Spackman Entertainment Group’s #ALIVE the number one Asian film on Netflix U.S. in 2020

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 January 2021 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“Spackman

Entertainment Group” or the “Company”

and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“),

one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups, wishes to announce that

#ALIVE, produced by the Company’s

indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“), achieved the top position as the most-watched Asian

film on Netflix in the U.S. for the year 2020.

According

to The Wall Street Journal, #ALIVE

ranked 4th out of the top 10 most-watched foreign movies on Netflix

in the United States in 2020[1], making it the highest

ranking among Asian films.

Following

its theatrical run in Korea in September 2020, #ALIVE took the first

position on the global chart of TOP Movies

on Netflix in the World on September 10[2]. #ALIVE was previously ranked #1 in 35

countries around the world based on viewership in Singapore, Thailand, Hong

Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Russia, India, France, the United States, etc.,

during the same month of its release on Netflix[3]. The film

premiered internationally on Netflix on 8 September 2020.

Starring

top leading actor Yoo Ah-in of UAA&CO Inc., a subsidiary of the Group’s

associated company Spackman Media Group Limited (“Spackman Media Group“), and superstar actress Park Shin-hye, #ALIVE previously crossed the 1 million

ticket sales within five days of its theatrical release and maintained its #1

position at the Korean box office for three consecutive weeks.

In

Korea, #ALIVE achieved the top

ranking in VOD sales since the first day of its post-theatrical release on 28

July 2020 in Korea[4],

taking the #1 position at top IPTV channels including KT’s Olleh TV and Digital

Cable TV Home Choice, as of 4 August 2020.

#ALIVE is

based on an original scenario by Hollywood writer Matt Taylor, who produced the

American documentary series, SMALL

BUSINESS REVOLUTION: MAIN STREET.

The

film relates the story of isolated survivors of a city under lockdown that gets

out of control as a consequence of a sudden spread of an unknown infection.

UAA’s Yoo Ah-in of DEFAULT (2018), BURNING (2018) & VETERAN (2015) shall play the role of

Joon Woon, a gamer who survived by himself and becomes disconnected from the

rest of the world. Park Shin-hye of MEMORIES

OF THE ALHAMBRA (2018), THE DOCTORS

(2016) & THE HEIRS (2013) takes

on the role of Yoo Bin, another survivor who relies on her own survival skills

throughout the extremely challenging situation in the city.

The

film is distributed by Lotte Entertainment and directed by Jo II Hyung.

For

more information on #ALIVE and its

official trailer, visit the Group’s website at https://spackmanentertainmentgroup.com. #ALIVE

is currently being screened on Netflix at https://www.netflix.com/title/81240831.

Following #ALIVE, Zip

Cinema’s next major, with the working title, BROKER, to be headlined by leading Korean actors Song Kang-ho, Gang

Dong-won and Bae Doona and directed by celebrated Japanese film director,

Kore-eda Hirozaku, is scheduled to commence filming this year.

With BROKER, Zip Cinema is aiming to produce

its fourth consecutive commercially successful film, after the release of #ALIVE (2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019) and DEFAULT

(2018).



About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), founded in 2011 by Charles

Spackman, is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is

primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and

financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. According to Variety, Korea

was the world’s fourth largest box office market in 2019, behind only North

America, China and Japan.

The Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In

addition to our content business, we also own equity stakes in

entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially and

strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the

Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker

40E.

Production Labels

SEGL’s wholly-owned Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“) is one of the most

recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and produced some

of Korea’s most commercially successful theatrical films, consecutively

producing 10 profitable movies since 2009 representing an industry leading

track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema’s motion pictures

include some of Korea’s highest grossing and award-winning films such as CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS

(2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more

information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com

SEGL also owns

Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus

Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for

a total of 79 films (58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS

and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one

of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012,

Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing

romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time

highest Video On Demand (“VOD“)

sales records in Korea. For more information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit http://novusmediacorp.com

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in

Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“)

which is an early stage film production firm. Simplex Films has the following

films in the pipeline namely, A BOLT FROM

THE BLUE, IRREVOCABLE PROMISE and

OUR SUPERSTAR K.

The Company owns

a 100% equity interest Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which has a line-up of several films including STONE SKIPPING, GUARDIAN (working title)

and the co-production with Zip Cinema for THE

PRIESTS 2.

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight

Content Limited which is mainly involved

in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing

consulting services for the production of Korean content.

The Company owns

a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and

release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL, a comedy horror film.

Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and

overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release

in other forms of media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV,

IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion

pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in

overseas and ancillary markets.

Talent

Representation

The Company holds an effective shareholding

interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with

its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest entertainment talent

agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including

some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its

talent management business through renowned agencies such as MSteam

Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee), UAA&CO

Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik), Fiftyone K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok

Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku), and Kook Entertainment Co.,

Ltd. (Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Ji-young). Through these full-service talent agencies

in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading

roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion

pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL

leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop,

produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects,

including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This

platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic

investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL

artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte.

Ltd.

(“Constellation Agency“).

Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the

business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas

market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider

specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent

management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in

film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.

Strategic Businesses

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame

Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“).

Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in

Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top

directors and provided the camera and lighting equipment for some of Korea’s

most notable drama and movie projects including ITAEWON CLASS (2020), HOW TO

BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG,

BORN 1982 (2019), FOUR MEN (2019)

and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).

Previously, Frame

Pictures was also involved in GIRL COPS (2018),

MALMOI (2018), SUITS (2018), MISTRESS

(2018), LIFE (2018), LIVE (2018), MONEY FLOWER (2017), SWEET

REVENGE (2017), BAD GUYS 2 (2017),

THE LEGEND OF THE BLUE SEA (2016) and

VETERAN (2015).

We also operate a café-lounge called Upper West, in the Gangnam

district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co.,

Ltd.

For more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/