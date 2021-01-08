Enjoy Half Price Hot Americanos from 7Café every Monday!

Start your week off with 50% off your caffeine boost. Plus, save money and the planet with our expanded Bring Your Own Tumbler programme.

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 8 January 2021 – We always start each new year with the best of

intentions but getting back into the swing of things after a long holiday break

is not easy. But never fear, 7Café is here to kickstart your week (and year!)

with an amazing discount offer each and every Monday until the end of February.

We’re also excited to share some news about our newly expanded Bring Your Own

Tumbler programme. So, here are a couple of new year’s resolutions we all can

keep successfully — let’s save more and produce less waste in 2021!

Half Price Mondays at

7Café — enjoy 50% off hot Americanos!

There’s nothing better

to fuel your week than a strong Monday coffee. To make sure you start your week

off right, 7Café is offering 50% off a hot Americano every Monday for the month

of January and February so you can enjoy a cup at the amazing price of 75¢

(Usual Price $1.50)!

All coffee on the

7Café menu is made using our special blend of 100% Arabica beans. The 7Café

Americano is sure to give you a boost if your energy levels start to lag. The

discount is available all day so you can save big on time and money, whether

you need a caffeine hit before heading into work or are craving an afternoon

pick-me-up!

Promotion dates are 4,11,18,25 January and 1,8,15,22 February respectively.

Terms and conditions apply. Promotion cannot be used in conjunction with other

existing promotions or offers.

The Bring Your Own

Tumbler programme is now even bigger and better!

7-Eleven is committed

to a brighter future for its customers and the planet. In order to further

reduce waste and continue our sustainability efforts, we have expanded the Bring

Your Own Tumbler programme to include all reusable cups, not just the

7Café tumbler. Each time you bring your own cup or tumbler, you can enjoy 10¢ off

your beverage at 7Café! So, let’s cut down on waste and help safeguard our

environment together.

About 7Café

7Café is one of

7-Eleven’s own brands. Available anytime, anywhere at over 200 stores

island-wide, 7Café is made using premium ingredients including our unique blend

of 100% Arabica beans, quality fresh milk and cocoa powder. With 7Café, customers

can enjoy quick, convenient, good quality and affordable freshly brewed coffee

on the go.

The full store list where 7Café is available can be

downloaded here:

https://www.7-eleven.com.sg/Offer





About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since

expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour

convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24

hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by

offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the

needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing

Slurpee, 7Café as well as a wide range of quality Ready Meals and sandwiches

under 7-Select. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who

need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover

payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.

For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg.