Bread Garden Unveils Chinese New Year Goodies Collection 2021 with Launch of New Website

7 January 2021 – Bread

Garden

has unveiled its collection of CNY

goodies

for 2021, featuring both classic tastes and new flavour innovations, together

with the launch of its newly revamped website, offering new and existing

customers an enhanced and more intuitive buying experience to order Chinese New

Year treats from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Even as Singapore enters Phase 3 of reopening from

the pandemic, large-scale physical events remain unattainable, which means

members of the public looking to buy snacks and

treats for the upcoming Chinese New Year festive season will most likely

order them online.

Bread Garden, an established Halal bakery with

multiple outlets across Singapore, is making sure that customers can buy their

desired CNY goodies without hassle or inconvenience, by launching its revamped

website on an entirely new ecommerce platform designed to handle the higher

than usual traffic and demand spikes.

A recognised name among lovers of CNY snacks and

treats, Bread Garden has been delighting Singaporeans and fans overseas with

its high quality bakery products for almost 40 years.

Using only the freshest premium ingredients, each

piece is lovingly handmade and baked to perfection, for the ultimate indulgence

in flavourful smell and savoury taste that have since come to define Bread

Garden’s festive offerings.

Signature CNY goodies, classics and new flavour

twists

Traditions are an important part of Chinese New

Year festivities, and this extends to food that we indulge in as well.

Bread Garden’s collection of CNY goodies for 2021

is a balanced palette of perennial best sellers, old-school tastes as well as

new, innovative sensations that cater to a diversity of taste preferences.

All-time favourites such as pineapple

tart,

macadamia buttery cookies and spicy shrimp rolls continue to be in hot demand

year after year whenever Chinese New Year draws near.

There are also the established classics namely kueh

bangkit

and almond

cookies

that a CNY celebration just cannot do without.

As today’s consumers get exposed to more new food

flavours in their everyday consumption, bakeries have been quick to hop onto

trends and experiment with new, interesting tastes that appeal to a younger

generation of Chinese New Year snack buyers.

As like previous years, Bread Garden is

introducing new flavours this CNY 2021, such as the Mala Lotus, which puts a

spicy twist to an already popular snack, and Brownie Almond Cookies, which

combines the uplifting flavour of almond with a rich chocolatey taste.

A gift of prosperity for cherished ones

An anchor fixture in Bread Garden’s yearly

collection of Chinese Year Goodies, is the Prosperity Gift Set, consisting of a

handpicked selection of six most recommended flavours, symbolising blessings in

the six aspects of a life filled with abundance.

These six CNY treats are individually housed in

exquisitely designed metal cases, before being placed into a luxurious box

adorned with golden floral prints, for a complete set that makes it the perfect

gift to family and friends this Chinese New Year.

Exclusive early bird special for CNY goodies

To reward customers who buy early, Bread Garden is

offering a “Buy 4 Get 1 Free” promotion from now till 15th January 2021, where

the lowest priced item out of every five is given as complimentary.

The full range of Bread Garden’s Chinese New Year

goodies for 2021 are now available for purchase on its website at www.breadgarden.com.sg.

About Bread Garden

Bread Garden is a Singapore halal certified

bakery brand known for its popular festive goodies for Chinese New Year and

Mooncake Festival, as well as its selection of flavourful customised cakes and

pastries.

Rated five stars consistently by customers on

social media, Bread Garden stands out from other bakeries with its emphasis on

quality over quantity, dedicating itself to produce only the best quality baked

products that its customers have come to expect and love.

For more information on Bread Garden, visit www.breadgarden.com.sg.