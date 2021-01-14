New Inject/Eject Mechanism from Southco Simplifies Installation and Operation with Tool Free Operation

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14

January 2021 – Southco Asia Ltd., a

subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access

solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access

solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has introduced

a new addition to its successful P7 Inject/Eject series, designed for the

popular solid-state drive (SSD) data storage format used in the Telecom and

Data Center industries. Southco’s P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject

Mechanism features intuitive, tool-free operation, and simple installation and

removal of PC boards.

P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject

Mechanism

Southco’s

P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject Mechanism can be easily installed by

inserting it into the PC board and rotating 90 degrees into place. The PC board

can then be pressed into place and pushed closed. Easily removed with the push

of a button, the P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject Mechanism features a

special tab design that absorbs PC board tolerance and eliminates vibration.

The P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject Mechanism also complements industrial

design, with a button that customized to match application color preferences.

“Tool-free

operation is a priority in PC board accessory installation, and our new SSD

inject/eject mechanism meets this need with a simple, intuitive installation

process,” said Global Product Manager Ike Teng. “The P7-M2 Solid-State Drive

Inject/Eject Mechanism is easy to use at every step, from installation to

removal.”

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of

engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and

ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in

product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most

recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access

solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in

transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and

more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a

dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium

access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

Southco Asia Limited

2401-2406, Tower

2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container

Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong