AOC Masters Tournament Peaks on A High Note With Indonesia’s Alter Ego Reigns Supreme
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media
OutReach – 12 January
2021 – The AOC Masters Tournament ended with a bang as Indonesia’s Alter Ego takes
the top spot, beating Thailand’s Overtime Esports on a heated three-round
VALORANT match last December 13, 2020.
With an impressive run this season, Alter Ego takes home an abundant
prize pool, including top-tier AOC Agon monitors, as it bested hundreds of teams
from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and
Thailand.
“Times are hard, but
that did not stop AOC Masters from being a great event with lots of great
feedback. We hope everyone was as happy about the tournament as the staff who
worked passionately on this,” shared Pirunchaya Makcharoenphol, Mineski’s Project
Manager.
Bringing together participants all over Asia, as well as racking up to
almost 6 million online exposures during the final round alone through the AOC
Masters Tournament, AOC, the world’s leading gaming monitor provider, showcased
the growing interest and in-depth cooperation in the esports ecosystem in terms
of sponsors, brand partners, and esports teams.
“The AOC Masters Tournament
was a testament to AOC’s commitment of raising the standards of competitive
gaming through our collection of monitors designed to stand any challenge. We
are happy to have defied the limits with the success of the tournament,”
stated Kevin Wu, AOC APMEA General Manager.
Leveling up the experience for the tournament’s gamers and spectators
alike are AOC’s Agon premium gaming line and G2 series monitors, specifically
designed to enhance gaming experience and performance, giving players a
competitive edge every battle.
AOC’S efforts in the esports ecosystem, as well as the gaming market,
have allowed it to retain its position as the top-ranked gaming monitor, based
on data from the International Data Corporation for monitors 100hz and above.
The company is set to continue its market dominance with its continued efforts to
engage consumers through events such as the AOC Masters Tournament.
Relive Alter Ego’s winning moments as well as all the epic battles
during AOC Masters Tournament in the following pages:
About AOC
Sold in over 107 countries, AOC is a market
leader in electronic displays and is positioned to be one of the top global
brands in providing the best display technology to users worldwide. With nearly
50 years of experience in market analysis and consumer feedback, AOC is
dedicated to designing products that address rising technological trends, as
well as the diverse and changing needs of different consumers. Our commitment
is emphasized through AOC’s slogan: ‘Vision at Heart.’ — at AOC, we’ve kept the
hearts of our users in our vision, and we’ve kept their vision in our heart.
Find out more about AOC at:
www.aoc.com.
About
Agon
Agon comes from the classical Greek word meaning
contest. Designed especially for gamers, the premium line of AOC Agon monitors
embodies the spirit of competition. With stunning visual displays, cutting-edge
features and advanced gaming technology, Agon gaming monitors are designed by
the professionals for the smoothest and fastest gaming experience. Backed by
some of the best eSports gaming teams and used in global eSports competitions,
Agon gaming monitors offer a serious competitive edge. Whether you’re
dominating the league or an aspiring home gamer, AOC gaming monitors will take
you to the next level.
About VALORANT
VALORANT is a competitive 5v5
character-based tactical shooter for the PC developed by Riot Games. VALORANT is a precise and lethal
multiplayer game with high-fidelity gunplay, a diverse arsenal of guns, agents
with unique abilities, and competitively tuned maps for thousands of hours of
play.
VALORANT is a free-to-play game and
optimized to perform on a wide variety of PC hardware, allowing for a global
audience to compete. Demonstrated by the game’s best-in-class game server
quality, global infrastructure, and proprietary anti-cheat technology, Riot
Games is committed to preserving the core tenets of the tactical shooter genre
and upholding the competitive integrity of the gameplay experience.
VALORANT quickly established
itself as a fan-favorite among the global first-person shooter community after
launching its closed beta in April 2020. The game made history on its first
day, breaking viewership records with 34 million hours-watched in a single day,
and surpassing 1.7 million peak concurrent viewers, a peak concurrent record
second only to Riot Games’ 2019 League of Legends World Championship Finals. Over
the course of VALORANT’s two-month beta testing period, an average of nearly 3
million players logged on each day to play. Fans also demonstrated their
enthusiasm for the shooter by watching more than 470 million hours of VALORANT
closed beta streams on Twitch, the world’s leading service and community for
multiplayer entertainment, and Korean video-streaming service AfreecaTV.
About Riot Games
Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop,
publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot
released its debut title, League of
Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League
has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the
explosive growth of esports.
As League enters its second
decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to
players with VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, League of
Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the
world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV,
and more. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in
Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.
About Mineski Global
Mineski Global is the pioneer
esports company of Southeast Asia that has a track record of holding esports
tournaments in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and the rest of the world
thanks to broad and extensive experience in all aspects of esports and gaming
since 2004. Mineski Global aims to unify gamers into the largest sports
community through content, events, and other engagement platforms.