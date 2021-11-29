Give the gift of eye comfort with BenQ EW3880R and GW2785T eyecare monitors this festive season

BenQ’s upgraded eyecare technology provides safer screen time for healthier digital lifestyles, making them ideal Christmas gifts for entertainment and work in a screen-centric world

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 November 2021 – BenQ, a global leader in digital lifestyle technology, is launching two additions to the EW and GW range this holiday season: the EW3880R 37.5-inch curved monitor and EW2880U 28-inch 4K monitor for entertainment junkies and the GW2785TC 27-inch and GW2485TC 24-inch FHD monitors for young students and busy professionals.









As the gifting season approaches, consumers should look no further than BenQ’s unique gifts that are perfect for this hyper-digital world. These monitor screens incorporate upgraded eyecare technologies designed to reduce eye strain and provide specialised features such as HDRi and Truesound by treVolo speakers in the EW series, or a built-in noise-cancelling microphone and dedicated learning modes for the GW series, making them ideal gifts for work or leisure this Christmas.

EW3800R 37.5-inch curved and EW2880U 28-inch 4K monitors provide a high-quality cinematic entertainment experience

For Korean drama fans, the EW3880R 37.5-inch curved monitor and EW2880U 28-inch 4K monitor screens upgrade your entertainment viewing experience at home. The EW3880R 37.5 inch 21:9 ultra-wide viewing brings stunning visual performance and an immersive experience with HDRi technology, enhancing HDR content with intelligent control. It also supports a 24P frame rate to bring an authentic cinematic experience with WQHD+ (3840x 1600) resolution. Audiophiles can delight in a high-quality sensory experience as truesound by treVolo provides crisp audio through two speakers, complete with an in-built 8W subwoofer to enjoy your latest movies. At the same time, the remote control enables users to adjust audiovisual settings from the comfort of their seats quickly. Finally, the EW series monitors support various display interfaces, including USB-C with 60W power delivery for quick charging. The sleek, industrial design of the EW monitor series will add a touch of elegance to any home. The EW2880U 28-inch 4K monitor is also available to fit smaller spaces.

The GW2785TC 27-inch and GW2485TC 24-inch FHD monitors for productivity and eye protection for busy professionals and college students

In today’s hybrid work environment, inbuilt productivity features of monitors keep young professionals focused in the office or in the comfort of their homes. The built-in noise-cancelling microphone filters out background noise to give meeting attendees clear audio — even in noisy environments — while Dialogue Mode makes voices audible during calls and online video meetings. Meanwhile, BenQ has launched a suite of learning capabilities to encourage professionals to acquire new skills in the spirit of lifelong learning in Singapore. For instance, coders will find improved efficiency in coding sessions and in realising software projects with Coding Mode, which brings out colours in text for easy distinguishing of strings of code. Care Mode protects eyes by lowering the on-screen brightness and colour saturation for more comfortable viewing. Finally, the ePaper mode filters harmful blue light, prevents eye fatigue for blog content and provides a natural online reading experience. For a complete workstation setup, two to four monitors can be connected via Daisy Chain for a multi-monitor setup, providing extra screen real estate and a decluttered workspace.

BenQ has also launched a brand new software, Eye-careU, to ensure optimum eye health. This software will be first featured in the GW2485TC, GW2785TC and EW2880U monitor screens. From screen time reminders to adaptive brightness, BenQ Eye-CareU blends software and hardware for the most comfortable viewing experience. Consumers can easily access eye-comfort features with just one click.

In addition, both GW and EW series feature BenQ’s eyecare technology, including Brightness Intelligence, and the GW series features upgraded Low Blue Light Plus to protect your eyes. Certified by Eyesafe, Low Blue Light Plus works by filtering out the shorter, higher energy blue-violet radiation harmful to the eyes while preserving blue hues in images to maintain colour accuracy.

“Ten years ago, BenQ pioneered eyecare innovation with the release of the world’s first flicker-free and low blue light screen displays. This is ever more relevant today, as Singaporeans continue to experience higher screen time after the pandemic”, said Jeffrey Liang, President of BenQ Asia Pacific. “As the digital display company with the longest-running commitment to eyecare in the market, we continue to encourage our consumers to adopt good eyecare habits, complementing this with enhanced home productivity and entertainment setups through the holiday season”.

Both EW and GW series features a USB Type-C port that delivers fast audio, video, and 60 watt-quick charging of mobile devices via a single cable.

Pricing and Availability

The EW3880R 37.5-inch curved monitor retails at SGD1579 and the EW2880U 28-inch 4K monitor will retail at SGD579. They will be available from 1 Dec 2021 on Shopee and Lazada.

The GW2785TC 27-inch monitor will retail at SGD419 and GW2485TC 24-inch monitor will retail at SGD379. Both will be available from 10 Dec 2021 on Shopee and Lazada.









EW3800R – Technical Specifications

Display

Screen Size 37.5 inch Panel Type IPS Backlight Technology ‎ LED backlight Resolution (max.) 3840×1600 Brightness (typ.) 230nits Brightness (peak)(HDR) 300nits HDR HDR10 Native Contrast 1000:1 Viewing Angle (L/R) (CR>=10) 178/178 Response Time (GtG) 4ms Refresh Rate (Hz) 60 Colour Gamut 95% P3 Colour Mode Colour Weakness, Low Blue Light, M-Book, Racing game, Rec.709, Standard, User Aspect Ratio 21:9 Display Colours 1.07 billion colours PPI 111 Curvature 2300R Display Screen Coating Anti-Glare Gamma 1.8 – 2.6 Colour Temperature Bluish, Normal, Reddish, User Define HDCP 2.2 OSD Language Arabic, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Czech, Deutsch, English, French, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish AMA Yes





Audio

Built-in Speaker 2.1 Channel (3Wx2 + 8W woofer) Headphone Jack Yes





Power

Voltage Rating 100 – 240V Power Supply Built-in Power Consumption (normal) 32W Power Consumption (max) 140W Power Consumption (sleep mode) <0.5W Power Delivery (USB C / Thunderbolt 3) 60W





Dimension and Weight

Tilt (down/up) -5˚ – 15˚ Swivel (left/right) 15˚/ 15˚ Height Adjustment (mm) 120 Dimensions (HxWxD mm) Highest: 580.1×896.3×294.4, Lowest: 460.2×896.3×294.4 Dimensions (HxWxD inch) Highest: 22.8×35.3×11.6, Lowest: 18.1×35.3×11.6 Dimensions (HxWxD w/o Base mm) 421.0×896.3×138.6 Dimensions (HxWxD w/o Base inch) 16.6×35.3×5.5 Net Weight (kg) 13 Net Weight (lb) 28.7 Net Weight (w/o Base) (kg) 9.8 Net Weight (w/o Base) (lb) 21.6 VESA Wall Mount 100×100 mm





Accessories

Other Accessories IO Cover, QSG, Remote Control





Connectivity

HDMI (v2.0) 2 DisplayPort (v1.4) 1 USB C (PowerDelivery 60W, Display Port Alt Mode, Data) 1 USB 3.0 (Downstream) 2





Eye Care

Flicker-free Technology Yes Low Blue Light Yes Brightness Intelligence Plus (B.I.+) Yes Colour Weakness Yes ePaper Yes Eye Reminder Yes





Video Enjoyment

Super Resolution Yes HDRi Yes





Professional

Video Format Support Yes PIP/PBP Yes





EW2880U – Technical Specifications

Display

Screen Size 28 inch Panel Type IPS Backlight Technology ‎ LED backlight Resolution (max.) 3840×2160 Brightness (typ.) 300nits HDR HDR10 Native Contrast 1000:1 Viewing Angle (L/R) (CR>=10) 178/178 Response Time (GtG) 5ms Refresh Rate (Hz) 60 Colour Gamut 90% P3 Colour Mode Color Weakness, ePaper, Game, Low Blue Light, M-Book, Rec.709, Standard, User Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display Colours 1.07 billion colours PPI 157 Display Screen Coating Anti-Glare Gamma 1.8 – 2.6 Colour Temperature Bluish, Normal, Reddish, User Define HDCP 1.4 OSD Language Arabic, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Czech, Deutsch, English, French, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish AMA Yes

Audio

Built-in Speaker 3Wx2 Headphone Jack Yes

Power

Voltage Rating 100 – 240V Power Supply Built-in Power Consumption (normal) 35W Power Consumption (max) 130W Power Consumption (sleep mode) <0.5W Power Delivery (USB C / Thunderbolt 3) 60W





Dimension and Weight

Tilt (down/up) -5˚ – 15˚ Swivel (left/right) 15˚/ 15˚ Height Adjustment Stand (mm) 100 Dimensions (HxWxD mm) Highest: 521x637x277 Lowest: 421x637x277 Dimensions (HxWxD inch) Highest: 21x25x11 Lowest:17x25x11 Dimensions (HxWxD w/o Base mm) 390 x 637 x 81 Dimensions (HxWxD w/o Base inch) 15x25x3 Net Weight (kg) 7.9 Net Weight (lb) 17.4 Net Weight (w/o Base) (kg) 5.29 Net Weight (w/o Base) (lb) 11.7 VESA Wall Mount 100×100 mm





Accessories

Other Accessories QSG, Remote Control, Safety Instruction, Warranty Card

Connectivity

HDMI (v2.0) 2 DisplayPort (v1.4) 1 USB C (PowerDelivery 60W, Display Port Alt Mode, Data) 1





Eye Care

Flicker-free Technology Yes Low Blue Light Yes Brightness Intelligence Plus (B.I.+) Yes Colour Weakness Yes ePaper Yes Eye Reminder Yes

Video Enjoyment

Super Resolution Yes HDRi Yes





Professional

Video Format Support Yes

Gaming

FreeSync Yes





GW2785TC – Technical Specifications

Display

Screen Size 27 inch Panel Type IPS Backlight Technology ‎ LED backlight Resolution (max.) 1920×1080 Brightness (typ.) 250nits Native Contrast 1000:1 Viewing Angle (L/R) (CR>=10) 178/178 Response Time (GtG) 5ms Refresh Rate (Hz) 75 Colour Gamut 72% NTSC Colour Mode Care mode, Coding, Colour Weakness, Custom 1, Custom 2, ECO, ePaper, Game, Low Blue Light, Movie, Standard, User Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display Colours 16.7 million colour PPI 82 Display Screen Coating Anti-Glare Gamma 1.8 – 2.6 Colour Temperature Bluish, Normal, Reddish, User Define HDCP 1.4 OSD Language Arabic, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Czech, Deutsch, English, French, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish AMA Yes





Audio

Built-in Speaker 2Wx2 Headphone Jack Yes





Power

Voltage Rating 100 – 240V Power Supply Built-in Power Consumption (normal) 110W Power Consumption (max) 110W Power Consumption (sleep mode) <0.3W Power Delivery (USB C / Thunderbolt 3) 60W





Dimension and Weight

Tilt (down/up) -5˚ – 20˚ Swivel (left/right) 45˚/ 45˚ Pivot 90˚ Height Adjustment Stand (mm) 130 Dimensions (HxWxD) (mm) 535.4 x 612.3 x 234.9 Dimensions (HxWxD (inch) 21.1 x 24.1 x 9.25 Dimensions (HxWxD) (Landscape) (mm) 535.4 x 612.3 x 234.9 Dimensions (HxWxD) (Landscape) (inch) 21.1 x 24.1 x 9.25 Dimensions (HxWxD) (Pivot) (mm) 666.2 x 371.8 x 234.9 Dimensions (HxWxD) (Pivot) (inch) 26.2 x 14.6 x 9.24 Dimensions (HxWxD w/o Base) (mm) 371.8 x 612.3 x 56.1 Dimensions (HxWxD w/o Base) (inch) 14.6 x 24.1 x 2.2 Net Weight (kg) 7.8 Net Weight (w/o Base) (kg) 4.9 VESA Wall Mount 100×100 mm





Accessories

Other Accessories QSG ,Safety Instruction ,Warranty Card

Connectivity

HDMI (v1.4) 1 DisplayPort (v1.2) 1 DisplayPort out (MST) Yes USB C (PowerDelivery 60W, Display Port Alt Mode, Data) 1 Daisy Chain Technology DP out (MST)





Eye Care

Flicker-free Technology Yes Low Blue Light Yes Brightness Intelligence (BI.) Yes Colour Weakness Yes ePaper Yes

Environmental Standards

Energy Star 8.0 TCO Certified 8.0 EPEAT Bronze





Professional

FW update by USB Yes

Compliant Standards

TCO Yes





GW2485TC – Technical Specifications

Display

Screen Size 23.8 inch Panel Type IPS Backlight Technology ‎ LED backlight Resolution (max.) 1920×1080 Brightness (typ.) 250nits Native Contrast 1000:1 Viewing Angle (L/R) (CR>=10) 178/178 Response Time (GtG) 5ms Refresh Rate (Hz) 75 Colour Gamut 72% NTSC Colour Mode Care mode, Coding, Colour Weakness, Custom 1, Custom 2, ECO, ePaper, Game, Low Blue Light, Movie, Standard, User Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display Colours 16.7 million colour PPI 93 Display Screen Coating Anti-Glare Gamma 1.8 – 2.6 Colour Temperature Bluish, Normal, Reddish, User Define HDCP 1.4 OSD Language Arabic, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Czech, Deutsch, English, French, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish AMA Yes





Audio

Built-in Speaker 2Wx2 Headphone Jack Yes





Power

Voltage Rating 100 – 240V Power Supply Built-in Power Consumption (normal) 110W Power Consumption (max) 110W Power Consumption (sleep mode) <0.3W Power Delivery (USB C / Thunderbolt 3) 60W





Dimension and Weight

Tilt (down/up) -5˚ – 20˚ Swivel (left/right) 45˚/ 45˚ Pivot 90˚ Height Adjustment Stand (mm) 130 Dimensions (HxWxD) (mm) 501.4 x 540 x 184.9 Dimensions (HxWxD (inch) 19.7 x 21.3 x 7.3 Dimensions (HxWxD) (Landscape) (mm) 501.4 x 540 x 184.9 Dimensions (HxWxD) (Landscape) (inch) 19.7 x 21.3 x 7.3 Dimensions (HxWxD) (Pivot) (mm) 616.7 x 341.8 x 184.9 Dimensions (HxWxD) (Pivot) (inch) 24.3 x 13.5 x 7.3 Dimensions (HxWxD w/o Base) (mm) 341.8 x 540 x 60.0 Dimensions (HxWxD w/o Base) (inch) 13.5 x 21.3 x 2.4 Net Weight (kg) 6.2 Net Weight (w/o Base) (kg) 3.8 VESA Wall Mount 100×100 mm





Accessories

Other Accessories Safety Instruction, Warranty Card

Connectivity

HDMI (v1.4) 1 DisplayPort (v1.2) 1 DisplayPort out (MST) Yes USB C (PowerDelivery 60W, Display Port Alt Mode, Data) 1 Daisy Chain Technology DP out (MST)





EyeCare

Flicker-free Technology Yes Low Blue Light Yes Brightness Intelligence (BI.) Yes Colour Weakness Yes ePaper Yes





Environmental Standards

Energy Star 8.0 TCO Certified 8.0 EPEAT Bronze





Professional

FW update by USB Yes





Gaming

TCO Yes

