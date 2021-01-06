The Innovation of LikeLib 2.0 Redefines Public Chain Technology

MINSK, REPUBLIC

OF BELARUS – Media OutReach – 6 January 2021 – LikeLib is a

community-based open source blockchain project that uses blockchain technology

and digital identities to digitize and informatize assets; use smart contracts

to automatically manage assets and information to achieve a diversified network

of “smart economy”.

The ecosystem joins the

major communities around the world to participate, and is committed to linking

all with an open mind, thus building a decentralized network that can expand

and achieve multi-party collaboration and win-win in real business society.

LikeLib public chain team

leader Mr. Thierry, operations director DIma, and technical general counsel Ms.

Olga. All of them have very strong technology and business background.

LikeLib’s core members

include Technical Director Mr. Renia, Mr. Yevgeny, Technical Director Daniel,

Software Engineer Oleg, Sergey, Dennis, Business Analyst Mr. Andre, Ms. Tania

and the community technology development team Ms. Julia Palamarchu, Maksim

Hryhoryeu, Daniel Harapko, Anre Ku, Alexey Nekrasov, Alex, etc. have many years

of experience in relevant positions in Dublin internationally, as well as

abundant professional knowledge and skills.

Some ecological applications

of LikeLib blockchain include:

1. The best solution

(Biteacon)

Biteacon is a browser that

interacts with the LikeLib ecosystem, which can help users explore other

network-related information such as its blockchain and transaction volume.

2. The best smart contract

(Supplike)

Supplike is a platform with

built-in embedded supply chain builder based on LikeLib blockchain. With the

built-in builder, you can easily design and deploy the supply chain, assign

roles and use it easily, and create code-free solutions for the supply chain

through mobile apps.

3. The best solution

(LikeLib Analytics)

LikeLib Analytics is the

LikeLib blockchain browser and analysis platform, indexing all blockchain data

through the big data pipeline and disclosing data and indicators through API

and WEB applications.

On this basis, the

“blockchain + edge computing” IoT management system, the research of

the electronic degree certificate management method of the alliance chain,

relay cross-chain technology, channel state differential information vital

signs detection algorithms, research on people counting methods based on WiFi

perception, Internet of Things architecture for electrical fire monitoring of

ancient buildings based on edge computing, and multi-field and

interdisciplinary expert selection algorithms for multiple project ecology and

algorithm system applications have been successfully developed in the LikeLib

public chain main network.

LikeLib 2.0 provides a more

secure and stable blockchain service, which covers data connections, hybrid

storage, cross-chain technology and other core modules with independent

intellectual property rights, which can quickly build solutions for typical

application scenarios.

The newly-released 2.0

system will not only reduce transaction program fees, but will also cause block

chain replication forks and increase transfer transactions. The average

transaction value can be allocated between operational interruptions. Compared

with the previous version 1.0, the transaction volume has steadily increased to

10,000 transactions per second, and the transaction speed is about 10,000 TPS.

In terms of supporting smart

contracts, interchangeable consensus mechanisms and distributed storage

networks, the blockchain consensus mechanism can be replaced according to

different factors (such as transaction volume), and a distributed storage

network based on IPFS can store a large amount of data outside the chain.

LikeLib2.0 fully uses

database fragmentation technology. Only a small part of the input transactions

need to be processed, and a large amount of verification work can be completed

through other conventional parallel processing on the network.

LikeLib uses Bridges

technology, which is a blockchain interoperability technology specifically used

to make the LikeLib ecosystem cross-chain compatible with external blockchains

(such as Ethereum).

LikeLib cross-chain bridge

technology allows cross-chain assets and information exchange between the main

network and each project ecosystem, like the axis connecting various islands.

The LikeLib blockchain network realizes cross-chain through bridges, which

greatly promotes the large-scale assets of ecological projects such as Bitcoin

and Ethereum, and the real market liquidity of information. The advantages

include multi-signature technology/ring signature technology/hash locking

technology.

In addition, LikeLib2.0 also

uses Lightning Network transactions and zero-configuration transaction

channels.

The existing hosting

solutions on the Lightning Network only manage their users’ funds on one or a

few, and they will not use one channel with each user. Instead, keep an

internal private ledger to record when the funds belong to the user.

Earlier we mentioned the

ring signature technology in the LikeLib2.0 cross-chain bridge. The ring

signature is named because a certain parameter implicit in its signature is

composed according to certain rules. Many of the schemes proposed later do not

require the structure of the signature to be a ring, as long as the formation

of the signature satisfies the spontaneity, anonymity and group

characteristics, it is also called a ring signature.

The security of the ring

signature technology scheme is quite high, such as: unconditional anonymity,

unforgeability, unconditional anonymity of the signer, and the signer can

freely specify his own anonymity range, forming a beautiful ring logic

structure, which can realize group signatures The main function of but does not

require trusted third parties or group administrators.

Ring signature is a special

group signature. There is no trusted center and no group establishment process.

For the verifier, the signer is completely anonymous.

Theoretically,

zero-knowledge proof can prove something to everyone else without exposing any

proprietary, and the generated proof is small in size, the verification cost is

very low, and it has nothing to do with the amount of calculation that needs to

be proved.

LikeLib2.0 uses the

generation algorithm (G) to generate public parameters for the proposition, the

proof algorithm (P) to generate the proof of the satisfiability of R1CS, and

the verification algorithm (V) to verify the proof and other technical methods

and means to finally generate the proof. It can be proved that there is a

secret value reset equation satisfied without revealing the secret.

LikeLib2.0’s “decentralized

and distributed” technology means that all information is publicly recorded on

the “public ledger”, and can only be entered and cannot be modified, so that

the complete copy of the blockchain includes each executed action, so About the

value belonging to each active address (account).

The overall situation has

continued to iterate for thirty years, and only then has today’s prosperity

been achieved, and only then has “Internet +”. If you still have

confidence in the blockchain, perhaps you should give it more time. The LikeLib2.0

public chain system has already given the blockchain a gratifying answer in

2020.