Spackman Entertainment Group’s #ALIVE the number one Asian film on Netflix U.S. in 2020
- Produced by the Group’s indirect
wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema, #ALIVE
is the highest ranking Asian film on Netflix U.S. in 2020
- Headlined by Yoo Ah-in
of Spackman Media Group, and Park Shin-hye,
#ALIVE ranks 4th under Netflix’s
most-watched international films in the U.S.
- Following #ALIVE, Zip Cinema’s upcoming film, BROKER, to star Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won and Bae Doona and to be directed
by Japanese film director, Kore-eda Hirozaku
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 January 2021 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“Spackman
Entertainment Group” or the “Company”
and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“),
one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups, wishes to announce that
#ALIVE, produced by the Company’s
indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“), achieved the top position as the most-watched Asian
film on Netflix in the U.S. for the year 2020.
According
to The Wall Street Journal, #ALIVE
ranked 4th out of the top 10 most-watched foreign movies on Netflix
in the United States in 2020[1], making it the highest
ranking among Asian films.
Following
its theatrical run in Korea in September 2020, #ALIVE took the first
position on the global chart of TOP Movies
on Netflix in the World on September 10[2]. #ALIVE was previously ranked #1 in 35
countries around the world based on viewership in Singapore, Thailand, Hong
Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Russia, India, France, the United States, etc.,
during the same month of its release on Netflix[3]. The film
premiered internationally on Netflix on 8 September 2020.
Starring
top leading actor Yoo Ah-in of UAA&CO Inc., a subsidiary of the Group’s
associated company Spackman Media Group Limited (“Spackman Media Group“), and superstar actress Park Shin-hye, #ALIVE previously crossed the 1 million
ticket sales within five days of its theatrical release and maintained its #1
position at the Korean box office for three consecutive weeks.
In
Korea, #ALIVE achieved the top
ranking in VOD sales since the first day of its post-theatrical release on 28
July 2020 in Korea[4],
taking the #1 position at top IPTV channels including KT’s Olleh TV and Digital
Cable TV Home Choice, as of 4 August 2020.
#ALIVE is
based on an original scenario by Hollywood writer Matt Taylor, who produced the
American documentary series, SMALL
BUSINESS REVOLUTION: MAIN STREET.
The
film relates the story of isolated survivors of a city under lockdown that gets
out of control as a consequence of a sudden spread of an unknown infection.
UAA’s Yoo Ah-in of DEFAULT (2018), BURNING (2018) & VETERAN (2015) shall play the role of
Joon Woon, a gamer who survived by himself and becomes disconnected from the
rest of the world. Park Shin-hye of MEMORIES
OF THE ALHAMBRA (2018), THE DOCTORS
(2016) & THE HEIRS (2013) takes
on the role of Yoo Bin, another survivor who relies on her own survival skills
throughout the extremely challenging situation in the city.
The
film is distributed by Lotte Entertainment and directed by Jo II Hyung.
For
more information on #ALIVE and its
official trailer, visit the Group’s website at https://spackmanentertainmentgroup.com. #ALIVE
is currently being screened on Netflix at https://www.netflix.com/title/81240831.
Following #ALIVE, Zip
Cinema’s next major, with the working title, BROKER, to be headlined by leading Korean actors Song Kang-ho, Gang
Dong-won and Bae Doona and directed by celebrated Japanese film director,
Kore-eda Hirozaku, is scheduled to commence filming this year.
With BROKER, Zip Cinema is aiming to produce
its fourth consecutive commercially successful film, after the release of #ALIVE (2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019) and DEFAULT
(2018).
[1] The Wall Street Journal, https://www.wsj.com/articles/what-netflixs-lists-of-top-foreign-movies-and-tv-series-say-about-american-taste-11607562001, What Netflix’s Lists of Top Foreign Movies and TV
Series Say About American Taste, 9 December 2020
[2] FlixPatrol, https://flixpatrol.com/top10/netflix/world/2020-09-10, TOP Movies on Netflix in
the World on September 10, 10 September 2020
[3] Naver News, https://n.news.naver.com/entertain/article/433/0000070980, 11 September 2020
[4] Naver News, https://n.news.naver.com/entertain/article/609/0000309333, 4 August 2020
About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited
Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), founded in 2011 by Charles
Spackman, is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is
primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and
financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. According to Variety, Korea
was the world’s fourth largest box office market in 2019, behind only North
America, China and Japan.
The Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In
addition to our content business, we also own equity stakes in
entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially and
strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the
Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker
40E.
Production Labels
SEGL’s wholly-owned Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“) is one of the most
recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and produced some
of Korea’s most commercially successful theatrical films, consecutively
producing 10 profitable movies since 2009 representing an industry leading
track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema’s motion pictures
include some of Korea’s highest grossing and award-winning films such as CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS
(2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more
information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com
SEGL also owns
Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus
Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for
a total of 79 films (58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS
and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one
of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012,
Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing
romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time
highest Video On Demand (“VOD“)
sales records in Korea. For more information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit http://novusmediacorp.com
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in
Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“)
which is an early stage film production firm. Simplex Films has the following
films in the pipeline namely, A BOLT FROM
THE BLUE, IRREVOCABLE PROMISE and
OUR SUPERSTAR K.
The Company owns
a 100% equity interest Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which has a line-up of several films including STONE SKIPPING, GUARDIAN (working title)
and the co-production with Zip Cinema for THE
PRIESTS 2.
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight
Content Limited which is mainly involved
in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing
consulting services for the production of Korean content.
The Company owns
a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and
release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL, a comedy horror film.
Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and
overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release
in other forms of media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV,
IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion
pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in
overseas and ancillary markets.
The Company holds an effective shareholding
interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with
its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest entertainment talent
agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including
some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its
talent management business through renowned agencies such as MSteam
Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee), UAA&CO
Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik), Fiftyone K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok
Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku), and Kook Entertainment Co.,
Ltd. (Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Ji-young). Through these full-service talent agencies
in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading
roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion
pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL
leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop,
produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects,
including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This
platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic
investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL
artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte.
Ltd.
(“Constellation Agency“).
Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the
business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas
market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider
specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent
management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in
film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.
Strategic Businesses
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame
Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“).
Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in
Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top
directors and provided the camera and lighting equipment for some of Korea’s
most notable drama and movie projects including ITAEWON CLASS (2020), HOW TO
BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG,
BORN 1982 (2019), FOUR MEN (2019)
and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).
Previously, Frame
Pictures was also involved in GIRL COPS (2018),
MALMOI (2018), SUITS (2018), MISTRESS
(2018), LIFE (2018), LIVE (2018), MONEY FLOWER (2017), SWEET
REVENGE (2017), BAD GUYS 2 (2017),
THE LEGEND OF THE BLUE SEA (2016) and
VETERAN (2015).
We also operate a café-lounge called Upper West, in the Gangnam
district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co.,
Ltd.
For more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/