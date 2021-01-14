Donnie Yen appointed as International Image Ambassador of Hong Kong Fire Services Department
HONG
KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 January 2021 – To elevate its international image, the Hong Kong Fire Services Department (HKFSD)
invited Mr Donnie Yen to become its International Image Ambassador. The
appointment ceremony was held earlier at the Fire and Ambulance Services
Academy in Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O, in which the Director of Fire
Services, Mr Joseph Leung, presented the appointment certificate to Mr Yen.
The Director of Fire Services, Mr Joseph
Leung, presents the appointment certificate to Mr Donnie Yen.
The Fire Services promotional videos stars
Donnie Yen as fire
and ambulance personnel.
In
the ceremonial proceedings, Mr Yen said he was honoured to serve as the
International Image Ambassador of the HKFSD. He shared some anecdotes from the
filming of the Fire Services promotional videos and revealed that he will, for
the department, record a song for the first time ever.
Director
Leung revealed that the collaboration was materialised largely thanks to Mr
Yen’s distinct heroic image which strongly resonates with the intrepidity of
the Fire Services personnel. His dedication to work and perfection-seeking
professionalism also coincide with the HKFSD’s spirit to constantly strive for
improvement and excellence. With an international perspective and reputation,
the newly appointed International Image Ambassador will help promote the
department’s professionalism and commitment through various media and platforms,
spreading the HKFSD’s name worldwide.
