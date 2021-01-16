Moeen Ali is Corona negative: joins team bio-bubble

There has been some good news for the English team playing the Test series in Sri Lanka.

Moeen Ali has joined the team bio-bubble. This has been revealed by Prof. Arjun de Silva, the chairman of the medical panel of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Sri Lanka, he said, “Moeen Ali is now Covid-19 negative and has joined the team bio-bubble in the hotel”.

The 33-year-old batting allrounder tested positive twice on arriving in Sri Lanka and had to be shifted to the intermediate care center.

“His isolation period is now over”.

Prof. de Silva, however, was not sure whether he would play the second Test match beginning at the same venue (Galle) from January 22.

“It will be up to the England team management whether they would want him to play. From our side Moeen Ali has no infectious risk”.

Professor, however, believes that it is always “better” for the player to play after two weeks.

England team management is unlikely to take any decision before the end of the ongoing Test match. He already spent more than two weeks in quarantine and without net-practice.

