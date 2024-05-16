Most of the world is living under eroding democratic accountability

The world’s 12 most populous countries saw declines in a global index measuring democratic accountability. This democratic backsliding could turn into a slippery slope leading to more deterioration, researchers warn.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – Newsaktuell – 16 May 2024 – An overwhelming majority of the world’s people live in countries that lost ground on measurable benchmarks of democratic accountability from 2010-2021, according to a global index released Wednesday by an international group of governance researchers.