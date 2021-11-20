Phu Quoc United Center welcomes the first group of tourists with vaccine passports to Vietnam

On November 20th, 2021, Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province welcomed the first international tourists to Vietnam in the “new normal” after nearly 2 years frozen due to the COVID pandemic. A Vietjet Air flight brought more than 200 Korean tourists to Phu Quoc to experience a 5-day and 4-night vacation at one-stop-destination Phu Quoc United Center.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 20 November 2021 – The welcome ceremony was held at Phu Quoc International Airport with the participation of the General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh, Deputy Director of Vietnam Civil Aviation Department Vo Huy Cuong, leaders of Kien Giang Province and ministries, as well as representatives of Vietjet Air, Vinpearl Joint Stock Company and Marketing Highland Travel Company.













The tourists can perceive a safe and hospitable Vietnam right from the moment they are welcomed on board with many interesting activities and surprises during their flight with Vietjet Air. In addition to that, they will join a special journey to explore and experience the one-stop destination Phu Quoc United Center – a world-class ecosystem of tourism, experience, discovery, shopping, festival and arts with the highest safety standard.





Upon entry, travelers must go through airport health screening, and install IGOVN and PC-COVID mobile applications before moving directly to the resort. All tourists will stay at Vinpearl Resort & Spa Phu Quoc, which has been allowed to welcome international guests in separated zones. Here, they will have time to relax and experience a “travel bubble” journey at Phu Quoc United Center which has been customized for them: staying in 5-star hotel rooms and villas, exploring sport and entertainment activities at Vinpearl Golf, VinWonders theme park, Vinpearl Safari, Corona Casino and the sleepless city of Grand World Phu Quoc.





All tourists must have quick COVID-19 tests on the first and last day of their vacation. With negative test results, they can visit, entertain, dine and shop in designated zones at Phu Quoc United Center. Throughout the journey, travelers are always advised to monitor their own health and ensure compliance with the “5K message” (Masks, Disinfection, Distance, No gathering, Health declaration) and disease prevention measures.





To ensure the maximum peace of mind for each visitor, in addition to strictly complying with the guidelines in the implementation plan for the vaccine passport program, all units of Vinpearl continue to keep the 24/7 three-layer shield of maximum control, ensuring the strictest internal hygiene regulations compared to international standards while implementing an advanced set of safety standards. All staff who serve the tourists with vaccine passports must follow the rule of “3 on-the-spot”: isolated to ensure the highest safety, having all contact schedules monitored and body temperature checked at the beginning and the end of their working day.





Considered as the opening event for the vaccine passport pilot program in Phu Quoc in particular and in Vietnam in general, this is an important start marking an acceleration in efforts to recover the national tourism industry as well as national economic development in the new context. After this first group of tourists on November 20, 2021, Phu Quoc expects to receive 20 international flights per month in the upcoming time.

About Phu Quoc United Center

Located on the coast of Bai Dai beach in the North of the “pearl island” and covering 1,044 hectares, Phu Quoc United Center is considered a top destination for the “vaccine passport” program, with a world-class ecosystem of tourism, experience, discovery, shopping, festival and arts. At this leading one-stop destination operating 24/7 of Asia, visitors will be immersed in the series of events and activities bustling day and night, peacefully relax in the space of 12,000 hotel rooms and resort villas from 5-star brands such as Vinpearl, VinOasis, VinHolidays, Radisson Blu, to 198 mini and boutique hotels, or explore the endless amazement of VinWonders theme park, Vinpearl Safari, Corona Casino, Vinpearl Golf, etc. right inside the mega complex with the highest safety standards.





