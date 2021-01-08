Enjoy Half Price Hot Americanos from 7Café every Monday!
Start your week off with 50% off your caffeine boost. Plus, save money and the planet with our expanded Bring Your Own Tumbler programme.
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 8 January 2021 – We always start each new year with the best of
intentions but getting back into the swing of things after a long holiday break
is not easy. But never fear, 7Café is here to kickstart your week (and year!)
with an amazing discount offer each and every Monday until the end of February.
We’re also excited to share some news about our newly expanded Bring Your Own
Tumbler programme. So, here are a couple of new year’s resolutions we all can
keep successfully — let’s save more and produce less waste in 2021!
Half Price Mondays at
7Café — enjoy 50% off hot Americanos!
There’s nothing better
to fuel your week than a strong Monday coffee. To make sure you start your week
off right, 7Café is offering 50% off a hot Americano every Monday for the month
of January and February so you can enjoy a cup at the amazing price of 75¢
(Usual Price $1.50)!
All coffee on the
7Café menu is made using our special blend of 100% Arabica beans. The 7Café
Americano is sure to give you a boost if your energy levels start to lag. The
discount is available all day so you can save big on time and money, whether
you need a caffeine hit before heading into work or are craving an afternoon
pick-me-up!
Promotion dates are 4,11,18,25 January and 1,8,15,22 February respectively.
Terms and conditions apply. Promotion cannot be used in conjunction with other
existing promotions or offers.
The Bring Your Own
Tumbler programme is now even bigger and better!
7-Eleven is committed
to a brighter future for its customers and the planet. In order to further
reduce waste and continue our sustainability efforts, we have expanded the Bring
Your Own Tumbler programme to include all reusable cups, not just the
7Café tumbler. Each time you bring your own cup or tumbler, you can enjoy 10¢ off
your beverage at 7Café! So, let’s cut down on waste and help safeguard our
environment together.
About 7Café
7Café is one of
7-Eleven’s own brands. Available anytime, anywhere at over 200 stores
island-wide, 7Café is made using premium ingredients including our unique blend
of 100% Arabica beans, quality fresh milk and cocoa powder. With 7Café, customers
can enjoy quick, convenient, good quality and affordable freshly brewed coffee
on the go.
The full store list where 7Café is available can be
downloaded here:
https://www.7-eleven.com.sg/Offer
About 7-Eleven
Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since
expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour
convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24
hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by
offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the
needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing
Slurpee, 7Café as well as a wide range of quality Ready Meals and sandwiches
under 7-Select. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who
need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover
payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.
For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg.