the Group’s record for the
longest maturity period and the lowest coupon rate of the offshore bond
issuance, and it reflects investors’ recognition and support of business
prospects of CIFI. The Group will continue to implement prudent financial management
and build long-term investment value.”

 

About CIFI (Group):

Headquartered
in Shanghai, CIFI is one of China’s top real estate developers. CIFI
principally focuses on developing high-quality properties in first-, second-
and select third-tier cities in China. CIFI develops various types of
properties, including residential buildings, offices and commercial complexes.

 

To learn more about the Company, please visit
CIFI’s website at: http://www.cifi.com.cn

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.