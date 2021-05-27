Vetter Once Again Wins Axia Best Managed Companies Award

RAVENSBURG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 27 May 2021 – For the second time in a row, Vetter, a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has won the Axia Best Managed Companies Award. The pharmaceutical service provider was again honored for its clear vision, innovative approaches, sustainable management culture and sound financial management. Every year, Deloitte Private, the prominent German business journal WirtschaftsWoche, Credit Suisse and the Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie (the Federation of German Industries) select which medium-sized companies are best managed and thus receive the renowned award. In keeping with the current pandemic situation, the ceremony was held on a small scale at the headquarters of the family-owned company in Ravensburg.





Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family (far right), along with Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner (second from the left), Deloitte representative Christian Himmelsbach (second from right), and Credit Suisse representative Markus Hermainski (far left) at the presentation of the Axia Best Managed Companies Award in Ravensburg.

Picture source: Vetter Pharma International GmbH





Once again, Vetter has proven that stability and progress are possible – even during these challenging times. The pharmaceutical service provider presented convincing evidence in the evaluated categories – starting with the competent handling of the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, to the successful acquisition of a new production site in Vorarlberg, Austria, as well as its new company strategy, Vetter Next 2029, which is currently in progress.

The Axia Best Managed Companies Program is established in over 30 countries. By winning the award, recipients become part of an exclusive national and global network of successful companies. The three-stage application process is very demanding. The companies’ performance in the key categories strategy, productivity and innovation, culture and commitment, as well as finance and governance are analyzed. As a last step, an independent jury consisting of high-ranking representatives from business, science and the media must also weigh in on the best choice for a winner. The award-winning companies were able to demonstrate an outstanding performance pursuant to the criteria and exemplary best practices.

“From the development of visionary strategies and innovative processes to effective corporate governance structures and a healthy corporate culture – as an award winner, Vetter is characterized by entrepreneurial excellence. Once again, they have set new standards in several key areas of corporate governance,” emphasized Lutz Meyer, partner and head of Deloitte Private.

“This award is dedicated to our 5,500 staff members worldwide,” said Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family. “The special spirit of our family-owned company is particularly evident in these challenging times.” For the company and its staff members, winning the award once again is considered both a trusted confirmation and a strong motivation. Managing Directors Thomas Otto and Peter Soelkner shared, “We are honored to receive the Axia Best Managed Companies Award for the second time in a row. Vetter is focused on acting in a proactive and sustainable manner – now and into the future.”

Find the Vetter press kit and more background information here.



