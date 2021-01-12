AOC Masters Tournament Peaks on A High Note With Indonesia’s Alter Ego Reigns Supreme

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media

OutReach – 12 January

2021 – The AOC Masters Tournament ended with a bang as Indonesia’s Alter Ego takes

the top spot, beating Thailand’s Overtime Esports on a heated three-round

VALORANT match last December 13, 2020.

With an impressive run this season, Alter Ego takes home an abundant

prize pool, including top-tier AOC Agon monitors, as it bested hundreds of teams

from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and

Thailand.

“Times are hard, but

that did not stop AOC Masters from being a great event with lots of great

feedback. We hope everyone was as happy about the tournament as the staff who

worked passionately on this,” shared Pirunchaya Makcharoenphol, Mineski’s Project

Manager.

Bringing together participants all over Asia, as well as racking up to

almost 6 million online exposures during the final round alone through the AOC

Masters Tournament, AOC, the world’s leading gaming monitor provider, showcased

the growing interest and in-depth cooperation in the esports ecosystem in terms

of sponsors, brand partners, and esports teams.

“The AOC Masters Tournament

was a testament to AOC’s commitment of raising the standards of competitive

gaming through our collection of monitors designed to stand any challenge. We

are happy to have defied the limits with the success of the tournament,”

stated Kevin Wu, AOC APMEA General Manager.

Leveling up the experience for the tournament’s gamers and spectators

alike are AOC’s Agon premium gaming line and G2 series monitors, specifically

designed to enhance gaming experience and performance, giving players a

competitive edge every battle.

AOC’S efforts in the esports ecosystem, as well as the gaming market,

have allowed it to retain its position as the top-ranked gaming monitor, based

on data from the International Data Corporation for monitors 100hz and above.

The company is set to continue its market dominance with its continued efforts to

engage consumers through events such as the AOC Masters Tournament.

Relive Alter Ego’s winning moments as well as all the epic battles

during AOC Masters Tournament in the following pages:

About AOC

Sold in over 107 countries, AOC is a market

leader in electronic displays and is positioned to be one of the top global

brands in providing the best display technology to users worldwide. With nearly

50 years of experience in market analysis and consumer feedback, AOC is

dedicated to designing products that address rising technological trends, as

well as the diverse and changing needs of different consumers. Our commitment

is emphasized through AOC’s slogan: ‘Vision at Heart.’ — at AOC, we’ve kept the

hearts of our users in our vision, and we’ve kept their vision in our heart.

Find out more about AOC at:

www.aoc.com.

About

Agon





Agon comes from the classical Greek word meaning

contest. Designed especially for gamers, the premium line of AOC Agon monitors

embodies the spirit of competition. With stunning visual displays, cutting-edge

features and advanced gaming technology, Agon gaming monitors are designed by

the professionals for the smoothest and fastest gaming experience. Backed by

some of the best eSports gaming teams and used in global eSports competitions,

Agon gaming monitors offer a serious competitive edge. Whether you’re

dominating the league or an aspiring home gamer, AOC gaming monitors will take

you to the next level.

About VALORANT





VALORANT is a competitive 5v5

character-based tactical shooter for the PC developed by Riot Games. VALORANT is a precise and lethal

multiplayer game with high-fidelity gunplay, a diverse arsenal of guns, agents

with unique abilities, and competitively tuned maps for thousands of hours of

play.

VALORANT is a free-to-play game and

optimized to perform on a wide variety of PC hardware, allowing for a global

audience to compete. Demonstrated by the game’s best-in-class game server

quality, global infrastructure, and proprietary anti-cheat technology, Riot

Games is committed to preserving the core tenets of the tactical shooter genre

and upholding the competitive integrity of the gameplay experience.

VALORANT quickly established

itself as a fan-favorite among the global first-person shooter community after

launching its closed beta in April 2020. The game made history on its first

day, breaking viewership records with 34 million hours-watched in a single day,

and surpassing 1.7 million peak concurrent viewers, a peak concurrent record

second only to Riot Games’ 2019 League of Legends World Championship Finals. Over

the course of VALORANT’s two-month beta testing period, an average of nearly 3

million players logged on each day to play. Fans also demonstrated their

enthusiasm for the shooter by watching more than 470 million hours of VALORANT

closed beta streams on Twitch, the world’s leading service and community for

multiplayer entertainment, and Korean video-streaming service AfreecaTV.

About Riot Games





Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop,

publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot

released its debut title, League of

Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League

has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the

explosive growth of esports.

As League enters its second

decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to

players with VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, League of

Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the

world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV,

and more. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in

Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.

About Mineski Global





Mineski Global is the pioneer

esports company of Southeast Asia that has a track record of holding esports

tournaments in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and the rest of the world

thanks to broad and extensive experience in all aspects of esports and gaming

since 2004. Mineski Global aims to unify gamers into the largest sports

community through content, events, and other engagement platforms.