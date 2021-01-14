New Inject/Eject Mechanism from Southco Simplifies Installation and Operation with Tool Free Operation
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14
January 2021 – Southco Asia Ltd., a
subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access
solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access
solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has introduced
a new addition to its successful P7 Inject/Eject series, designed for the
popular solid-state drive (SSD) data storage format used in the Telecom and
Data Center industries. Southco’s P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject
Mechanism features intuitive, tool-free operation, and simple installation and
removal of PC boards.
P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject
Mechanism
Southco’s
P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject Mechanism can be easily installed by
inserting it into the PC board and rotating 90 degrees into place. The PC board
can then be pressed into place and pushed closed. Easily removed with the push
of a button, the P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject Mechanism features a
special tab design that absorbs PC board tolerance and eliminates vibration.
The P7-M2 Solid-State Drive Inject/Eject Mechanism also complements industrial
design, with a button that customized to match application color preferences.
“Tool-free
operation is a priority in PC board accessory installation, and our new SSD
inject/eject mechanism meets this need with a simple, intuitive installation
process,” said Global Product Manager Ike Teng. “The P7-M2 Solid-State Drive
Inject/Eject Mechanism is easy to use at every step, from installation to
removal.”
About Southco
Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of
engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and
ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in
product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most
recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access
solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in
transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and
more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a
dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium
access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.
Southco Asia Limited
2401-2406, Tower
2, Ever Gain Plaza
88 Container
Port Road, Kwai Chung
Hong Kong