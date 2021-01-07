Bread Garden Unveils Chinese New Year Goodies Collection 2021 with Launch of New Website
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach –
7 January 2021 – Bread
Garden
has unveiled its collection of CNY
goodies
for 2021, featuring both classic tastes and new flavour innovations, together
with the launch of its newly revamped website, offering new and existing
customers an enhanced and more intuitive buying experience to order Chinese New
Year treats from the comfort and safety of their own homes.
Even as Singapore enters Phase 3 of reopening from
the pandemic, large-scale physical events remain unattainable, which means
members of the public looking to buy snacks and
treats for the upcoming Chinese New Year festive season will most likely
order them online.
Bread Garden, an established Halal bakery with
multiple outlets across Singapore, is making sure that customers can buy their
desired CNY goodies without hassle or inconvenience, by launching its revamped
website on an entirely new ecommerce platform designed to handle the higher
than usual traffic and demand spikes.
A recognised name among lovers of CNY snacks and
treats, Bread Garden has been delighting Singaporeans and fans overseas with
its high quality bakery products for almost 40 years.
Using only the freshest premium ingredients, each
piece is lovingly handmade and baked to perfection, for the ultimate indulgence
in flavourful smell and savoury taste that have since come to define Bread
Garden’s festive offerings.
Signature CNY goodies, classics and new flavour
twists
Traditions are an important part of Chinese New
Year festivities, and this extends to food that we indulge in as well.
Bread Garden’s collection of CNY goodies for 2021
is a balanced palette of perennial best sellers, old-school tastes as well as
new, innovative sensations that cater to a diversity of taste preferences.
All-time favourites such as pineapple
tart,
macadamia buttery cookies and spicy shrimp rolls continue to be in hot demand
year after year whenever Chinese New Year draws near.
There are also the established classics namely kueh
bangkit
and almond
cookies
that a CNY celebration just cannot do without.
As today’s consumers get exposed to more new food
flavours in their everyday consumption, bakeries have been quick to hop onto
trends and experiment with new, interesting tastes that appeal to a younger
generation of Chinese New Year snack buyers.
As like previous years, Bread Garden is
introducing new flavours this CNY 2021, such as the Mala Lotus, which puts a
spicy twist to an already popular snack, and Brownie Almond Cookies, which
combines the uplifting flavour of almond with a rich chocolatey taste.
A gift of prosperity for cherished ones
An anchor fixture in Bread Garden’s yearly
collection of Chinese Year Goodies, is the Prosperity Gift Set, consisting of a
handpicked selection of six most recommended flavours, symbolising blessings in
the six aspects of a life filled with abundance.
These six CNY treats are individually housed in
exquisitely designed metal cases, before being placed into a luxurious box
adorned with golden floral prints, for a complete set that makes it the perfect
gift to family and friends this Chinese New Year.
Exclusive early bird special for CNY goodies
To reward customers who buy early, Bread Garden is
offering a “Buy 4 Get 1 Free” promotion from now till 15th January 2021, where
the lowest priced item out of every five is given as complimentary.
The full range of Bread Garden’s Chinese New Year
goodies for 2021 are now available for purchase on its website at www.breadgarden.com.sg.
About Bread Garden
Bread Garden is a Singapore halal certified
bakery brand known for its popular festive goodies for Chinese New Year and
Mooncake Festival, as well as its selection of flavourful customised cakes and
pastries.
Rated five stars consistently by customers on
social media, Bread Garden stands out from other bakeries with its emphasis on
quality over quantity, dedicating itself to produce only the best quality baked
products that its customers have come to expect and love.
For more information on Bread Garden, visit www.breadgarden.com.sg.