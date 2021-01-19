MIPIM Asia Awards Forum to be digitally hosted and livestreamed on 26 January
OutReach – 19 January 2021 – Top-level real estate
professionals from all sectors will gather together digitally for the MIPIM
Asia Awards Forum on 26 January 2021. Free of charge, the MIPIM Asia Awards
Forum will be 100% virtual and live streamed on the MIPIM Asia website, featuring
an Awards Ceremony for the MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 winners, a conference where
industry leaders will share their perspectives, and a start-up competition that
will reveal innovative startups that aim to provide solutions to some of the
world’s biggest urban challenges.
Awards
Ceremony | 1:00pm — 2:00pm (UTC+8 Hong-Kong)
Recognizing the excellence of Asia-Pacific’s most
ambitious, innovative and revelatory real estate projects of the MIPIM Asia
Awards 2020, where the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be revealed.
Given the current sanitary context, the Awards luncheon
will be held during MIPIM Asia Summit 2021.
For more information on 2020 shortlisted projects,
click here
For projects’ photos, click here
Conference
sessions: leadership perspective | 2:00pm — 4:30pm (UTC+8 Hong-Kong)
9 different industry leaders will share their
experiences of gauging the risks & rewards of engaging the Asian market,
with key takeaways on how to apprehend cultural specificities. Those attending
the event will have the opportunity to learn what kind of challenges these industry
leaders faced, how they overcome these challenges, and what they believe to be
the key to business success.
The leadership perspective will be given by the
following industry leaders:
- Stanley Ching, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner and Head
of Real Estate Group of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited at 2:15pm
- François Trausch, Global CEO, Allianz Real Estate Gmbh at 2:30pm
- Donald Choi, Chief Executive Officer, Chinachem Group at 2:45pm
- Margaret Brooke, CEO, Professional Property Services Limited at 3:00pm
- Mr. Richard Yue, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment
Officer of Arch Capital Management Co. Ltd. at 3:15pm
- George Agethen, Senior Vice President – Asia Pacific, Ivanhoe
Cambridge at 3:30pm
- Chris Chow, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management
at 3:45pm
- Dr. Justin Chiu, Executive Director, CK Asset Holdings Limited at
4:00pm
- Ellen NG, Head of China Real Estate, Warburg Pincus Asia LLC at
4:15pm
Startup
Competition | 4:30pm — 6:00pm (UTC+8 Hong-Kong)
The Propel by
MIPIM Startup Competition, in partnership with real estate tech partner MetaProp NYC, reveals the most
promising and innovative startups that tackle the biggest urban challenges
around the world.
For the fifth consecutive year, selected startups
will pitch their ideas and business models to move the real estate ecosystem
forward during Propel by MIPIM events held at three major international
Proptech hubs — Paris, New York and Hong Kong.
The selected startups will present their pitches in
four categories: Sustainability, Data, Investment and User Experience. The
winner of each category will pitch in the grand final at MIPIM Cannes in June
2021 alongside the Paris and NYC finalists.
Detailed programme and free online registration is now
available on our website.
