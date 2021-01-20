Advanced Energy Expands Market-Leading RF Power Generator to Meet Critical Needs of Semiconductor and Industrial Manufacturers
The Paramount HP 10013 power generator broadens AE’s Paramount product family, delivering higher power to speed processes and improve yield
DENVER,
COLORADO – Media OutReach – 20
January 2021 – Advanced
Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) —
a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement,
and control solutions — today expands its flagship
Paramount® RF (radio frequency) power generator product family with
the introduction of the new Paramount HP 10013 power generator.
Designed
for semiconductor and industrial thin film applications, Paramount HP 10013
builds on AE’s industry-leading power delivery systems for plasma applications,
including conductor etch, dielectric etch, deposition, sputtering and ion
implantation. The Paramount HP 10013 adds higher power 10 kW capabilities to the
Paramount 13.56 MHz platform, with the ability to deliver high impulse energy
with low average power for accurate and repeatable pulsed power. The higher
power increases plasma density and ion energy that enable faster and deeper
etching and faster deposition processes, addressing the requirements for
leading-edge high aspect ratio devices and new emerging applications.
“With
ICs now a part of nearly every product in consumer, entertainment,
manufacturing, computing, transportation and many other markets, our industry
is faced with a much wider range of applications, as well as challenges, for precision
process power,” said Peter Gillespie, senior vice president, semiconductor and
computing products, Advanced Energy. “AE’s Paramount product family pioneered
pulsing RF with the industry’s first commercially viable, all-digital RF power
supplies. By introducing the higher power solution, AE enables our customers’ innovation
in creating more complex, three-dimensional architectures and new materials.”
The Paramount platform’s digital
architecture provides precise power management and streamlines new function
integration without the need for hardware changes. Full digital control
provides dynamic, real-time detection of plasma changes and delivers high-power
output with repeatable performance. The digital interface enables
synchronization with other RF power generators and provides seamless connection
to AE’s market-leading line of Navigator and Navigator II digital matching
networks, together, the most widely used plasma power delivery solution in the
semiconductor industry.
For detailed technical specifications, visit the Paramount
family product page.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq:
AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered,
precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for
mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable
customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries
including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing,
telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering
know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company
builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth
for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted
more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is
headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.
Advanced Energy | Precision.
Power. Performance.