Record 23,000+ companies disclose environmental impact through CDP, with urgency for action clear in wake of unprecedented global temperatures

Record 23,000+ global companies – including listed companies worth over two thirds of market capitalization – reported environmental data through CDP in 2023
USA, China, Japan, UK and Germany lead the way as home to the most disclosing companies
Data gained from disclosure is essential to tracking progress against the Paris Agreement and the first Global Stocktake, set to conclude at COP28
New Chief Executive Officer Sherry Madera shares CDP’s plans for its new future-proofed platform as demand for environmental data grows and ahead of incoming regulation
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 October 2023 – Companies are reporting their environmental data in record numbers, with over 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth US$67 trillion (over 66% of global market capitalization) – disclosing through CDP in 2023, with the urgency for global climate action clear in what is set to be the warmest year on record.