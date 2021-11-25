JD.ID and TECNO reached a deep strategic cooperation to help the new wave of overseas sales growth of Chinese brands

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 25 November 2021 – The Double Eleventh shopping spree has gradually radiated to Southeast Asia. Taking JD.COM as an example, there is an 11.11 shopping spree in China, and JD.ID has launched the Flash Sale 11X accordingly.





https://youtu.be/lZYH42ThuHg

With a population of 270 million, Indonesia is the most populous country in Southeast Asia, which is undoubtedly a hotly contested spot for Southeast Asian markets. Among them, JD.ID has naturally become a bridge for Chinese brands to go overseas, and TECNO is one of the Chinese brands that can not be ignored. Earlier, JD.ID and TECNO have announced a strategic partnership. Since then, JD.ID has officially become the national agent of TECNO.

Shenzhen Transsion Holding Co., Ltd., a parent company of TECNO, is mainly engaged in the design, research and development, production, sales and brand operation of smart terminals with mobile phones as the core. In 2018, Transsion Holdings became the leader of the mobile phone market in Africa, with a market share of 48.71%, accounting for almost half of the African market. In the Top 100 list of “Most Favourite Brands of African Consumers in 2020/2021” published by African Business, TECNO, itel and Infinix, the three major mobile phone brands of Transsion, ranked 6th, 21st and 25th respectively.

Under the difficult situation of epidemic, JD.ID hopes to open up a brand-new market for TECNO and realize further expansion based on Africa and looking at Southeast Asia.

It is worth mentioning that JD.ID was launched in Indonesia for the first time in November 2015, which is a cross-border e-commerce platform jointly established by JD.COM and local Indonesian companies. After several years of development, as of the end of June 2021, there were about 50 bonded warehouses and overseas warehouses in JD.ID, with a total management area of over 500,000 square meters. There were nearly 1,000 international transportation routes such as self-operated charter flights, international maritime, China-Europe railway express and international trucks, and the international supply chain network reached more than 220 countries around the world.

Since its establishment, JD.ID has always been committed to establishing a stable and efficient supply chain infrastructure in Indonesia, providing one-stop service of “fully furnished” for Chinese brands to enter Indonesia.

#JD.ID