TEVTA joins hands with OEC for foreign job placements for its students: Ali Salman Siddique

LAHORE: Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique has said that TEVTA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) in Islamabad on the other day.

He was addressing a meeting at TEVTA Secretariat. He went on to say that he along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Bukhari and Managing Director Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) Kashif Ali Noor signed the landmark agreement.

Ali Salman Siddique said that as per the agreement an online job portal has been developed which would provide the students and graduates of TEVTA, a complete data of different jobs in foreign countries. He said that 250,000 students of TEVTA will be able to get job opportunities while using this online job portal of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development.

He added that after signing of this agreement TEVTA will be able to know the demand of overseas job opportunities and train its students as per the need and demand of foreign countries. This data of demand will be provided by Ministry, he informed.

Chairperson TEVTA further explained that the new management of TEVTA developed a New Vision which focused on providing Quality Demand-Driven Skills to the Youth together with Economic Opportunities & this MOU ensures International Placements for our Students. Through our New Skill Ecosystem which focuses on five areas including access, quality, demand-driven skills, economic opportunities and innovation, TEVTA is making all-out efforts to ensure the provision of economic opportunities to its students. He further noted that SAPM Syed Zulfi Bukhari has appreciated TEVTA’s initiative and termed this MoU historic.

The SAPM said around 1.2 million Pakistanis had been sent to multiple countries for various job assignments since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power. He added the Pakistani manpower export witnessed a slowdown in the wake of coronavirus. Zulfikar Bukhari said though the numbers of manpower export were still high but a major chunk of it came from the private sector.

He said after signing of the agreement, now the ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would be able to inform TEVTA about demand of overseas job opportunities so that they could train their students accordingly.

He said the initiative would promote overseas employment in the country and help Pakistan boost its manpower supply. New job markets such as Germany and Japan had been opened for Pakistan as the government had recently signed new agreements with their governments for providing job opportunities to the Pakistani youth in modern trades, he added. Zulfikar Bukhari said the government was striving to explore new markets so that more youth could get better job opportunities abroad. He underlined the need for enhancing the skill-set of the youth to boost Pakistani manpower export.

