LCBDDA and RUDA accompanied PM delegation at Saudi-Pak Investment Forum

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 December

2020 – Organizations have made significant changes to operations as a result of

COVID-19 mandates and measures. One such shift included SonicWall Boundless

2020, a global virtual event held in November that empowered the company’s

global community of partners and resellers as they look toward new challenges

and opportunities in 2021. The biggest virtual event in SonicWall history, Boundless 2020 posted

a company record of more than 6,100 global registrants and a 135% increase in

attendance over SonicWall’s previous high-mark partner event.

“We

witnessed record numbers of partners attend this global event, a sign that our

loyal partner community is seeing the company’s momentum and are eager to

leverage our latest cybersecurity technology to protect their customers

operating in the new business normal,” said SonicWall SVP, Chief Revenue

Officer Bob Vankirk. “Education and access to the latest SonicWall product and

solution information are crucial elements to the success of our partners, and

at this year’s event they were some of our top priorities.”

Boundless

2020 is the largest ever SonicWall global partner event, where attendees get to

select the most applicable, interesting, or informative session to suit their

needs, to help meet future goals. Diamond sponsors ADT Cybersecurity, Ingram Micro and Infinigate, as well as Gold

sponsors ADN, The Channel Company, Exertis, Perimeter 81 and Tech Data, helped

successfully unite SonicWall’s global partner community.

“Virtual

events provide a unique opportunity to directly reach massive amounts of team

members that are crucial in today’s battle to secure dispersed workforces that

currently present cybercriminals with countless opportunities to launch

cyberattacks,” said Infinigate Vice President Patric Berger. “Open dialogue,

the exchange of new ideas and sharing of information is imperative in the

cybersecurity industry, as threats constantly change and technology continues

to develop. Boundless 2020 provides that platform and connection at a time when

it is needed most.”

The

first day of Boundless 2020 included keynotes from company leadership,

including SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner and Chief Operating Officer

Atul Dhablania. The day’s agenda also featured celebrity keynote speaker Col.

Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian commander of the International Space

Station; security analyst, author, researcher and friendly hacker Keren

Elazari; an engaging partner-focused panel; plus a range of product and sales

breakouts.

Boundless

2020 also included important sales and customer-focused topics, highlighted by

a keynote session by SonicWall Chief Revenue Officer Bob VanKirk. Additional

guests included cybersecurity icon Bruce Schneier; award-winning author and

security expert John Sileo; and a compelling CXO roundtable that explored the

changing security perimeter.

“As

a Gold sponsor of Boundless 2020, it was a privilege for us to help host an

event that was both engaging and accessible for all the attendees. We are very

proud of our partnership with SonicWall and enjoyed sharing our SASE vision

with the event participants,” said Perimeter 81 CEO and Co-founder Amit

Bareket.

Boundless

2020 attendees received more than 20 hours of exclusive content and got to hear

from over 30 speakers and presenters. On the third and final day of the event,

regional breakouts also allowed hundreds of attendees to hear from experts in

their local languages of English, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, and

Spanish.

“Boundless

2020 has been very well received by our partners and participants. Although we

were not able to unite in person due to the pandemic, the event has certainly

brought about a new frontier in the industry.” said Debasish Mukherjee, Vice

President, APAC Sales. “Cyber threats remain a global problem and SonicWall is

committed to strengthening our research and innovation capabilities. We are

also looking to continuously build a community of partners through our SecureFirst

Partner Program that combines the best in global and regional perspectives on

the topic of cybersecurity.” he continued.

Created

in 2016, the award-winning SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program now includes

over 20,500 partners worldwide. In addition to receiving real-time cyber threat

intelligence, program participants also receive education regarding today’s

threats and the SonicWall solutions that address them through SonicWall

University. Since its inception, the program has administered 696,953

successful exams and more than 348,477 hours of training, with over 528,000

exams completed by partners.

To learn more about

becoming a SonicWall SecureFirst partner, please visit sonicwall.com/partners.