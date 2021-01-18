VP Bank in Singapore Awarded Best Private Bank in Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2020
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 January 2021 – VP Bank Ltd Singapore
Branch has been awarded ‘Best Private Bank — Intermediary Services’ in the Asian
Private Banker Awards for Distinction
2020. The win is testament to the bank’s long-standing expertise and commitment
to financial intermediaries across the Asia-Pacific region.
As a valued partner for intermediaries, VP Bank’s
services make up for more than half its business – unlike any other bank. These
services come under the bank’s hybrid business model, where basic banking services,
on behalf of end-customers, are designed to be as efficient, dependable and
cost-effective as possible. These services are further complemented by VP
Bank’s fund solutions offerings and IT infrastructure, such as the VP Bank
e-bankingPLUS platform.
Banker, and I am thankful to our colleagues, clients and partners for their support
and trust that has helped us achieve this recognition. We are in a strong
position to expand our network, and offer excellent services for external asset
managers, family offices and trustees,” said Thomas Jost, Head Intermediaries
at VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch.
“In Asia, VP
Bank is well-placed to provide our clients with an integrated offering through
our Singapore wealth hub, drawing on our global expertise, ecosystem of
partners and long-standing experience in serving our Intermediaries and Private
Banking clients. ” added Reto Marx, Head Intermediaries & Private
Banking.
Bruno Morel, VP
Bank’s Singapore Branch CEO, underscored the growing importance of the Bank’s
Asia business to be its partnership with Hywin Wealth Management Co Ltd.,
offering VP Bank the opportunity to build up business activities in the Chinese
market and advance VP Bank’s Asia strategy together with a highly professional
and reputable partner in China. In 2021, VP Bank will be intensifying the partnership
with Hywin Wealth by continuously advancing business activities together in
this attractive region. Most recently, VP Bank has also announced that it will
be accelerating its digital transformation as an important milestone and key
component of its Strategy 2026.
Commenting on VP Bank’s win, editor of
Asian Private Banker, Sebastian Enberg who also chairs the judging panel for
the Awards for Distinction said, “VP Bank’s patent commitment to Asia’s
independent asset management community is well evidenced by its continued and
meaningful investments in servicing, solutions, and digital capabilities, with
the intent of supporting Independent Asset Managers and their clients beyond
their traditional banking needs. This dedication is laudable in an industry
where IAMs are not typically viewed as a core business priority, let alone
partners. And it’s yielding results. In 2020 — and amid challenging conditions
— VP Bank in Asia realised a marked increase in the quality of its IAM
relationships, including in North Asia, healthy new asset inflows, and further
added to its team of Intermediaries specialists, thereby distinguishing itself
in a highly competitive space.”
The Asian Private
Banker Awards for Distinction sets
the benchmark for excellence in private wealth management in the region. The
judging panel includes members of Asian Private Banker’s editorial team.
Facts & Figures – VP Bank Group
VP Bank Ltd was founded
in 1956 and is one of the largest banks in Liechtenstein with 979 employees at
the mid-2020 (full-time equivalent 908). It currently has offices in Vaduz,
Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and Road Town on the British Virgin
Islands. VP Bank Group offers bespoke asset management and investment
consultancy for private individuals and intermediaries. Due to the open
architecture, clients benefit from independent advice: The products and
services of leading financial institutions as well as in-house investment
solutions are included in client recommendations. VP Bank is listed on the
Swiss stock exchange SIX, and has an “A” rating from Standard &
Poor’s. The bank has a sound balance sheet and capital base. Its anchor
shareholders take a long-term view, guaranteeing continuity, independence as
well as sustainability.
Facts & Figures – VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch
VP Bank Ltd Singapore
Branch is a boutique private bank with a client-centric business philosophy.
With a presence in Singapore since 2008, it is the Asian branch of the
Liechtenstein-based VP Bank Group.
VP Bank Ltd Singapore
Branch provides specialised wealth management solutions and family office
services for high-net-worth clients and professional asset managers and is
dedicated to the protection and growth of clients’ wealth. The bank offers a
holistic suite of services in wealth management. Apart from private wealth
management, VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch provides comprehensive services for
asset managers and other financial intermediaries. The service offering
comprises a trading platform, banking services – including e-banking and mobile
banking – and operational support. Partnership arrangements with professionals
include tailor-made investment advisory, discretionary management solutions,
and custodian services.
VP Bank was awarded Best External Asset Manager
Service Provider and Best Private Banking Regional Partnership at Greater China
WealthBriefingAsia Awards for Excellence 2020 and Best Asia EAM Service Desk at
Citywire Asia EAM Desk Awards 2020. In 2021, VP Bank was named Best Private
Bank — Intermediary Services by Asian Private Banker.