DHL Global Forwarding promotes two executives to key leadership roles in Asia Pacific
- Niki
Frank will expand his remit from managing the business in India to the
sub-region of South Asia
- Yvonne
Lee, Head of Strategic Projects for ASEAN and South Asia, will assume a new
role as Managing Director in the Philippines
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 12 January 2021 – DHL
Global Forwarding, the leading international
provider of air, sea and road freight services, has announced two appointments
to its Asia Pacific management board, effective 1 January 2021. Niki Frank, CEO
of DHL Global Forwarding India, will expand his portfolio to include the entire
sub-region of South Asia. Yvonne Lee, Head of Strategic Projects, DHL Global
Forwarding ASEAN and South Asia, and Head of Business Processes and
Organization, DHL Global Forwarding Thailand, will assume the role of Managing
Director, DHL Global Forwarding Philippines. Both will report directly to
Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.
Niki Frank expands his remit from managing DHL Global Forwarding’s business in India to the South Asia sub-region that comprises Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Yvonne Lee is appointed Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Philippines.
Frank to oversee South Asia sub-region
“We, at DHL, are of the view that trade
is a key driving force behind economic development and prosperity. With
intraregional trade at almost a
third of its potential, there remains room
for the growth of trade in South Asia. I am confident that Niki’s strategic
foresight and experience gleaned from his time in the global head office and
his familiarity with the South Asian market as head of our business in India,
will help develop this vital part of our Asia Pacific business,” said Leung.
Frank will oversee
the newly created South Asia sub-regional portfolio that comprise India, Pakistan,
headed by Umair Alam as Managing Director, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka managed
by Fabian Rybka.
“The South Asian
markets have enormous potential to offer and I am deeply committed to helping
local businesses explore the vast cross-border opportunities within the region
and beyond. I look forward to working closely with our teams in the various
countries and empowering them to boost service and customer satisfaction
levels,” said Frank.
Prior to his
current role, Frank spent seven years leading global transformation initiatives
for Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL Group) and DHL Global Forwarding, making
major contributions to its pivotal growth strategy that saw the business revive
its performance and regain market share.
Business in Philippines to be headed by Lee
As Managing Director of DHL Global
Forwarding Philippines, Lee will be responsible for leading the business on its
growth trajectory and overseeing the business’ digital transformation efforts,
in line with the Group’s Strategy
2025, to elevate customer and employee experience as well
as improve operational excellence.
“The Philippine
economy, like many others, has taken a hit this year because of Covid-19, but
is expected to see a gradual
rebound from 2021 onwards, even as the ASEAN
region anticipates consumer spending to double
by 2030. With her experience across various
business functions, including in a strategic regional role, and her sharp
business acumen, Yvonne is the ideal candidate to lead our business in the
Philippines to capture opportunities as the market recovers and moves into its
next phase of growth,” said Leung.
Lee started her
career with DPDHL Group as a Management Trainee, before moving on to a variety
of roles spanning operations effectiveness, project management, performance
measurement and customer implementation. In her most recent role as Head of
Strategic Projects, ASEAN and South Asia, she oversaw several key change
management and transformation projects for the freight forwarder.
“One of my key
priorities is to drive an even more customer-centric approach in response to
the evolving needs of local businesses, as we ramp up our digitalization
efforts to provide customers with a better shipping experience. Having worked
with colleagues in the Philippines in my previous role, I am excited to join a
team of dynamic and committed freight forwarders to tackle the unique
opportunities and challenges here,” said Lee.
Note to editors:
Post Covid-19, India faces tough
odds in reopening for business. As the country eases its lockdown restrictions,
longer-term challenges await the country’s logistics sector. Find out more in DHL’s Logistics of Things.
DHL – The logistics company for the world
DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL
divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from
national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment
solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial
supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220
countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely
and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized
solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences
and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and
retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.
DHL is
part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63
billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to
society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the
world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by
2050.