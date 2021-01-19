MIPIM Asia Awards Forum to be digitally hosted and livestreamed on 26 January

Award Ceremony | Conference | Start-up Competition

professionals from all sectors will gather together digitally for the MIPIM

Asia Awards Forum on 26 January 2021. Free of charge, the MIPIM Asia Awards

Forum will be 100% virtual and live streamed on the MIPIM Asia website, featuring

an Awards Ceremony for the MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 winners, a conference where

industry leaders will share their perspectives, and a start-up competition that

will reveal innovative startups that aim to provide solutions to some of the

world’s biggest urban challenges.

Awards

Ceremony | 1:00pm — 2:00pm (UTC+8 Hong-Kong)

Recognizing the excellence of Asia-Pacific’s most

ambitious, innovative and revelatory real estate projects of the MIPIM Asia

Awards 2020, where the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be revealed.

Given the current sanitary context, the Awards luncheon

will be held during MIPIM Asia Summit 2021.

For more information on 2020 shortlisted projects,

click here

For projects’ photos, click here



Conference

sessions: leadership perspective | 2:00pm — 4:30pm (UTC+8 Hong-Kong)

9 different industry leaders will share their

experiences of gauging the risks & rewards of engaging the Asian market,

with key takeaways on how to apprehend cultural specificities. Those attending

the event will have the opportunity to learn what kind of challenges these industry

leaders faced, how they overcome these challenges, and what they believe to be

the key to business success.

The leadership perspective will be given by the

following industry leaders:

Stanley Ching, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner and Head

of Real Estate Group of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited at 2:15pm

of Real Estate Group of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited at 2:15pm François Trausch, Global CEO, Allianz Real Estate Gmbh at 2:30pm

Donald Choi, Chief Executive Officer, Chinachem Group at 2:45pm

Margaret Brooke, CEO, Professional Property Services Limited at 3:00pm

Mr. Richard Yue, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment

Officer of Arch Capital Management Co. Ltd. at 3:15pm

Officer of Arch Capital Management Co. Ltd. at 3:15pm George Agethen, Senior Vice President – Asia Pacific, Ivanhoe

Cambridge at 3:30pm

Chris Chow, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management at 3:45pm

at 3:45pm

Dr. Justin Chiu, Executive Director, CK Asset Holdings Limited at 4:00pm

4:00pm

Ellen NG, Head of China Real Estate, Warburg Pincus Asia LLC at 4:15pm

4:15pm

Startup

Competition | 4:30pm — 6:00pm (UTC+8 Hong-Kong)

The Propel by

MIPIM Startup Competition, in partnership with real estate tech partner MetaProp NYC, reveals the most

promising and innovative startups that tackle the biggest urban challenges

around the world.

For the fifth consecutive year, selected startups

will pitch their ideas and business models to move the real estate ecosystem

forward during Propel by MIPIM events held at three major international

Proptech hubs — Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

The selected startups will present their pitches in

four categories: Sustainability, Data, Investment and User Experience. The

winner of each category will pitch in the grand final at MIPIM Cannes in June

2021 alongside the Paris and NYC finalists.

Detailed programme and free online registration is now

available on our website.

