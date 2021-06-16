WELLE Kicks Off Full-Scale Digital Transformation Journey with Infor

CHANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 June 2021 – Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that WELL Environmental Group (WELLE) has selected Infor as its digital transformation partner to help develop an ERP-based information management system leveraging Infor LN in an effort to reduce production and maintenance costs, boost profits and enhance competitiveness.









Getting a digital jump on the competition, with Infor’s help

In 2020, WELLE laid out a new company strategy, bringing together digital technology and industry development in a bid to achieve strong results in the digitalization of production and enterprise management. As WELLE entered a new phase of growth in 2020, it sought to get an economic and competitive edge by mounting an innovation-driven digital transformation with Infor as its strategic business partner. The company was confident Infor’s robust, purpose-built ERP solution would allow it to:

Digitally-connect the entire project lifecycle from marketing and sales, to design and procurement

Better manage costs, digitally manage the supply chain, and standardize project management processes from beginning to end

Reduce energy consumption, energy costs and carbon emissions





Why Infor?

There is a large number of enterprises engaged in the environmental protection industry in China. However, this market is relatively small and homogenized, and enterprises urgently need to reduce costs and increase efficiency through digital transformation to hone their competitive edge.

Enterprises such as WELE have long been seen as engineering companies by those outside the industry. However, WELLE is working to change its corporate positioning to become a comprehensive technology company that provides products and services. Through this process, WELLE is seeking to better connect its business operations and finances, while optimizing and standardizing its processes, thereby empowering its industry partners and strengthening its capabilities. It wants to leverage digital capacities to set itself apart from the competition, and to help its clients create more value.

WELLE selected Infor as its digital transformation partner due to the latter’s deep industry experience and a proven track record of successful deployments.

“Digitalization is the future of the environmental protection industry, and WELLE’s digital operations management system is currently deployed across more than 50 projects,” said Li Yao, Vice President of WELLE Environmental Technology Group Limited. “We are pleased to have chosen Infor as our partner in our digital journey. Infor not only fully understands the uniqueness of the environmental protection industry, their industry-specific solutions will also help us digitalize our processes and standardize management on a single system with agility and ease.”





Protecting the environment and our future with Infor

Given recent calls from Chinese leadership to ramp up energy conservation and environmental protection efforts, enterprises that specialize in this field such as WELLE are faced with both enormous challenges and opportunities moving forward. With this strategic partnership with Infor, WELLE is looking to promote digital, intelligent solutions spanning ERP, HR, finance, marketing, project management and more, to accelerate the development of a data management system and unify management. This will help WELLE reduce overheads while increasing efficiency, and revolutionize management through digital means with the creation of a digital management platorm, and ultimately enhance value for customers.

“The successful partnership between Infor and WELLE is a reflection of Infor’s deep commitment to vertical markets and environmental responsibility,” said Becky Xie, Infor Vice President and Managing Director for Greater China and Korea. “With China’s carbon-neutral and peak-carbon goals set, the low carbon and environmental protection industries will be playing an imperative role in the country’s green transformation. We are delighted to work with WELLE, a leader in the environmental protection industry, to build an ERP-based enterprise information management system to enhance their competitiveness, while helping China and the world move toward a greener future through technological innovation and Infor’s industry-specific solutions finely-tuned in the cloud.”

About WELLE Environmental Group

Founded in 2003, WELLE Environmental Group officially listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2011. Now with more than 2,000 employees, WELLE is an environmental protection enterprise overseeing projects in municipal, agricultural and rural environmental protection both in China and abroad and occupying a leading position in food and kitchen waste treatment, waste leachate treatment, biogas and bio-methane generation, VOC recovery and other market segments.





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.





