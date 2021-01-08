Elite Personal Training Studio HK adapted to COVID-19 to enable everyone to work out in the comfort of their own home

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 January

2021 – From young, the fact that exercise benefits us physically, emotionally,

and mentally has been constantly reinforced. Even though we might not

necessarily live-in accordance to this truth, this belief is inherently

embedded in us. However, due to the rocketing prices of personal training,

tailored fitness regimes, hectic work schedules, most of us struggle to find

time for exercise.

COVID-19 brought about many unprecedented

challenges and norms, among which was the rise of home workouts. On-site gyms

have been shut for months, making physical exercise in fitness centres with

others impossible. Thus, more of us tuned in to fitness YouTubers and home

workout videos to cope with the current situation.

Founded in 2010, Elite Personal Training (“EPT”) is a

Holistic Personal Training Studio that caters for the whole family. Unlike

traditional fitness companies that may leave one more fatigued after a session,

EPT aims to alleviate one’s aches and pains, leave them feeling energized after

a workout. In the light of the recent COVID-19 situation, EPT is at the

forefront of the market for tailored online training.

“We must all pivot,

but it is difficult for small and big fitness business to accept that this the

new way to train is online. Yet, we remain committed to catering to your needs

even during a pandemic. At EPT, we pride ourselves on being innovative and

adaptable to keep up with the changing landscape.”

Elite Personal Training’s Managing Director,

Nathan Solia, has been a CHEK (Corrective Holistic Exercise Kinesiology)

Practitioner since 1999. As a firm believer in a balanced life through

nutrition, lifestyle, and movement, he practices what he preaches. He is an

active person himself and is a keen sport player who runs, hikes, lifts

weights, plays touch rugby, tennis and meditates daily.

With the onslaught of the COVID-19 virus,

on-site gyms have been asked to shut for over 19 weeks, resulting in EPT having

adopted 1-to-1 home visits and outdoor training in order to adhere to

governmental regulations. However, the mandatory wearing of masks not only

makes it extremely difficult for communication between instructor and client,

but also increases physical exhaustion due to laborious breathing.

Given that COVID-19 has significantly

impacted the business industry, EPT, like other fitness studios, have turned to

online platforms to cope with the changing norms. Following the closure of

on-site gyms, there has been an increase in demand for online classes. EPT

hopes to cater to a variety of age groups and individual preferences through

offering training sessions on different platforms including LIVE 1-on-1

sessions, group classes and targeted training workouts through digital apps.

As a holistic personal training studio with

the aim to build a solid foundation in one’s health and fitness, EPT also

emphasises the importance of overall health and wellbeing. Naturally, to

complement physical training classes, EPT has also sought to provide online

nutrition and lifestyle, as well as mental coaching for all ages through

virtual means as well. Though the present situation is far from ideal, EPT is

among the few that has pivoted to accommodate the increasing demand of

healthier lifestyles. At EPT, technology is honed to facilitate the

accessibility of fitness to all in Hong Kong through virtual means.

“Technology may feel different to in-person

classes, but it does bring many advantages. We are better able to use

statistics to find out which classes are more popular, cater to different needs

simultaneously and allow for people to join us through recorded sessions which

may accommodate their schedules better.”

Additionally, EPT has taken the mandatory

quarantine situation stipulated by the government into account. During the 2

weeks of mandated quarantine at dedicated government appointed facilities, EPT

offers a 14-day package with a complimentary rental of TRX set to cater to the

needs of residents in temporary Hong Kong quarantine facilities, which will be

picked up on the last day of quarantine. With the virulency of COVID-19, EPT

has taken precautionary measures to ensure the sterilization and sanitisation

of each TRX set for each rental, reducing the possibility of transmission. Such

methods will enable those in quarantine to join zoom classes to continue their

fitness journey whilst in quarantine and continue training with EPT to be in

the best of shape.

Ultimately,

EPT hopes to revert back to on-site training and coaching when the spread of

COVID-19 pandemic subsides. However, it is clear that businesses have been hit

hard by the pandemic, and the slow disbursement of COVID-19 relief funds make

the upkeep of businesses even more difficult in these trying times. Some

businesses have yet to receive subsidies following the second lockdown in July.

This exacerbates the loss in revenues generated by fitness centres, which have

seen a 30-60% reduction even with online training. With the third lockdown and

the new restrictions introduced by the Hong Kong government with regards to the

closure of gyms, EPT encourages the public to participate in online training so

as to effectively build up ones physical and mental health amidst these trying

times.

“Due

to increased social distancing and self-isolation measures, individuals’ health

and mental wellbeing will inevitably be impacted. It is crucial to build

immunity and prevent one’s wellbeing from deteriorating so as to continue a

sense of normalcy, and to fight against COVID-19. EPT hopes to support you in

the ways we can, and join you in this journey.”