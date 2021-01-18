Amazon to host first Southeast Asia Seller Summit for small and medium-sized businesses to Start Local, Go Global
The two-day complimentary virtual event focuses on empowering small and medium-sized businesses to develop strategies and skills to reach more customers locally and globally
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 18 January 2021 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – With
online purchases on the rise and more consumers becoming digital-first in their
shopping journey[1], Amazon is hosting its inaugural
Southeast Asia Seller Summit to help small and medium-sized businesses
(SMBs) across the region reach more customers worldwide. The Amazon Southeast Asia Online Seller Summit
2021 will be held on January 28 and 29, 2021, 10am SGT onwards.
Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Chan Chun Sing, will
grace the virtual event on January 28, 10am SGT as the Guest-of-Honour. He will
be joined by leaders of Amazon Singapore, industry experts, and local business
owners selling on Amazon.sg. With the focus on ‘Start Local, Go Global’, the
Summit will discuss the impact of e-commerce trends and how local businesses
can sell online with Amazon’s 18 marketplaces to expand internationally.
The Amazon Southeast Asia
Online Seller Summit 2021 will make online cross-border selling more
accessible to SMBs and equip them with the insights and resources to address
rapidly evolving consumer demands and expectations. Sellers can learn about top
product categories and how to grow their business online, with Amazon
Merchandising and Brand Success Tools, while managing their logistics with
Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA). Additionally, the Summit will include 1:1 sessions
with third party service providers (logistics and payment companies) from
Amazon’s Service Provider Network to share best practices for businesses to
bounce back quicker from the impact of COVID-19 and expand their retail
presence. Furthermore, sellers can connect with one another and learn about the
skills development programs offered by Amazon.
“Supporting small and medium-sized businesses has been
a fundamental part of the work we do at Amazon and we are excited to continue
expanding our support for sellers in Singapore and Southeast Asia,”
said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “I believe
that everything big starts with something small. With our growing resources and
support for local sellers here, we want to empower them to seize the huge
opportunities in selling online and across shores — helping them start local,
go global. As of today, we offer over 135 tools and services to help sellers
worldwide manage their businesses. The Amazon Southeast Asia Online Seller
Summit 2021 is another milestone for us to bring more sellers online, support
their growth journey, and connect them with customers everywhere.”
In addition to industry and consumer insights, participating
SMBs can access professional training courses, 1:1 consultations, and programs
to sell with Amazon. Local sellers on Amazon will also share their best
practices and advice for SMBs. For instance, hear from Debbie Cai, founder of
Rui Smiths, on how the hunger to build something of her own led her to quit her
job as a news editor in New York City and become an entrepreneur. Since 2014,
Debbie has been able to sell internationally with Amazon, despite a limited
retail background, and grow Rui Smiths across twelve countries — US, Canada,
Mexico, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Singapore
and most recently, Sweden.
“My fellow seller ambassadors and the other sellers I
have met through Amazon have been invaluable as a support network for me and my
business. Some of the tips and insights we exchanged have affirmed my knowledge
that we are all on the right track. I am looking forward to launching new
products this year while widening my distribution circle internationally, by
leveraging Amazon’s reach and tools. At the Amazon Southeast Asia Online Seller
Summit 2021, I hope to share some of these learnings and experiences that have
been fundamental to the success of my business,” said Debbie Cai,
founder, Rui Smiths.
For a more hands-on guide to selling on Amazon, participants
can join the workshop sessions hosted by Amazon on Day 2, January 29, 2021,
between 10am and 5pm SGT.
For more information and event registration, please
visit: http://amzn.to/SGOSS-signup
[1] Euromonitor
International. https://go.euromonitor.com/white-paper-dc-200922-digital-consumer-journey.html
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession
rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized
recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the
products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.