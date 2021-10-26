LCBDDA and RUDA accompanied PM delegation at Saudi-Pak Investment Forum

RIYADH/LAHORE: A delegation from Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) joined HE the Prime Minister of Pakistan for bilateral interaction at Saudi-Pak Investment Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arab, to discuss investment opportunities in housing and construction sector of Pakistan. 

Prominent Pakistani and Saudi businessmen and entrepreneurs stressed for converting Pakistan-Saudi strategic partnership into strong business relations hoping Saudi-Pak Investment Forum will help achieve the goal.

Mohammad Omer, Executive Director Commercial LCBDDA Punjab lead both the authorities on this visit and accompanied HE the Prime Minister of Pakistan at Saudi-Pak Investment Forum to discuss real estate and construction sector business potential in Pakistan. The Investment Forum was also attended by senior representatives of the leading Saudi companies and entrepreneurs as well as Pakistani businessmen.

While addressing at the Saudi-Pak Investment Forum Prime Minister Imran Khan said “Saudi companies and entrepreneurs should benefit from Pakistan’s strategic location as well as the huge investment prospective in diverse areas of economy including housing and construction for mutual benefit.”

The Prime Minister emphasized on the mega development projects of Ravi City and Central Business District in Lahore and said it is the right time for Saudi investors to benefit from these projects.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress and prosperity of both countries. The visit of the Prime Minister will carry forward the positive momentum of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. LCBDDA promises to give bespoke opportunities and build infrastructure on smart cities concept with sustainable values for the future generations to come. Whereas Ravi City is going to be Pakistan’s first multipurpose and comprehensively planned city. With unique features and an immense growth potential, the city will become a home to vast investment possibilities.

