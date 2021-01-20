Advanced Energy Expands Market-Leading RF Power Generator to Meet Critical Needs of Semiconductor and Industrial Manufacturers

The Paramount HP 10013 power generator broadens AE’s Paramount product family, delivering higher power to speed processes and improve yield

DENVER,

COLORADO – Media OutReach – 20

January 2021 – Advanced

Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) —

a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement,

and control solutions — today expands its flagship

Paramount® RF (radio frequency) power generator product family with

the introduction of the new Paramount HP 10013 power generator.

Designed

for semiconductor and industrial thin film applications, Paramount HP 10013

builds on AE’s industry-leading power delivery systems for plasma applications,

including conductor etch, dielectric etch, deposition, sputtering and ion

implantation. The Paramount HP 10013 adds higher power 10 kW capabilities to the

Paramount 13.56 MHz platform, with the ability to deliver high impulse energy

with low average power for accurate and repeatable pulsed power. The higher

power increases plasma density and ion energy that enable faster and deeper

etching and faster deposition processes, addressing the requirements for

leading-edge high aspect ratio devices and new emerging applications.

“With

ICs now a part of nearly every product in consumer, entertainment,

manufacturing, computing, transportation and many other markets, our industry

is faced with a much wider range of applications, as well as challenges, for precision

process power,” said Peter Gillespie, senior vice president, semiconductor and

computing products, Advanced Energy. “AE’s Paramount product family pioneered

pulsing RF with the industry’s first commercially viable, all-digital RF power

supplies. By introducing the higher power solution, AE enables our customers’ innovation

in creating more complex, three-dimensional architectures and new materials.”

The Paramount platform’s digital

architecture provides precise power management and streamlines new function

integration without the need for hardware changes. Full digital control

provides dynamic, real-time detection of plasma changes and delivers high-power

output with repeatable performance. The digital interface enables

synchronization with other RF power generators and provides seamless connection

to AE’s market-leading line of Navigator and Navigator II digital matching

networks, together, the most widely used plasma power delivery solution in the

semiconductor industry.

For detailed technical specifications, visit the Paramount

family product page.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq:

AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered,

precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for

mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable

customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries

including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing,

telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering

know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company

builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth

for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted

more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is

headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision.

Power. Performance.