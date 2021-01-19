Employees Feel Companies Not Doing Enough to Upskill Them to Full Potential, More Can Be Done: NTUC LearningHub Survey

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 January

2021 – Despite more than half of employers (52%) reporting

insufficient employees with the right skill sets to achieve current business

goals, not enough is being done to upskill or reskill employees. Only one third

of employees (32%) agree or strongly agree that their company provide them with

the right training opportunities to enhance work performance, and almost half

(47%) are not confident that their current job will be able to support them in

their career growth.

These are some key findings

from NTUC LearningHub’s (NTUC LHUB) The New Normal of Sector Skills report. The

report gathered perspectives of 367 business leaders (senior managers or

directors and above) and 567 full-time employees working in Singapore with the

aim to assess the adequacy of training and employment opportunities for

employees across six major industry clusters.

In response to the lack of

training opportunities to enhance work performance, only one in four employees

(27%) agree that their potential is maximised at their workplace, and a large

majority of employees (71%) wish that their company provided more support to

help with the upgrading of skills.

Additionally, according to

employees the ‘lack of initiative from a company’ is one of the top reasons that they do not upskill (34%). The other

reasons include lack of time for training (55%), unsure of the skills to

upgrade in (42%), unsure

of the types of training resources (36%), as well as not knowing where

to begin (33%).

On the other hand, while

majority of employers (84%) indicate that it was necessary for the employees to

learn new skills due to changes brought about by COVID-19 to the business, only

65% say they have been training their employees since the pandemic hit.

Commenting on the findings,

NTUC LHUB’s Chairman, Eugene Wong says, “The pandemic has made the upskilling

imperative more pressing hence providing the right training opportunities for

employees would strengthen companies’ competitiveness in the face of future

disruptions. Companies must transform through new business models but in order

to make strides, their employees must be equipped with the relevant skill sets

to deliver their new roles and responsibilities. Employers must act now to

elevate their workforce competencies so that they will be well-poised to

persevere and prosper in the New Normal.”

In addition, NTUC LHUB’s Director

Institute Of Business Excellence And Healthcare Academy, Jenaline Low adds, “For

those who are looking to jumpstart the upskilling of their workforce, it is key

to invest in learning and development capabilities to assess and align the

workforce skills requirement to the organisation’s strategic business goals. Using a Design Thinking

approach to identify skills gaps will help decision-makers succinctly identify

areas for skills upgrading and discover employees’ strengths to optimise their

full potential. To add, we urge companies to leverage training support and

subsidies available to them such as the Enhanced Training Support Package and Enhanced

Absentee Payroll, which are helpful to defray the training investment cost with

course fee and absentee

payroll subsidies.”

To download The New Normal of Sector Skill report,

visit https://www.ntuclearninghub.com/sector-skills-report-2020

