Bybit Launchpad Debuts With BIT Token Listing

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 September 2021 – Bybit, a popular platform for crypto lovers around the globe, has announced today its token launch site Bybit Launchpad. The first new token to feature on Bybit Launchpad will be $BIT.

Introducing Bybit Launchpad

Bybit Launchpad is designed to help connect innovative crypto projects and users who may be interested to gain exposure to promising projects, while protecting users and projects alike. Bybit Launchpad is open to Bybit users who have completed KYC L1, ensuring compliance with local regulatory requirements.

“We at Bybit are constantly inspired and amazed by the intrepid and imaginative experimentation in the crypto space and the talented and committed folks working for a better future of finance,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “With Bybit Launchpad, we hope to shine a light on promising projects and help bring game-changing innovations to a wider audience.”

BIT Coming Soon to Bybit Launchpad

BIT is the native token of BitDAO — one of the world’s largest Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) that aims to allocate massive financial and talent resources to support DeFi growth. BitDAO is supported by Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, Pantera, Dragonfly, Spartan, Alan Howard, Kain Warwick, SushiSwap, Polygon and more.

Bybit is an initial proponent of BitDAO, and has pledged to contribute 2.5bps of futures trading volume to BitDAO’s treasury. The contribution, at 2021 rates, is projected to exceed $1B per year. The BitDAO treasury balance stands at more than $540M as of Sept. 16.

Bybit’s listing of BIT will include launch rewards and free giveaways for participants. Timing and procedural updates on the BIT listing and airdrop will be updated on the Bybit blog.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multi-lingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, cloud and DeFi mining products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.





About BIT and BitDAO

$BIT is the native token of BitDAO, one of the world’s largest Decentralized Autonomous Organizations. BitDAO was formed with the vision of leveling the economic playing field for every person in the world through the acceleration of the decentralized tokenized economy.

