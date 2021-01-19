Allianz Risk Barometer 2021: Covid-19 trio tops global and Asia Pacific business risks

10 th

Allianz survey: Business interruption,

Pandemic outbreak and Cyber

incidents are the top three global business risks for 2021 — all strongly

interlinked.

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON/MUNICH/NEW YORK/PARIS/SAO

PAULO/SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 January 2021 – A trio of Covid-19 related risks heads up

the 10thAllianz Risk Barometer 2021, reflecting potential disruption and loss

scenarios companies are facing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Business

interruption (#1

with 41% responses) and Pandemic outbreak (#2 with 40%) are this year’s top global business risks with

Cyber incidents (#3 with 40%) ranking a close third. The

annual survey on global

business risks from Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS)

incorporates the views of 2,769 experts in 92 countries and territories, including

CEOs, risk managers, brokers and insurance experts.

“The Allianz Risk Barometer 2021 is

clearly dominated by the Covid-19 trio of risks. Business interruption,

pandemic and cyber are strongly interlinked, demonstrating the growing vulnerabilities

of our highly globalized and connected world,” says Joachim Müller, CEO of

AGCS. “The coronavirus pandemic is a reminder that risk management and business

continuity management need to further evolve in order to help businesses

prepare for, and survive, extreme events. While the pandemic continues to have

a firm grip on countries around the world, we also have to ready ourselves for

more frequent extreme scenarios, such as a global-scale cloud outage or

cyber-attack, natural disasters driven by climate change or even another

disease outbreak.”

The Covid-19 crisis continues to represent

an immediate threat to both individual safety and businesses, reflecting why pandemic

outbreak has rocketed 15 positions up to #2 in the global rankings at the

expense of other risks. Prior to 2021, it had never finished higher than #16 in

10 years of the Allianz Risk Barometer, a clearly underestimated risk. However,

in 2021, it’s the number one risk in 16 countries and among the three biggest

risks across all continents and in 35 out of the 38 countries which qualify for

a top 10 risks analysis. Japan, South Korea and Ghana are the only exceptions.

Market developments (#4 with 19%) also climbs up the global rankings of the Allianz Risk Barometer

2021, reflecting the risk of rising insolvency rates following the pandemic. According to Euler Hermes, the bulk

of insolvencies will come in 2021. The trade credit insurer’s global insolvency

index is expected to hit a record high for bankruptcies, up 35% by the end of

2021, with top increases expected in the US, Brazil, China and core European

countries. Further, Covid-19

will likely spark a period of innovation and market disruption, accelerating

the adoption of technology, hastening the demise of incumbents and traditional

sectors and giving rise to new competitors. Other risers include Macroeconomic developments (#8

with 13%) and Political risks and

violence (#10 with 11%) which are, in large part, a consequence of

the coronavirus outbreak, too. Fallers in

this year’s global rankings include Changes in legislation and regulation

(#5 with 19%), Natural catastrophes (#6 with 17%), Fire/explosion

(#7 with 16%), and Climate change (#9 with 13%), all clearly superseded

by pandemic concerns.

Top Asia Pacific Risks

Similar to the global results, Cyber incidents (#1 with

41% responses), Pandemic outbreak

(#2 with 39%) and Business

interruption (#3 with 38%) skyrocketed to the top three business risks in

Asia Pacific followed by Natural catastrophes (#4 with 27% ) rounding out the key issues in the region.

As

expected, Changes in legislation and regulation (#5 with 22%) also kept

its place amongst the top five Asia Pacific risks in 2021 for the third

consecutive year. This was largely due to the several elections and change in

leaderships that took place across the region in Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, South

Korea and Malaysia, as well as the broader implications on supply chains as a

result of China’s trade wars and greater uncertainty brought on by governments

introducing tough lock down measures.

Commenting

on the Asia Pacific results Mark Mitchell, AGCS APAC Managing Director, said:

“Companies and even entire sectors, have suffered large business interruption

events as a result of the pandemic of 2020 and it’s the largest catastrophic

event to hit a modern, globalised and interconnected economy. The Pandemic has

demonstrated just how vulnerable the world and businesses have become to

unpredictable multi-country events and this has forever changed the risk

landscape for clients and society more generally.

The

COVID-19 pandemic has not only changed our society, but has also fundamentally

changed the way businesses operate, especially the acceleration towards greater

digitalisation driven by more companies working remotely. Our hope is that

businesses and clients can learn from their experiences in 2020 and make sure

they have in place measures which will reduce the impact of similar events in

the future.”

Pandemic drives disruption — now and in

future

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, Business interruption (BI) had

already finished at the top of the global rankings of the Allianz Risk

Barometer seven times and it returns to the top spot after being replaced by

cyber incidents in 2020. The pandemic shows that extreme global-scale BI events

are not just theoretical, but a real possibility, causing loss of revenues and

disruption to production, operations and supply chains. 59% of respondents

highlight the pandemic as the main cause of BI in 2021, followed by Cyber incidents (46%) and Natural catastrophes and Fire and explosion (around 30% each).

The pandemic

is adding to the growing list of non-physical damage BI scenarios such as cyber

or power blackouts. “The consequences of the pandemic — wider digitalization, more

remote working and the growing reliance on technology of businesses and

societies — will likely heighten BI risks in coming years,” explains Philip

Beblo, expert in AGCS’s global Property underwriting team. “However,

traditional physical risks will not disappear and must remain on the risk

management agenda. Natural catastrophes, extreme weather or fire remain the

main causes of BI for many industries and we continue to see a trend for larger

losses over time.”

In response to

heightened BI vulnerabilities, many companies are aiming to build more

resilient operations and to de-risk their supply chains. According to Allianz

Risk Barometer respondents, improving business continuity management is the

main action companies are taking (62%), followed by developing alternative or

multiple suppliers (45%), investing in digital supply chains (32%) and improved

supplier selection and auditing (31%). According to AGCS experts, many companies

found their plans where quickly overwhelmed by the pace of the pandemic. Business

continuity planning needs to become more holistic, cross-functional, and

dynamic, monitor and measure emerging or extreme loss scenarios, be constantly

updated and tested and embedded into an organization’s strategy.

Cyber perils intensify

Cyber incidents may have slipped to

#3 globally, in Asia Pacific it ranks #1 for the second consecutive year.

Elsewhere in the world, it still ranks as a top three risk in many countries,

including Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Spain, UK

and the US. The acceleration towards greater digitalization and remote

working driven by the pandemic is also further intensifying IT vulnerabilities.

At the peak of the first wave of

lockdowns in April 2020, the FBI reported a 300% increase in incidents alone,

while cyber crime is now estimated to cost the global economy over $1trn, up 50% from two years ago. Already high in frequency, ransomware

incidents are becoming more damaging, increasingly targeting large companies

with sophisticated attacks and hefty extortion demands, as highlighted in the

recent AGCS cyber risk trends report.

“Covid-19 has shown how quickly

cybercriminals are able to adapt and the digitalization surge driven by the

pandemic has created opportunities for intrusions with new cyber loss scenarios

constantly emerging,” says Catharina Richter, Global Head of the Allianz Cyber

Center of Competence at AGCS. “Attackers are innovating using automated

scanning to identify security gaps, attacking poorly secured routers or even

using ‘deepfakes’ — realistic media content modified or falsified by artificial

intelligence. At the same time, data protection and privacy regulation and

fines for data breaches continue their upward trend.”

Risers and fallers

Macroeconomic developments is up to #8 globally and Political risks and violence

(#10) returns to the global top

10 for the first time since 2018, reflecting the fact that civil unrest, protests

and riots now challenge terrorism as the main exposure for companies. The

number, scale and duration of many recent events, including Black Lives Matter

protests, anti-lockdown demonstrations, Hong Kong riots and unrest around the

US presidential election, have been exceptional.

As the socioeconomic fallout

from Covid-19 mounts, further

political and social unrest is likely, with many countries expected to experience an

increase in activity in 2021 and beyond, particularly in Europe and the

Americas.

Changes in

legislation and regulation drops from the Global ranking from #3 to #5

year-on-year. “The pandemic may have caused some delays of the regulatory train,

but it did not stop or even derail it. Quite the opposite, 2021 promises to

become a very busy year in terms of new legislation and regulation,

particularly in the areas of data and sustainability,” predicts Ludovic Subran,

Chief Economist at Allianz. Natural catastrophes falls to #6 from #4 in

the global rankings, reflecting the fact that although aggregated losses from

multiple smaller events such as wildfires or tornadoes still led to widespread

devastation and considerable insured losses in 2020, it was also the third

consecutive year without a single large event, such as Hurricane Harvey in

2017.

Climate change also falls to #9 globally. However, the need to combat climate change

remains as high as ever, given 2020 was the joint hottest year ever recorded. “With

the vaccination campaign coming into effect, climate change will be back on the

board agenda as a priority in 2021,” says Michael Bruch, Global Head of ESG at

AGCS. “Many companies need to adjust their business for a low-carbon world —

and risk managers need to be at the forefront of this transition.”

More information on the findings of the Allianz Risk

Barometer 2021 is available here:

