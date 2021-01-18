Heung-Min Son Gets Closer to Fans Through Tottenham Hotspur Korea Twitter Account

▲ Picture Caption: ‘Tottenham Hotspur Korea’ Twitter

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 18 January 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur has officially launched a new Spurs Korea Twitter

account ( @Spurs_KR) on January

18th and released a variety of exclusive content related to Heung-Min Son. The

new Spurs Twitter account will provide fans with a new way to follow the club,

including content related to Heung-Min Son, the Tottenham player and Korea

National Team captain who has become a global superstar. Some Tweets will be

provided in both Korean and English for global fans. Before the official

launch, Heung-Min Son posted a Tweet from the new account with a short teaser

video, saying in Korean, “Pay attention, everyone!” on January 15th.

▲Picture Caption: @Spurs_KR 1st Tweet with Heung-Min Son’s teaser

video ( https://twitter.com/Spurs_KR/status/1350065198107910147)

To date, Tottenham Hotspur, the

most-watched and best-supported overseas football team in Korea, served its

Korean fans through its official Twitter account ( @SpursOfficial). Korean Tottenham fans will also be able to view future exclusive

Heung-Min Son content like Q&A with Sonny, and behind-the-scenes Fleets via

the Korea Twitter account.

Twitter launched a special emoji to

celebrate the opening of Tottenham Hotspur Korea Twitter account. A special

emoji designed with Heung-Min Son’s face will be automatically applied to

Tweets using the hashtags #손흥민, #Sonny, #HeungMinSon, #NiceOneSonny, and #토트넘. Emoji with the hashtags can be used from January 18th to April 18th.

▲ Picture Caption: A Special Emoji Commemorating the

Opening of Tottenham Hotspur Korea Twitter Account

YeonJeong

Kim, Head of Global Kpop & Kcontent Partnership at Twitter said, “Twitter

is the best place to join the conversations in real time about many different

topics. Korean superstars are emerging in various activities globally, like BTS

and Heung-Min Son, while keeping their hometowns close to their hearts. Fans

want to follow Sonny’s and Tottenham’s latest news without any barriers, and

@Spurs_KR will share exclusive contents to connect with fans.”

Heung-Min Son is a captain of the

men’s South Korea national football team, and joined Tottenham Hotspur from

Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015. In 2020, Heung-Min Son ranked as ‘the most

Tweeted athlete in Korea’, as determined by Twitter analysis of Tweets and

accounts. On January 2nd, 2021, he scored his momentous 100th goal in the 17th

round of the 2020-2021 English Premier League (EPL) against Leeds United. @SpursOfficial collaborated with Heung-Min Son’s Korean fans for a video

congratulating him on his 100th goal, with well-wishers sharing comments like,

“So cool!! His 100th goal!!” and “Congratulations on your first goal of the new

year!”