‘IT & Digital’, ‘Business Operations’, and ‘Sales’ Are The Top Functions Companies Are Looking to Augment in a Post-Pandemic Environment

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 January 2021

– Despite two in five (61%) employers expressing a pessimistic

outlook towards the current job market, 56% indicate that they have been

recently hiring or intending to hire new talent to meet their current business

goals. In particular, the top three functions employers have been hiring or

intending to hire for are ‘IT & Digital’ (45%), ‘Business Operations’ (39%)

and ‘Sales’ (29%).

These

are some of the key findings from NTUC

LearningHub‘s (NTUC LHUB) recently launched survey in The New Normal of

Sector Skills report. Gathering the perspectives of 367 business leaders

(senior managers or directors and above) and 567 full-time employees working in

Singapore, the report aimed to uncover the shifts in dynamic of training and

employment opportunities across six major industry clusters.

When

asked about their recruitment endeavours, seven in ten (72%) employers say that

it has been challenging to fill roles due to shortage of talent with the

required skill set. This was most apparent in those in the built environment

(77%), manufacturing (76%) and essential domestic services (75%) industry

clusters.

In

addition, to plug skills gaps, employers say they have been upskilling

employees with complementary skill sets (55%), reskilling employees (40%) to

take on newly created roles, and proactively attracting local talents (40%) to

join their workforce.

On the

other hand, when asked about the functions which employees are looking to move

to in order to secure a stable job and career, ‘leadership & management’

(39%), ‘business operations’ (32%) and ‘administrative’ (30%) emerged as the

top three functions.

Moreover,

two in three (66%) employees feel the need to upgrade their skills to move to

another industry that may be more resilient. About one third (31%) of the

respondents are open to moving into the healthcare industry, while 23% are open

to moving to biopharmaceuticals manufacturing and 21% are open to moving to infocomm

technology. Among this group of respondents, employees from the built

environment and trade & connectivity industry clusters feel the strongest

need to move to another industry.

Commenting

on the findings, NTUC LHUB’s Chairman, Eugene Wong, says, “Digital adoption and

business transformation will continue to accelerate across industries,

prompting employers to actively re-assess the talent pool they need in order to

navigate the new economy.”

“In the

new world order where new information and technologies are being fielded at an

exponential rate, employers must lead their companies in upskilling or

reskilling to learn in-demand competencies that help companies navigate a

COVID-19 economy. It is heartening that more employers now see the value in

upskilling and reskilling their employees, and many are also ramping up their

efforts to attract our local talent pool. This signifies a bright spot for

individuals who are reassessing their career paths, and they can leverage

upskilling and reskilling resources to capture opportunities in these areas.”

To download The New Normal of Sector Skill report, visit https://www.ntuclearninghub.com/sector-skills-report-2020

About NTUC LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing Education and Training

provider in Singapore which aims to transform the lifelong employability of

working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we have been working

employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions in areas such

as Cloud, Infocomm Technology, Healthcare, Employability & Literacy,

Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources

and Foreign Worker Training.





To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 21,000 organisations and

achieved over 2.5 million training places across more than 500 courses with a

pool of over 400 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to

organisations, we also forge partnerships and offer a wide range of relevant

end-to-end training solutions and work constantly to improve our training

quality and delivery. In 2020, we have accelerated our foray into online

learning with our Virtual Live Classes and, through working with best-in-class

partners such as IBM, DuPont Sustainable Solutions and GO1, asynchronous online

courses.





For more information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com.



