Amazon to host first Southeast Asia Seller Summit for small and medium-sized businesses to Start Local, Go Global

The two-day complimentary virtual event focuses on empowering small and medium-sized businesses to develop strategies and skills to reach more customers locally and globally

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 18 January 2021 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – With

online purchases on the rise and more consumers becoming digital-first in their

shopping journey[1], Amazon is hosting its inaugural

Southeast Asia Seller Summit to help small and medium-sized businesses

(SMBs) across the region reach more customers worldwide. The Amazon Southeast Asia Online Seller Summit

2021 will be held on January 28 and 29, 2021, 10am SGT onwards.

Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Chan Chun Sing, will

grace the virtual event on January 28, 10am SGT as the Guest-of-Honour. He will

be joined by leaders of Amazon Singapore, industry experts, and local business

owners selling on Amazon.sg. With the focus on ‘Start Local, Go Global’, the

Summit will discuss the impact of e-commerce trends and how local businesses

can sell online with Amazon’s 18 marketplaces to expand internationally.

The Amazon Southeast Asia

Online Seller Summit 2021 will make online cross-border selling more

accessible to SMBs and equip them with the insights and resources to address

rapidly evolving consumer demands and expectations. Sellers can learn about top

product categories and how to grow their business online, with Amazon

Merchandising and Brand Success Tools, while managing their logistics with

Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA). Additionally, the Summit will include 1:1 sessions

with third party service providers (logistics and payment companies) from

Amazon’s Service Provider Network to share best practices for businesses to

bounce back quicker from the impact of COVID-19 and expand their retail

presence. Furthermore, sellers can connect with one another and learn about the

skills development programs offered by Amazon.

“Supporting small and medium-sized businesses has been

a fundamental part of the work we do at Amazon and we are excited to continue

expanding our support for sellers in Singapore and Southeast Asia,”

said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “I believe

that everything big starts with something small. With our growing resources and

support for local sellers here, we want to empower them to seize the huge

opportunities in selling online and across shores — helping them start local,

go global. As of today, we offer over 135 tools and services to help sellers

worldwide manage their businesses. The Amazon Southeast Asia Online Seller

Summit 2021 is another milestone for us to bring more sellers online, support

their growth journey, and connect them with customers everywhere.”

In addition to industry and consumer insights, participating

SMBs can access professional training courses, 1:1 consultations, and programs

to sell with Amazon. Local sellers on Amazon will also share their best

practices and advice for SMBs. For instance, hear from Debbie Cai, founder of

Rui Smiths, on how the hunger to build something of her own led her to quit her

job as a news editor in New York City and become an entrepreneur. Since 2014,

Debbie has been able to sell internationally with Amazon, despite a limited

retail background, and grow Rui Smiths across twelve countries — US, Canada,

Mexico, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Singapore

and most recently, Sweden.

“My fellow seller ambassadors and the other sellers I

have met through Amazon have been invaluable as a support network for me and my

business. Some of the tips and insights we exchanged have affirmed my knowledge

that we are all on the right track. I am looking forward to launching new

products this year while widening my distribution circle internationally, by

leveraging Amazon’s reach and tools. At the Amazon Southeast Asia Online Seller

Summit 2021, I hope to share some of these learnings and experiences that have

been fundamental to the success of my business,” said Debbie Cai,

founder, Rui Smiths.

For a more hands-on guide to selling on Amazon, participants

can join the workshop sessions hosted by Amazon on Day 2, January 29, 2021,

between 10am and 5pm SGT.

For more information and event registration, please

visit: http://amzn.to/SGOSS-signup

[1] Euromonitor

International. https://go.euromonitor.com/white-paper-dc-200922-digital-consumer-journey.html

