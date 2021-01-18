PropertyGuru Tackles Top Home Loan Refinancing Misconceptions Among Singaporeans in New Research

45% of Singaporeans feel unwise to refinance within lock-in period, a top home loan misconception hampering opportunities to save money

When asked for the

reasons for not refinancing their home loans, the research identified that 45%

of Singaporeans feel that refinancing their mortgage during their lock-in

period is an unwise decision, 34% perceive that a lot of effort is involved to

refinance their mortgages, while 21% brought up the need to pay thousands of

dollars upfront when refinancing as a drawback.

Paul Wee, Managing

Director (FinTech), PropertyGuru Group said, “These findings all point to common mortgage

refinancing misconceptions amongst property owners. Contrary to conventional

wisdom, there may be circumstances where refinancing during lock-in periods or

incurring break costs may still make sense. We have helped homeowners attain a

revised loan structure with lower monthly payments and higher savings in the

long run, despite having to incur a legal fee subsidy claw back. This is

achieved by tailoring a cost-benefit analysis to determine if a homeowner’s

long-term savings outweigh the costs incurred to their current loan.”

Commercial banks’

interest rates have also reached historical new lows due to the pandemic,

serving as a good checkpoint for homeowners to review their current financial

commitments, including home loans, and ensure long-term household economic

health.

“Just like going for a

regular health check, it is prudent to re-evaluate your finances periodically

to ensure that the mortgage is serving your needs optimally. Everyone’s

situation is different, and so is each home. Singaporeans should take a

strategic and holistic approach to mortgage refinancing by considering other key

factors such as their current financial situation, employment outlook, personal

cash flow, and even life plans,” added Paul.

On the back of this discovery,

PropertyGuru Finance‘s latest

“#Switch2Save” campaign in Singapore aims to shed light on the process of home

loan refinancing — thereby encouraging Singaporeans to act on the benefits of

refinancing their home loans, thus saving money in the long run.

Bjorn Sprengers, Chief Marketing Officer & Head of

FinTech, PropertyGuru Group said, “Getting a mortgage is often

associated with uncertainty and inefficiency, as well as reams of paperwork,

industry jargon, and tricky fine print. PropertyGuru’s #Switch2Save campaign

shares the benefits of seeking one’s home loan through PropertyGuru Finance, a

trusted mortgage advisor that is free, easy to work with and provides

independent, personalised services for consumers’ better long-term financial

benefits.”

To extend its

reach amongst consumers, the campaign will be progressively rolled out through

paid, owned, and earned media channels, running from 11 January 2021 till 31

March 2021, as part of a multi-channel marketing approach.

Why Refinance with PropertyGuru

Finance?

Choose from over 140 attractive rates

PropertyGuru Finance partners

with all major banks in Singapore, including DBS, OCBC, Citibank, UOB, Standard

Chartered, and Maybank. This means that property owners can choose from a wide

range of refinancing options to get the most competitive rates and promotions.

PropertyGuru’s proprietary data is also used to regularly monitor home

valuations and interest rates to help property owners optimally time moments of

refinancing and enjoy the full benefit from capital gains.

Get future-proof advice and enjoy a seamless transition of

home loans

Being independent from

financial institutions, PropertyGuru’s team of experienced Home Finance

Advisors can offer unbiased, personalised advice, and recommend the right home

loan package. They will then navigate through the home loan marketplace, track

indicative property valuations, submit the home loan applications, and share regular

updates about the application status with homeowners/homeseekers — absolutely

free of cost.

Smart, digital tools to simplify property finances

PropertyGuru’s

technology offers a range of smart tools and features for every step of the

home finance journey, from understanding loan eligibility and comparing loans

to easily applying for multiple loans online. Some tools include a home affordability calculator, refinancing calculator, and a mortgage comparison tool. These services enable

property owners to consume home financing services conveniently, securely, and

instantly online.

#Switch2Save with PropertyGuru

Finance at http://bit.ly/Switch2SavePGF today!

