Tokyo Islands Seafood Fair, a Tokyo Marine Produce Proposal Session for the Restaurant Industry, Etc., in Manila, Will Be Held Online on October 21 (Thu.)

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 7 October 2021 – Hightower J. Foods Corp. will hold the Tokyo Islands Seafood Fair, a Tokyo marine produce proposal session for the restaurant industry, etc., in Manila, online on October 21, 2021 (Thu.).





While Tokyo is the largest city in Japan, it’s also home to nature-rich islands like the Izu and Ogasawara Archipelagoes. Rare, high-quality fish like splendid alfonsino are caught around these islands in the beautiful Pacific Ocean.

At the event, top chefs in the Philippines will cook fresh, air-transported marine produce from Tokyo and deliver original dishes exclusively to participants.





In addition to original dishes, we’ll also send a recipe book full of culinary delights made using Tokyo’s marine produce and broadcast video clips introducing the marine produce of the Tokyo islands on the same day. Savor the dishes made using fish from the Tokyo islands and discover their charm through this event.

Tokyo Islands Seafood Fair Overview

Date: October 21, 2021 (Thu.) 14:00 to 15:30 (JST +1)

Venue: Held online (via Zoom)

Aimed at: Restaurants, chefs, fishmongers, etc., around Manila

Event details: Messages from stakeholders

Product introductions (introducing the types and characteristics of Tokyo fish)

Sampling session (a video introducing sample dishes), etc.

Sample dishes (planned): Roasted Aged Splendid Alfonsino – The Fragrance of Tomatoes and Green Shiso

Ruby Snapper Ceviche – A Harmony of Watermelon and Vegetables

Refreshing Summer Barrelfish Cutlet Marinade

Shimazushi of Tokyo Fish, etc. 8 dishes in total

This project has been commissioned by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. It aims to establish a continuous logistics scheme to help expand the sales channels for Tokyo’s marine produce, through holding a product proposal session, a fair at retail stores, and other events, and through PR activities associated with them.

FB: https://www.facebook.com/HightowerJ.Foods/

#HightowerJ.FoodsCorp