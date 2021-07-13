Realme C21Y Launches with UNISOC T610 Chipset

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 13 July 2021 – The world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme, launches the realme C21Y, the world’s first smartphone with TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification. Based high quality, realme C21Y comes with more leap-forward features. AI Triple Camera with Super Nightscape, 6.5″ HD+ mini drop fullscreen, UNISOC T610 Octa-core 12nm processor, and a large 5000mAh battery, realme C21Y is designed to bring leap-forward experience to young users.

With the Unisoc T610 processor inside, realme C21Y is the most powerful phone in this segment. Unisoc T610 is an octa-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 1.8GHz. The CPU is consisting of two high-performance A75 cores at 1.8GHz and six power-saving A55 cores at 1.8GHz. The GPU is the energy-efficient Mali G52, which can reach up to 614.4MHz. The performance of the chipset is equivalent to Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. It also has better performance in imaging. The selfie camera supports AI beauty, HDR mode, portrait mode, and Filter, designed for trendsetting photography.

T610 is made by UNISOC, with UNISOC’s integrated industrial circuit design.UNISOC covers 2G/3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, TV FM, satellite communications, and other full-scale communication technology, with large-scale chip integration capability. UNISOC’s products cover mobile communication CPU, baseband chips, AI chips, radio frequency front-end chips, radio frequency chips, and other communication, computing, and control chips. They are found in more than 500 consumers like Honor, Realme, Motorola, Hisense, Nokia, Transsion, Lenovo, ZTE, TCL, Meizu. Terminals equipped with UNISOC products include smartphones, tablets, smart wearable devices, early childhood education machines, Bluetooth headsets, in-car central control, smart POS machines, smart TVs, smart meters, CPE, shared bicycles, and more.