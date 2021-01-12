DHL Global Forwarding promotes two executives to key leadership roles in Asia Pacific

Niki

Frank will expand his remit from managing the business in India to the

sub-region of South Asia

Frank will expand his remit from managing the business in India to the sub-region of South Asia Yvonne

Lee, Head of Strategic Projects for ASEAN and South Asia, will assume a new

role as Managing Director in the Philippines

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 12 January 2021 – DHL

Global Forwarding, the leading international

provider of air, sea and road freight services, has announced two appointments

to its Asia Pacific management board, effective 1 January 2021. Niki Frank, CEO

of DHL Global Forwarding India, will expand his portfolio to include the entire

sub-region of South Asia. Yvonne Lee, Head of Strategic Projects, DHL Global

Forwarding ASEAN and South Asia, and Head of Business Processes and

Organization, DHL Global Forwarding Thailand, will assume the role of Managing

Director, DHL Global Forwarding Philippines. Both will report directly to

Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

Niki Frank expands his remit from managing DHL Global Forwarding’s business in India to the South Asia sub-region that comprises Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.





Yvonne Lee is appointed Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Philippines.

Frank to oversee South Asia sub-region

“We, at DHL, are of the view that trade

is a key driving force behind economic development and prosperity. With

intraregional trade at almost a

third of its potential, there remains room

for the growth of trade in South Asia. I am confident that Niki’s strategic

foresight and experience gleaned from his time in the global head office and

his familiarity with the South Asian market as head of our business in India,

will help develop this vital part of our Asia Pacific business,” said Leung.

Frank will oversee

the newly created South Asia sub-regional portfolio that comprise India, Pakistan,

headed by Umair Alam as Managing Director, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka managed

by Fabian Rybka.

“The South Asian

markets have enormous potential to offer and I am deeply committed to helping

local businesses explore the vast cross-border opportunities within the region

and beyond. I look forward to working closely with our teams in the various

countries and empowering them to boost service and customer satisfaction

levels,” said Frank.

Prior to his

current role, Frank spent seven years leading global transformation initiatives

for Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL Group) and DHL Global Forwarding, making

major contributions to its pivotal growth strategy that saw the business revive

its performance and regain market share.

Business in Philippines to be headed by Lee

As Managing Director of DHL Global

Forwarding Philippines, Lee will be responsible for leading the business on its

growth trajectory and overseeing the business’ digital transformation efforts,

in line with the Group’s Strategy

2025, to elevate customer and employee experience as well

as improve operational excellence.

“The Philippine

economy, like many others, has taken a hit this year because of Covid-19, but

is expected to see a gradual

rebound from 2021 onwards, even as the ASEAN

region anticipates consumer spending to double

by 2030. With her experience across various

business functions, including in a strategic regional role, and her sharp

business acumen, Yvonne is the ideal candidate to lead our business in the

Philippines to capture opportunities as the market recovers and moves into its

next phase of growth,” said Leung.

Lee started her

career with DPDHL Group as a Management Trainee, before moving on to a variety

of roles spanning operations effectiveness, project management, performance

measurement and customer implementation. In her most recent role as Head of

Strategic Projects, ASEAN and South Asia, she oversaw several key change

management and transformation projects for the freight forwarder.

“One of my key

priorities is to drive an even more customer-centric approach in response to

the evolving needs of local businesses, as we ramp up our digitalization

efforts to provide customers with a better shipping experience. Having worked

with colleagues in the Philippines in my previous role, I am excited to join a

team of dynamic and committed freight forwarders to tackle the unique

opportunities and challenges here,” said Lee.

Note to editors:

Post Covid-19, India faces tough

odds in reopening for business. As the country eases its lockdown restrictions,

longer-term challenges await the country’s logistics sector. Find out more in DHL’s Logistics of Things.



DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL

divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from

national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment

solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial

supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220

countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely

and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized

solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences

and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and

retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is

part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63

billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to

society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the

world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by

2050.