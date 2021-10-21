MEXC Wins Major Award at the Crypto Expo Dubai Conference

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 October 2021 – MEXC Global has won the title of the best crypto exchange in Asia at the Crypto Expo Dubai 2021. The event featured some of the biggest brand names in the blockchain industry.





MEXC was a proud gold partner for the event, which allowed top companies shaping the digital assets space to exhibit their various products and services. The expo offered a rare platform for investors and industry leaders to network and exchange ideas on steering the global economy into a new crypto era.





Top crypto brands in Asia had the chance to deliver insights into the budding virtual currency sector to over 3000 traders. The expo featured over 50 crypto-focused firms and 60+ CEOs and founders from 30+ nations.





MEXC Fine-tunes its Marketing Strategy





The MEXC team at the crypto conference in Dubai successfully showcased the fast-growing exchange’s suite of crypto services and explained their strategy to reach global adoption.





The representatives optimized the unique chance to interact with the best professionals in the crypto world and obtained exciting new ideas on how to upgrade their marketing strategy. They also met face-to-face with executives from multiple crypto companies and jointly explored ways to grow their business opportunities in the crypto world.





The MEXC team dedicated its ‘best cryptocurrency exchange in Asia‘ award to its loyal users and supporters.





An Emerging Global Leader in Crypto Services





The latest accolade that places MEXC as the best crypto trading platform in Asia showcases the platform’s brilliant globalization strategy and ambitions to adapt to changing markets. The centralized crypto exchange boasts over $500 million trading volumes and a growing user base in 200+ countries.





Since launching in 2018, MEXC has expanded its diverse suite of crypto trading opportunities to investors worldwide. The Singapore-based exchange now offers its excellent cryptocurrency trading services to countries and regions like Japan, Turkey, India, Indonesia, Africa, South Korea, Brazil, and more.





MEXC also works with some of the hottest blockchain projects and crypto on-ramp platforms to take crypto to the next level. In recent times, the global exchange has forged strategic partnerships with market-leading blockchains such as Avalanche, Polygon, and Solana.





MEXC offers these promising platforms with eco funding and technical support to foster widespread adoption of the blockchain and crypto sectors.





#MEXCGlobal