Impossible Marketing is now a PSG a Pre-Approved Vendor for Digital Marketing Solution

SINGAPORE –

With up to 80 per cent of the cost defrayed by the grant,

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will be able to grow their digital presence easily

The PSG was introduced in 2018 to help SMEs with their digital transformation journey by providing funding support. In September, it was announced that the grant will expand to include digital marketing solutions, starting from October onwards.

With 10 years of experience under its belt, Impossible Marketing is confident it can help local SMEs achieve their marketing goals and expand their business online.

The 2021 Independent Agency of the Year (Local Hero) is also one of the few marketing agencies in Singapore to offer a full suite of digital marketing solutions, including Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), lead generation, and social media marketing.

Since Impossible Marketing is a PSG pre-approved vendor, SMEs can defray up to 80 per cent of the cost with the grant. The cost can be further lowered by pairing the grant with the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit.

Eligible employers for SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit will receive a one-off $10,000 credit, which can then be used to cover up to 90 per cent of the remaining out-of-pocket expenses on qualifying costs.

“Since our establishment in 2012, we have been delivering outstanding results to our clients. Receiving more than 500 positive reviews is the best testament that we are the right marketing partner for you,” said Alan Koh, founder and chief executive officer of Impossible Marketing.

“As a PSG pre-approved vendor for digital marketing solutions, you can now engage our services and get up to 80 per cent funding support.”

About Impossible Marketing

Founded in 2012, Impossible Marketing is often recognised as the best SEO Agency in Singapore. Since its inception, it has expanded its services to offer other digital marketing solutions such as Google Ads, social media marketing, video marketing, and many more. With accreditations from Google, Yahoo, Bing, and Facebook, Impossible Marketing knows all the right tips and tricks to get a brand found online.

Follow Impossible Marketing online:

Website: https://www.impossible.sg/

Facebook: @impossiblemarketing | facebook.com/impossiblemarketing/

Instagram: @impossiblemarketing | instagram.com/impossiblemarketing/

Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/impossiblemarketing





#ImpossibleMarketing