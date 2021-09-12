Hang Lung Nationwide Volunteer Day Promotes Low-Carbon Living and Provides Care to People in Need

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 September 2021 – Hang Lung Properties held a nationwide volunteer day under the theme of Sustainability, in nine cities across mainland China and in Hong Kong on September 11, 2021. As a key project to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of Hang Lung Group, the volunteer campaign involved around 800 corporate volunteers who dedicated their time to promote low-carbon living and deliver care to over 5,000 people in need.









In Hong Kong, Mr. Weber Lo, CEO of Hang Lung Properties and over 50 volunteers lead 100 primary students to visit the HKFYG Organic Farm. Students and volunteers take part in an organic farming experience session and DIY workshops to brush-up their knowledge on sustainable development





Riverside 66 in Tianjin mobilizes corporate volunteers, staff from its mall tenants, cooperative hotels, and local district street office, to organize a walkathon at Tianjin’s “mother river” Haihe, to promote the protection of water resources and low-carbon travel





Volunteers from Plaza 66 and Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai go to schools in the local district in batches to distribute healthy and heart-warming eco gift packs to students, containing hand sanitizers, reusable cups, books on environmental protection, and other gifts, to welcome the start of the new school year





Volunteers from Center 66 in Wuxi go back to school for a deep-cleaning exercise together with student representatives, and provide each student an anti-pandemic health kit. They also organize a green workshop and interactive sports sessions with the students





Mr. Weber Lo, CEO of Hang Lung Properties, said, “Operational excellence and business success cannot be decoupled from sustainability. In creating compelling spaces that enrich lives, Hang Lung takes care to ensure that all our stakeholders enjoy unparalleled environments, facilities, and services that promote health and wellbeing. To this end we are committed to sustainable community investment initiatives that build-up society while offering the opportunity for the Company and our staff to give back to the people who inspire our work. On the ground, I have seen the joy that volunteer activities bring; to our active teams of volunteers across Hong Kong and mainland China, and to the people they reach out to with dedication. Our pride is in our insistence that We Do It Well, and in the nationwide community service initiative to mark our anniversary, I am proud to see excellence upheld in our efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of our communities and the enrichment of lives.”

In response to the low-carbon policies of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, Hang Lung’s nationwide volunteer day carried out a variety of activities to encourage children, teenagers, and the general public to place sustainability at the heart of their daily lives. With support from local governments and volunteer organizations, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Teams from Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, Hangzhou, and Hong Kong joined forces to promote an understanding of environmental protection and low-carbon living among different primary and secondary schools, children with special needs, and low-income families. The wide spectrum of activities covered topics such as organic farming, waste reduction, the sharing economy, and upcycling, providing students a safe and healthy learning environment as well as raising public awareness about sustainable development.

At Hang Lung we are keenly aware of our responsibility to the community at large. We endeavor to give back to society by means of our sustainable community investment initiatives, which cover a wide spectrum of social needs with a particular emphasis on youth development and education, care for the elderly, environmental protection and diversity and inclusion. Since its establishment in Hong Kong in 2012, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team has expanded across 11 properties in nine cities on the Mainland. As of 2020, Hang Lung As One Volunteer Teams have close to 1,700 corporate volunteers who have clocked-up about 13,000 hours in service of community needs.





